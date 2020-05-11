Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures gave back early gains and were treading water early Monday as investors showed cautious optimism over the reopening of economies around the globe. Major European markets also started higher but lost some altitude as trading progressed.
On Bay Street, TSX futures were little changed with crude prices sliding.
Overseas, New Zealand eased some curbs from late last week while Japan looked set to end its state of emergency later in the week for some areas of the country. In France and Britain, lockdown restrictions were also easing.
Still warnings out of South Korea and Germany, with both countries seeing a rise in new infections, cast some uncertainty over markets.
“For now, markets appear to be pricing in the prospect that economic activity can improve from here on in, and while that may well be true, it’s unlikely to be anywhere near the same level we saw before the crisis started, notwithstanding the fact we have no clear idea of the economic damage that has been done already,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“We only need to look at the economic data coming out of China since their lockdown was lifted in March to know that any rebound is likely to be slow, and uneven.”
In this country, investors will get results from B.C.-based cannabis company Tilray Inc. after the close of trading. So far this year, Tilray’s stock has falling more than 50 per cent.
Later in the week, markets get results from Aurora Cannabis.
Overseas, Europe’s key markets slid to below break-even after a positive start with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.15 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 200 was little changed while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.22 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.53 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.41 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell in early going as the continuing supply glut offset hope that reopening economies would begin to lift demand.
The day range on Brent so far us US$29.86 to US$30.96. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$23.76 to US$24.81.
Both have advanced over the past two weeks as countries begin making early steps toward reopening their economies, although indications of rising infections in countries like South Korea and Germany have injected a degree of uncertainty.
“Oil prices eased a touch after initially punching higher as concerns linger about western countries attempting to reopen their economies, which has triggered some profit-taking in early Asia,” Stephen Innes, chief market strategist with AxiCorp., said.
“Still, with evidence that the bottom is in, oil bulls will feel more comfortable buying dip as oil fundamentals are showings signs of improvement by the week. This likely accelerated by the recent historic collapse in prices, which is causing a massive reduction in U.S. oil production.”
Mr. Innes noted that U.S. rig count figures released on Friday showed that the number of oil drilling rigs in the United States fell to a level not seen since before the shale revolution began at the beginning of the last decade.
“The majority of traders’ top-line view is that inventories will increase at a slower pace but will still build, capping oil prices in the medium term,” he said.
“Also, that sentiment will remain sensitive to news flow about coronavirus, and any signs that major economies around the world are recovering more slowly than hoped.”
In other commodities, gold prices were higher.
Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,705.73 per ounce after falling about 1 per cent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures slid 0.3 per cent to US$1,708.
“People have bought the dip. Even in the best of circumstances, we are still in an environment where (interest) rates are going to remain very low, fiscal policies are going to remain very accommodative and inflation is going to be high,” IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly in early going, tracking declines in crude prices and tentative equities markets.
At last check, the loonie was near the lower end of the day range of 71.59 US cents to 71.94 US cents.
There were no major economic releases on the calendar although Statistics Canada is set to release figures on grocery sales as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said Thursday’s Bank of Canada financial system review should offer some information on household finances into the early stages of the lockdown.
“What the BoC has highlighted as vulnerabilities for some time — elevated household debt and high house prices in some markets — are exactly what can make a downturn more pronounced,” Mr. Cole said.
“The unprecedented loss of jobs and output has been met by unprecedented measures from fiscal authorities, however.”
He said the central bank’s actions during the outbreak ensured the financial system continues to function properly.
“How quickly lost jobs are recovered as the economy slowly re-opens and the state of household finances on the other side will figure prominently in a recovery where consumption should struggle to gain traction and housing prices will face a stern test,” Mr. Cole said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar strengthened and the Japanese yen slid in early trading in Europe.
The safe-haven Japanese yen hit a 10-day low versus the U.S. dollar, down more than 0.5 per cent since Friday’s close. Against a basket of comparable currencies, the U.S. dollar was up around 0.1 per cent.
The euro, meanwhile, was last down about 0.1 per cent versus the U.S. dollar at US$1.0832 .
Economic news
No major releases scheduled.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press