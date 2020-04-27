Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures tracked global markets higher Monday as investors await central bank news and weigh easing lockdowns around the globe. On Bay Street, TSX futures were firmer even as crude prices slid.
Early Monday, the Bank of Japan said expanded stimulus programs and pledged to buy unlimited bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the government tries to stimulate the economy.
Later in the week, the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its next policy decision on Wednesday followed by the European Central Bank the following day. Both are expected to focus on existing programs in their announcements.
Meanwhile, easing lockdown restrictions in the U.S. and other countries helped underpin sentiment. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state plans to reopen the economy in stages, starting with the construction and manufacturing sectors. That comes after similar moves in countries like Germany, which has allowed some small retailers to reopen.
“Stock markets are firmly higher this morning as traders are optimistic about the easing up of lockdown restrictions that were introduced by various European countries recently,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., sid.
“There is a feeling in the markets that things are starting to go back to normal, albeit at a very slow pace.”
Elsewhere, earnings remain squarely in focus for investors. More than 170 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report this week, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook.
In this country, earnings season also predominates. On Monday, Canadian National Railway reports after the close of trading. On Wednesday, energy giants Cenovus and Husky Energy both release results. Loblaw and Maple Leaf Foods are also slated to deliver their quarterly reports the same day.
Overseas, major European markets were firmly higher in early going, helped by easing lockdown restrictions. The pan-European STOXX was up 1.61 per cent in morning trading with most sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.68 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 2.22 per cent and 1.75 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, markets gained in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.71 per cent while the Topix gained 1.83 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 1.88 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in early going with storage concerns continuing to cast a shadow over the market.
The day range on Brent so far is US$19.99 to US$21.91. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$14.26 to US$16.98. Early Monday, WTI was down more than 13 per cent to sit close to the lower end of that spread.
Crude prices are coming off their third straight week of declines.
Although major producers have vowed to cut production, traders say they may not come fast enough to offset rapidly filling storage capacity. In the U.S., the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for WTI was 70 per cent full by mid April, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, figures released last week show that U.S. inventories rose to more than 500 million barrels last week, nearing record levels.
“With storage in the U.S. already close to its limits, and no sign that any party is looking at serious production cuts we could well see a revisit of the lows we saw at the beginning of last week,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as equity markets gained on improved risk sentiment.
Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,718.68 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,738.20.
“Upside in equity and base metals, and technical resistance are pressuring gold (triggering lower-side risk in gold prices),” Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Comtrade, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher in early going with advancing equity markets and improved risk sentiment helping offset the impact of lower crude prices.
The day range on the loonie so far is 70.83 US cents to 71.22 US cents with the dollar closer to the upper end of that spread at last check.
For the loonie, the release of February GDP figures on Thursday would normally be a key event. However, Statistics Canada has already released an early look at the country’s performance in March, which showed the economy contracted by 9 per cent that month as the COVID-19 pandemic brought many sectors to a standstill.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar was weaker against both the Japanese yen and the euro.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.3 per cent against the Japanese currency to trade at 107.23 yen, having fallen earlier to a two-week low of 106.93.
The euro was up 0.2 per cent at US$1.0842.
More company news
Deutsche Bank beat first quarter earnings expectations but warned it might miss its capital requirement target this year as it prepares for a spike in defaults and extends more credit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an unscheduled statement late on Sunday, Deutsche Bank said it expected to report quarterly net income of 66 million euros (US$71.42-million) on revenues of 6.4 billion euros. Provisions for credit losses hit 500 million euros, more than three times higher than a year ago. Deutsche Bank said it would give full details of the results as planned on Wednesday.
U.S. chip maker Broadcom has offered to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers, EU antitrust regulators said. Broadcom, which makes chips to power smartphones, computers and networking equipment and is a major supplier to Apple , will not offer incentives to TV and modem makers to encourage them to acquire more than 50% of their devices from the company.
German drugs and pesticides company Bayer said the economic downturn has prompted it to take a tougher stance in talks to settle claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer, even as its earnings rose. “The company will consider a deal only if it is financially reasonable and puts in place a mechanism to resolve potential future claims efficiently,” Chief Executive Werner Baumann said. “This applies now more than ever,” he added, citing a looming recession and considerable liquidity challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
BP said on Monday it had amended some financial terms of the US$5.6-billion sale of its Alaska business to privately held Hilcorp following the recent slump in oil prices, which may lead to a lower cash boost than initially planned. The revised agreement retains the total consideration but adjusts the structure and phasing of the remaining payment, which includes smaller payments in 2020 and a new cash flow sharing arrangement in the near-term, the British oil major said.
Economic news
Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting and outlook report
With Reuters and The Canadian Press