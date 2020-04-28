Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive start early Tuesday with easing lockdown restrictions underpinning sentiment but weak crude prices putting a lid on the advance. Overseas, major European markets were positive in morning trading while Asian stocks finished little changed. TSX futures were also slightly firmer.
In the predawn period, Dow futures were up by more than 1200 points while S&P and Nasdaq were both up by about 1 per cent. TSX futures also managed to shake off modest early declines to move above break even.
In early going, the June contract for West Texas Intermediate was trading down but off early morning lows.
“One big problem with oil is that no one wants or needs it now,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
"Therefore, at the end of each month contract, we could see major price swings to the downside as investors will liquidate their positions to avoid the physical delivery. And we know that the oil price could fall to deeper negative levels than we have seen with May contacts."
Last week, the May contract for WTI made the historic dive into negative territory, rattling investors’ nerves.
Efforts by a number of countries around the world to start easing lockdown restrictions helped bolster sentiment. In the U.S., states including Georgia, South Carolina and Texas have made moves to reopen their economies. In Europe, Germany, France and Spain are also moving in that direction. In this country, provinces like Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario have all unveiled plans for beginning to shift toward reopening.
On the earnings front, markets get big-name results after the bell from Google-parent Alphabet, Ford Motor Co. and Starbuck. Before that, Caterpillar, 3M and Pfizer are among the companies reporting results before the start of trading. On Bay Street, energy results start to roll in with Vermilion Energy reporting its quarter after the close.
Elsewhere, Canadian National Railway Co. suspended issuing financial guidance and said it will continue to park trains and layoff workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After Monday’s close, CN said that it has laid off 16 per cent of its work force, reduced its train schedule by 23 per cent and parked 500 locomotives and idled four train yards.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets were higher in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.70 per cent with most key sectors higher. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.40 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.56 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.31 per cent.
In Asia, stocks had a mixed finish. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 1.22 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.06 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.19 per cent
Commodities
Crude prices continued their downward trajectory as storage concerns and fears that demand may be slow to recover as economies begin to reopen weighed on sentiment.
The day range on Brent so far is US$18.73 to US$19.97. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$10.07 to US$13.18. At one point, the June contract was down more than 20 per cent before paring some of those losses.
On Monday, Brent lost about 4 per cent, while WTI dropped nearly 7 per cent.
“Rapidly brimming storage facilities in the U.S. and technical issues in the ETF market where some long-only oil funds continue moving out of the front end of the futures curve is leaving WTI in super contango,” AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
"But the fever is likely to peter out as open interest and what little scalping participation is left then shifts to July or August. "
Traders have said at least part of the recent moves in WTI were due to investment vehicles like ETFs moving out of the front-month June contract and buying into later moves to sidestep losses like those seen last week when the May contract for WTI went negative.
Early Tuesday, British energy giant BP said first-quarter profit fell by two-thirds and its debt rose to a five-year high as the spread of the coronavirus hit the crude market. BP CEO Bernard Looney told Reuters that the company expects global oil demand to fall by 15 million barrels a day in the second quarter, more than the roughly 10 million barrel a day in cuts from OPEC and its allies that are slated to take effect next month.
In other commodities, gold prices fell about 1 per cent as risk appetite rebounds.
Spot gold eased 0.7 per cent to US$1,702.00 per ounce, after falling as much as 1.4 per cent during the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,716.20 per ounce.
“The fact that we’re seeing these attempts from different countries to at least partially reopen is providing some downside to gold,” Warren Patterson, an analyst at ING, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar gained in the premarket period even as the price of crude continued to struggle.
The day range on the loonie was 71.06 US cents to 71.63 US cents with the currency sitting near the high end of that range at last check.
There were no major releases on the Canadian economic calendar on for Tuesday.
On global markets, the Swedish currency gained against the U.S. dollar and the euro after its central bank held rates steady and maintained stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
The Swedish krona gained 0.4 per cent against the euro to 10.7905, its highest since mid-March. Against the U.S. dollar it managed a two-week high, and was last trading 0.7 per cent higher at 9.9450.
Against a basket of world currencies, the U.S. dollar as down 0.3 per cent at 99.970, its lowest level in a weak. The U.S. dollar was also down against the yen.
The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.08652.
The moves come as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday. Markets are looking for any indication from the Fed about how it sees the U.S. economy recovering from the impact of the virus-related shutdown. Few analysts see the Fed or other central banks making any big policy moves.
“All of them have beefed up asset purchases as much as they could. All of them are close to or even at the minimum lower interest rate bound,” wrote Thu Lan Nguyen, an analyst at Commerzbank.
“They are likely to remain there for the foreseeable future, which would point towards relatively stable exchange rates.”
More company news
The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports investment dealer Raymond James Ltd. is acquiring a Canadian trust company as part of a strategy to better help clients move wealth from one generation to the next and better compete with the country’s banks. Raymond James is expected to announce the acquisition of London, Ont.-based Oak Trust Co. on Tuesday, a move the Toronto-based buyer said will make it the first non-bank-owned brokerage house in Canada to offer countrywide trust services. Oak Trust has a federal licence and focuses on estate planning and settlement. The new owners plan to brand the division as Raymond James Trust (Canada).
3M Co suspended its 2020 forecast citing uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.29-billion, or $2.22 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $891-million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the world’s main producer of N95 respirator masks earned $2.16 per share in the quarter.
Caterpillar Inc reported a 46-per-cent annual drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by business disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In the first quarter, the heavy equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $1.60 per share compared with $2.94 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $1.69 per share.
PepsiCo Inc reported a rise in first-quarter revenue, but ditched its full-year forecast, citing uncertainty around the globe due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company’s net revenue rose 7.7% to $13.9-billion in the quarter ended March 21, helped by massive advertising campaigns during the Super Bowl. Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.34-billion, or 96 cents per share, from $1.41-billion, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Nissan Motor Co said it expected to post its first annual operating loss in 11 years as the Japanese automaker struggles to recover from plunging vehicle sales as the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for cars. In a statement, Japan’s No. 2 automaker said that it expected an annual operating loss of as much as 45 billion yen, down from a previous forecast announced in February for an operating profit of 85 billion yen.
Southwest Airlines Co posted on Tuesday a $94-million net loss in the first quarter, its first quarterly loss in nine years, due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it sees no major improvement in air travel in the second quarter. Dallas-based Southwest swung to a net loss of $94-million for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of $387-million a year earlier. Excluding special items, the loss was $77-million, or a $0.15 loss per share.
Economic news
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. Case-Schiller Home Price Index for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for April.
Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press