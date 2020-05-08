U.S. and Canadian stock futures are up solidly ahead of the opening bell, holding firm as historic jobs figures were released for April on both sides of the border that weren’t quite as bad as feared.
Canada lost 1.99 million jobs, which was only half the 4 million forecast by the Street. Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate soared to 13.0% as the full force of the pandemic hit compared with 7.8% in March. It was the second highest unemployment rate on record.
In the U.S., nonfarm payrolls were down 20.5 million, a little better than the 22 million expected, as the unemployment moved up to 14.7%.
Equity index futures are just over 1% higher, and most global markets are similarly in the green, in a continuation of a market rally on Wall Street that’s sharply in contrast to the terrible times being experienced on Main Street.
Futures got an extra boost overnight after reports of a constructive phone call on trade between China and the U.S.
Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal, Reuters reported, with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met.
This calmed investors’ fears about renewed trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials blamed China for the deaths of hundreds of thousands from the new coronavirus and threatened punitive action, including possible tariffs and shifting supply chains away from China.
In corporate news this morning, Toronto-Dominion Bank says it expects to take a provision for credit losses related to its U.S. retail banking business of roughly $1.1 billion in its second quarter due to the pandemic. The big banks report their latest earnings at the end of this month and provisions for credit losses are expected to be a major theme. As our Scott Barlow points out, there is a timing strategy for buying bank stocks that has historically worked when identifying the peak of credit loss provisioning in a business cycle.
Meanwhile, shares in Shopify could come under pressure this morning from the dilution effect of a higher share count. After Thursday’s close, it announced a new offering of 1.850 million Class A subordinate voting shares. They were sold at $700 (U.S.) apiece, for gross proceeds of $1.295 billion. Shares in Shopify were down about 3% in premarket trading in the U.S. Shopify booted Royal Bank out of the top spot for most valuable Canadian company on Wednesday, but lost that crown on Thursday as its shares closed down 1.7%.
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Friday and were on course for a second consecutive week of gains as more countries moved ahead with plans to relax economic and social lockdowns put in place to halt the coronavirus pandemic and as more output was shut in.
Gold was close to unchanged and copper was seeing good gains - but the economically sensitive metal could be set for a significant move following the jobs numbers.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is slightly stronger vs. the greenback this morning, with sentiment underpinned by gains in equity markets and crude oil. The Volatility Index slipped below 30 this morning for the first time since early March, which is supportive for commodity-based currencies such as the Canadian dollar, Scotiabank pointed out in a note this morning.
Other corporate news
Hydro One reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, vs the Street expecation of 39 cents.
Disney rose 2.5% in premarket trading as tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland’s re-opening in China sold out rapidly.
Uber Technologies Inc jumped 7.3% in premarket trading as the company said late Thursday that its ride service bookings slowly recovered in recent weeks and that it expects a coronavirus-related slowdown will delay the goal of becoming profitable by a matter of quarters, not years.
Earnings today include: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Brookfield Property Partners LP; Cronos Group Inc.; Domtar Corp.; Dorel Industries Inc.; Emera Inc.; Enerplus Corp.; Kinaxis Inc.; Lassonde Industries Inc.; Lundin Gold Inc.; Magellan Aerospace Corp.; McCoy Global Inc.; Nevada Copper Corp.; Obsidian Energy Ltd.; Plaza Retail REIT; Sprott Inc.
Also see: Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch
Other eonomic news
Canadian housing starts for April came in at 166,400 on an annualized basis, below March’s 195,200 but above the forecasted 110,000.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for March. Estimate is a decline of 1 per cent from February.
With files from Reuters