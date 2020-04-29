Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Wednesday with investors awaiting the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve later in the session as well as a reading on how hard the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. economy in the first quarter. Overseas, major European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were higher with crude prices clawing back some recent losses.
For markets, U.S. economics are front and centre with the Fed decision due at 2 p.m. ET and first-quarter GDP figures just ahead of the opening bell.
Few fireworks are expected from the Fed, which has already cut rates to near zero, although investors will be looking for a road map for a recovery as economies start to reopen. GDP, meanwhile, is seen contracting by roughly 4 per cent in the quarter as the spread of the virus shutdown huge sections of the economy.
In this country, earnings will make headlines with major energy and retail companies reporting results. Cenovus, Husky Energy, Roots, Gildan Activewear and Maple Leaf Foods all report results before the start of trading.
South of the border, Boeing Co. delivers its latest results.
In premarket trading, shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. were up more than 7 per cent after the company said a drop in Google ad sales steadied in April with some consumers returning to use the search engine for shopping. The results were released after Tuesday’s closing bell.
After the close, investors get results from Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla.
“Looking at the bigger picture, even though the S&P 500 successfully holds on to its gains since the beginning of the earnings announcements, this was mainly thanks to a couple of key growth stocks, including Amazon that continue boosting the index higher, while not all companies do as well compared to the benchmark index,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a morning note.
"In this sense, the leading market indices may not reflect the true nature of the market sentiment as earnings pour in, especially provided that FAANG stocks, which make up to 15 per cent of the S&P 500 index, tend to skew the index to the upside, as these stocks are perhaps not as badly hit by the coronavirus lockdown."
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.67 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.20 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.13 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.28 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.44 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher as a lower-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories eased some storage concerns while the reopening of some economies helped buoy hopes for improved demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$20.53 to US$21.60. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$12.67 to US$14.49.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude inventories rose by 10 million barrels to 510 million last week. Analysts had been expecting a gain closer to 10.6 million.
Gasoline inventories, meanwhile, fell by 1.1 million barrels compared with an expected rise of 2.5 million barrels.
“I never thought we would be cheering on an inventory report of an eye-watering +10 million barrels,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
He also said the latest gains may reflect the market perception that demand has
“All the while, OPEC+ quotas are due to kick in on Friday, May 1, suggesting short term supply conditions have likely peaked," he said.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher on a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,711.31 per ounce after three consecutive sessions of declines. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,727.50 per ounce.
“There’s a movement out of the [U.S.] dollar because there’s a lot of uncertainty around an event like the Fed meeting, and that’s supporting a little bit of a lift in gold on an intra-day basis,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar rose alongside steadying crude prices in early going.
The day range on the loonie is 71.41 US cents to 71.78 US cents.
Ahead of the opening bell, Statscan releases a survey of business conditions and the impact of COVID-19. Already the agency has given an early look at the impact on March GDP, which contracted sharply.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar fell against major currencies to near a two-week low.
Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback edged down 0.3 per cent to 99.60 in early London trading, just above a two-week low of 99.43 hit in the previous session, according to Reuters.
The euro climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1.0862 before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
More company news
Cenovus Energy swung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a significant decline in global demand for crude oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Net loss stood at $1.80-billion, or $1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of $110-million, or 9 cents per share, from a year earlier.
Deutsche Bank swung to a loss in the first quarter as the bank undergoes a costly overhaul and battles pressure on revenue amid the coronavirus crisis, the German lender said on Wednesday. The bank earlier this week published some earnings results but not the bottom-line figure attributable to shareholders, which showed a loss of 43 million euros (US$46.64-million) in the quarter compared with a 97 million euro profit a year ago.
McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19. The restaurant chain, which prides itself on using only Canadian beef, says in a statement that its change in policy is due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers, such as a Cargill Inc. plant near High River, Alta. Cargill has shuttered operations temporarily after a worker died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and hundreds of other employees tested positive.
Economic calendar
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for Q1.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for March.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s video press briefing to follow.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press