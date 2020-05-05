Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures advanced Tuesday with easing lockdown restrictions in the U.S. and other countries helping bolster investor sentiment. Major European markets started the day in the black. In Canada, TSX futures were also positive with crude prices advancing.
In early going, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up about 1 per cent.
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will begin gradually allowing some retailers to reopen their doors as early as Friday for curbside pickup. In Hong Kong, social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus were also scaled back.
“California was one of the first to lockdown six weeks ago so it holds that most of the states will be in a similar position inside the next couple of weeks,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
"Markets have settled into a period of calm...There’s a growing sense that the worst for the global economy is right now while lockdowns are in place and coronavirus treatments are unproven. It follows that it only gets better from here as lockdowns ease and treatments are found."
On the earnings front, Canadian investors get results from Loblaw-parent George Weston early Tuesday. After the close, major insurers begin reporting with earnings due from Sun Life. Suncor Energy also reports after the closing bell.
On Wall Street, investors get results from Walt Disney Co. Investors will be watching for a clear indication of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered the company’s theme parks, curbed its content production and left sports properties without new games.
Overseas, easing lockdown restrictions also bolstered major European markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.18 per cent in morning trading with all main sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 were both up by more than 1 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.77 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.08 per cent. Markets in China and Japan were closed for public holidays.
Commodities
Crude prices jumped as easing lockdowns around the globe helped boost hopes that rising demand would follow.
The day range on Brent so far is US$27.77 to US$29.30. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$21.13 to US$22.77.
In the predawn period, WTI was up nearly 9 per cent while Brent advanced roughly 7 per cent
“The rebound in the oil price was largely driven by expectations of a pickup in demand as governments continue to gear up for the gradual easing of various states of lockdown, as Italy and Spain relaxed some restrictions, while the U.K. government outlined its latest guidelines, or blueprint for what is required for a limited restarting of the U.K. economy,” Michael Hewson, markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“While April was marked by a collapse in oil demand, as countries across the world locked down simultaneously, the expectation is that May demand could well pick up and that storage capacity could well start to rise, on rising consumption, as the oil surplus starts to fall back.”
Swiss bank UBS said the easing of restrictions would help lead to a balance in supply and demand for the oil market in the third quarter and even projected an undersupply by the fourth, forecasting an end-2020 recovery of Brent to $43 per barrel and $55/bbl by mid-2021, according to a Reuters report.
“The outlook for this and next year is turning brighter: demand should be supported by a recovering global economy,” UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two weekly readings on U.S. crude inventories when the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest figures. The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly report on Wednesday.
Analysts are expecting to see another weekly build in crude stocks.
Meanwhile, gold prices slid as risk sentiment improved.
Spot gold declined 0.4 per cent to US$1,695.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,700.90.
“We are holding quite steady around the $1,700 level. On one side, you’ve got easing in lockdowns and that is probably improving investor sentiment and a move away from safe havens towards risk assets,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady, trading around the 71-US-cent mark, as crude prices gained and risk sentiment improved on global markets.
The day range for the loonie so far is 70.95 US cents to 71.27 US cents.
“Momentum toward easing lockdowns continued, with Hong Kong saying it would ease social distancing measures soon and reports suggesting some businesses could reopen within days,” RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole said.
“BoC Deputy Governor [Carolyn] Wilkins [in remarks on Monday] continued to characterize the BoC’s asset purchases as addressing market functioning, but said the bank could recalibrate the program to monetary policy objectives if needed.”
Later Tuesday, markets get a reading on March international trade. The numbers are expected to show a sharp deterioration in Canada’s trade balance.
“The precipitous fall in energy prices should drive this, while overall volumes in both exports and imports figure to collapse alongside,” Mr. Cole said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar gained for the second day with concerns about relations between the U.S. and China lingering but improved risk sentiment limiting the advance.
Against a basket of world currencies, the U.S. dollar index edged up 0.1 per cent to 99.55, and was near the two-week high of 100.83 seen late last month.
Elsewhere, the euro slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.0892, hit by a court challenge from German academics to the European Central Bank’s bond buying program.
More company news
Activist investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in Tim Hortons-parent Restaurant Brands International to 9.6 per cent from the previous level of 6.6 per cent. Bloomberg reports that Pershing viewed the company’s shares as being “undervalued” and an “attractive investment.” In a filing, Pershing said it planned to hold discussions with Restaurant Brands’ management, board of directors and other shareholders on a range of topics that could include strategic plans and its governance, according to the Bloomberg report.
German fashion house Hugo Boss expects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to get worse before it gets better after reporting a 17% fall in first-quarter sales, but added that it was seeing signs of a rebound in China and online. It expects second-quarter sales to fall by at least 50% but said it is confident the retail environment will gradually improve from the third quarter, positively impacting sales and earnings in second half of year.
Industrial materials maker DuPont slashed its capital expenditure by about US$500-million and raised its annual cost-savings target to counter global trade uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. The industrial giant now expects to save US$180-million this year from incremental actions it had announced earlier.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade deficit for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press