Equities
U.S. stock futures signalled a higher start Wednesday as Wall Street looked to continue the week’s gains on growing optimism over moves to reopen the economy. Overseas, major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were also positive with crude prices steadying.
Dow futures were up by triple digits in the predawn period.
“The market mood somewhat bettered on prospects of business reopening, as U.S. President Donald Trump said they need to get the economy running despite more people being affected by the virus,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
“But the sentiment remains fragile, as today’s ADP report should confirm more than 20 million private job losses in the U.S. last month – enough to dampen the mood despite the U.S. all-in monetary and fiscal support to prevent the economy from falling to pieces.”
On the earnings front, investors will get more results from this country’s insurers with results due from Manulife Financial after the close of trading.
After Tuesday’s close, Sun Life Financial, the country’s second-biggest insurer, reported first-quarter net income of $391-million, or 67 cents a share, down from $623-million, or $1.04, in 2019’s first quarter. Sun Life said the decline reflected the drop in equity markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Life Financial’s CEO Dean Connor also said Canada’s life insurers will continue to face challenging times for the remainder of the year.
Canada’s Suncor Energy, meanwhile, reported a first-quarter loss of $3.525-billion mainly due to asset impairments linked to low oil prices. In the same period a year earlier, Suncor reported net profit of $1.47-billion in the same quarter of last year. Suncor also said it would cut its capital spending for this year to $3.8-billion, a further reduction of $400-million compared with previous guidance.
On Wednesday, investors get results Shopify, Torstar and Spin Master Corp.
South of the border, General Motors reports results.
Shares of Walt Disney Co were down about 1 per cent in premarket trading after the entertainment giant said global efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus cut profits by US$1.4-billion, mostly from the closing of its theme parks. However, Disney also said it plans to reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week to a reduced number of visitors.
Overseas, major European markets put in a mixed showing in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 edging up 0.21 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat, France’s CAC 40 slid 0.27 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.63 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.13 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced in early going as optimism reopening economies around the world helped offset a bigger-than-forecast build in weekly U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent so far is US$30.58 to US$32.27. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$24.05 to US$26.08. Crude prices were mixed through the overnight period before steadying as the North American open approached.
Reopening economies in some U.S. states as well as parts of Europe and the rest of the world has helped support oil prices through the week.
However, concerns about market oversupply capped gains, highlighted by new figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing that weekly U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.4 million barrels. That was more than analysts had been forecasting.
More official figures will be released later Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Oil markets have come along way over the past 72 hours after traders lapped up the view that the oil complex is rebalancing quicker than expected,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Sure, the world is reopening, but that does not mean there is an immediate snap back in global oil demand, although products should get off to kick start with consumers eager to get back in their cars,” Mr. Innes said in an early note.
Elsewhere, gold slid as easing lockdown restrictions in a number of regions bolstered risk sentiment in the markets.
Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,704.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to US$1,712.10.
There is “optimism about the outlook for economies as we start to move away from lockdown,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly but still above 71 US cents as world currency markets seek direction
The day range for the loonie is 71.04 US cents to 71.31 US cents.
“News flow has been relatively limited, with FX trading in tight ranges. The U.S. dollar is trading with a mixed tone, with Canadian dollar and Norwegian Krone underperforming a touch as oil has pared back a bit of its earlier gains,” Daria Parkhomenko, RBC FX strategy associate, said in an early note.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday as investors look ahead to Friday’s April jobs report, which is expected to show another dramatic decline in employment as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the economy.
On world markets, the euro continued to decline after a court ruling challenging Germany’s participation in the euro zone’s stimulus plan.
Germany’s highest court on Tuesday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify purchases under its bond-buying program, or lose the Bundesbank’s participation in one of its main stimulus schemes.
The euro fell to a six-day low of US$1.0816 on Wednesday .
Elsewhere, the yen rose 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar to 106.35, having earlier reached 106.20, its strongest since March 17.
More company news
BMW AG expects the coronavirus pandemic to hit demand and earnings throughout this year, prompting the German automaker to cut its profitability forecast for passenger cars following a drop in first-quarter deliveries. The firm forecast a margin on automotive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0% to 3% this year, versus the 2-4% seen before demand was crippled by worldwide restrictions on movement to tackle the virus.
CVS Health Corp reported a 41.2% rise in quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefits management business and its drugstores benefited from customers stockpiling medicines due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The company also maintained its 2020 adjusted profit forecast.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for April. Consensus is a decline of 20 million from March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press