Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Monday as mounting tensions between the United States and China over the spread of the novel coronavirus sent ripples through global markets. Major European markets started the week on the back foot. TSX futures were also in the red with crude prices falling.
On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was a “significant amount of evidence” that the virus originated from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, although he did not provide evidence or address earlier U.S. intelligence conclusions that the virus was not man made.
An editorial in China’s Global Times called on the U.S. to present its evidence and said Mr. Pompeo was “bluffing.”
“The recent trade agreement has been standing on shaky ground from the very beginning and the current crisis could now move U.S. President [Donald] Trump to announce new tariffs on Chinese products,” Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp, said.
"This could have a serious impact on the risk appetite of investors, as there are already plenty of uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a continuation of the trade war would be a nightmare come true. Investors will need strong nerves in the coming weeks."
In this country, earnings continue to roll in with Air Canada reported its latest results ahead of the opening bell. The global airline industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Air Canada announced it would tap into the federal government’s wage subsidy plan to rehire 16,500 laid off workers.
Overseas, the simmering U.S.-China dispute weighed heavily on Europe’s major markets, with the pan-European STOXX 600 trading down more than 2 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 3.13 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 3.64 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 4.18 per cent. Markets in China and Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower in early going as the threat of a renewed trade war between the United States and China weighed on already fragile sentiment.
The day range on Brent so far is US$25.50 to US$26.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$18.10 to US$19.53.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump had raised the prospect of new tariffs on Chinese imports in retaliation for that country’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“To what extent escalation in U.S.-China tensions matters for investors depends on whether investors expect U.S. import tariffs on a broader range of goods or a mark upon existing ones,” Stephen Innes, chief market analyst with AxiCorp, said.
“But with corporate America already in the throes of an economic collapse in demand, it seems unlikely that U.S.-China tensions will escalate from threats to higher tariffs in the near term.”
The latest forecast from Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, helped underpin prices, offering some optimism about prices next year on lower production and a partial recovery in demand.
Goldman raised its 2021 forecast for global benchmark Brent to US$55.63 per barrel from $52.50 earlier. The bank hiked its estimate for WTI to US$51.38 a barrel from US$48.50 previously, according to Reuters.
In other commodities, gold prices advanced, building on last week’s gains as rising tensions between the U.S. and China inject fresh uncertainty into the market.
Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,703.77 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.9 per cent to US$1,715.20.
“Some sort of fears are there that the trade war might be ignited and such events are good for gold. All these comments from officials indicate a new round of hostility as far as the trade is concerned with China,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading below the 71-US-cent mark as crude prices slid and markets shifted away from riskier assets.
The day range on the loonie is 70.66 US cents to 71.12 US cents.
“Markets have retained the risk-off tone from Friday,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said, noting the U.S. dollar was higher against nearly all G10 currencies.
"Concern on the potential for another flare up between the U.S. and China is dominating price action as U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo said there was ‘enormous evidence’ that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, echoing Trump’s comments last week."
For the loonie, the week’s main economic event comes Friday with the release by Statistics Canada of the April employment figures.
“We know that the just over 1 million fall in employment in March was just the tip of the iceberg and we see about a 5 million follow-up drop in April,” Mr. Cole said.
"Applications to federal government support programs imply such a magnitude, but translating this to the unemployment rate is less clear."
Mr. Cole said RBC is forecasting that the April jobless rate will roughly double from March’s 7.8 per cent.
On world currency markets, the euro was last down 0.4 per cent at US$1.0932. Britain’s pound was also down by 0.4 per cent at US$1.2442.
The biggest mover in the currency markets was the Chinese yuan, which fell to a six-week low of 7.1555 against the U.S. dollar in the offshore market, Reuters reported.
More company news
J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a plan to hand over control to lenders, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York-based chain filed for bankruptcy in a Virginia federal court with an agreement to eliminate its roughly $1.65 billion of debt in exchange for ceding ownership to creditors. It is the first big retailer to fail during the pandemic.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for March. The Street is projecting a decline of 9.2 per cent from February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press