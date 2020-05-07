Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures advanced early Thursday as investors await the latest reading on weekly U.S. jobless claims. Global markets got a lift from a better-than-expected reading on Chinese exports, helping ease trade concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also higher as crude prices pared early losses.
In the predawn period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up by more than 1 per cent.
Ahead of the opening bell, U.S. investors will get a reading on the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on that country’s labour market. Economists are expecting another 3 million U.S. workers to have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits for the week ended May 2.
Meanwhile, the latest economic figures out of China helped bolster global sentiment. In April, China’s exports rose for the first time this year, climbing 3.5 per cent from the same month a year earlier. Exports haven’t risen since December. Economists had been expecting to see another decline in the recent report.
“It is possible the export numbers were largely driven by huge demand for personal protective equipment and medical goods, and if that is the case, then the situation isn’t as rosy as the headline number suggests,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
On the trade front, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was closely watching to see if China is fulfilling its obligations under the first phase of the trade deal the two countries signed in January before the coronavirus spread globally.
In this country, the earnings floodgate opens with results due from Bombardier, BCE, Telus, Enbridge, Canadian Tire and Canadian Natural Resources before the bell.
After Wednesday’s close, Manulife Financial reported reported its first quarter net income fell by 41 per cent to $1.25-billion, or 64 cents a share, compared with $2.13-billion, or $1.08 a share, in the first quarter of 2019. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt economies and capital markets worldwide, and our operating conditions during the first quarter were understandably affected,” Chief Executive Roy Gori said in the statement.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.47 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.32 per cent after the Bank of England kept interest rates and stimulus measures unchanged but hinted that future action was possible.
Germany’s DAX gained 0.66 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.48 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.28 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.65 per cent following a weak hand off from Wall Street on Wednesday.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied, recovering some early losses, as positive economic data out of China helped offset lingering demand concerns as global economies look to reopen.
The day range on Brent is US$29.22 to US$30.07. The range on West Texas Intermediate is U.S$23.41 to US$24.99.
Crude prices had been weaker through much of the early morning period but steadied just ahead of dawn after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese exports offered optimism over that country’s factory sector.
However, gains continue to be capped by uncertainty over how quickly the global economy will be able to recover in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Investors are struggling to gauge how the gradual restarting of activities plays out,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
"But the sentiment appears to be shifting lower as the scope of shutdowns and travel restrictions are giving rise to economic uncertainty, which is gradually retaking hold even more so ahead of what’s bound to be a dreary NFP (U.S. non-farm payroll) report on Friday. "
The latest U.S. inventory figures also kept markets in check, showing crude stocks rising for the 15 straight week. On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels last week. That was below analysts’ expectations but still indicated growing inventories amid weakening demand.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were higher as investors wait for clear signs of an economic recovery as lockdowns ease.
Spot gold gained 0.2 per cent to US$1,688.55 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,691.60 per ounce.
“There is a lot of uncertainty, markets are still trying to gauge what will happen after we come out of lockdown,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar firmed in early going, trading around 71 US cents as crude prices steadied and global currency markets sought direction.
The day range on the loonie so far is 70.56 US cents to 71.03 US cents.
“Markets have been very quiet with the U.S. dollar mixed and the tone mildly risk-on,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday, with investors now looking ahead to what is likely to be a dire reading on hiring in April. Statistics Canada releases its employment figures for the month on Friday. The report is expected to show that the Canadian economy shed millions of jobs as numerous sectors shutdown in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On global currency markets, the euro edged higher after three days of losses. Britain’s pound gained after the Bank of England left rates and stimulus unchanged.
The euro rose to US$1.0808, but was still just slightly higher than the week-and-a-half low of US$1.0782 seen during the previous session. The euro is now down about 1.5 per cent so far this week against the U.S. dollar.
Britain’s pound gained 0.4 per cent against the euro and the U.S. dollar.
The U.S. dollar was last up 0.2 per cent at 106.31 yen, having fallen on Wednesday to 105.985, its weakest since mid-March. The better-than-expected Chinese export figures helped reduced demand for the safe-haven yen.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 2. Consensus is 3 million, down 839,000 from the previous week.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press