Equities
Wal Street futures were down slightly in early going Tuesday as investors remain cautious over the potential for a resurgence in coronavirus infections as economies reopen. Overseas, major European markets recovered early losses to trade higher. In this country, TSX futures were also down modestly, suggesting a cautious start to the trading day.
In the predawn period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all just south of break even.
Markets remain tentative as countries including China and South Korea report an uptick in infections as they reopen their economies.
The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify Tuesday before the U.S. Senate, warning against the risk of reopening that economy too soon, saying it would lead to “needless suffering and death.”
Dr. Fauci was quoted as saying in an e-mail: “If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country."
“Market sentiment remains fragile,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “There’s a lot of emphasis being placed on the virus numbers in economies that have been gradually reopening”
“The biggest risk to the upswing in markets is a second wave in the pandemic. So far investors don’t want to jump the gun because case numbers can easily fall back again,” he said in an early note.
In this country, U.S.-listed shares of B.C.-based cannabis firm Tilray Inc. were down nearly 6 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported a wider first-quarter loss after it cut jobs and restructured.
The Nanaimo, B.C.,-based company said its net loss for the period ended March 31 amounted to US$184.1-million or US$1.73 per share, compared with a loss of US$29.4-million or 31 US cents per share in the same quarter last year. The results were released after Monday’s close.
Tilray says the increase in net loss from a year ago was caused by severance costs from the layoffs, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities connected to the company’s offering of common stock and warrants, and increased operating expenses related to growth initiatives. Tilray’s revenue rose by 126.2 per cent from the first quarter of last year to reach US$52.1-million.
Canadian companies reporting Tuesday include Resolute Forest Products and TransAlta.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.19 per cent after a weaker start. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55 per cent while Germany’s DAX edged up 0.10 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.14 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished lower with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1.45 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.12 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.11 per cent after new figures showed China’s consumer price index rose 3.3 per cent in April from a year earlier, below the 3.7 per cent economists had been expecting.
Commodities
Crude prices rose after Saudi Arabia vowed to further cut crude production next month, adding to the previously announced caps put in place by OPEC members and their allies.
The day range on Brent is US$29.62 to US$30.18. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$24.22 to US$24.90.
Saudi Arabia surprised markets on Monday by saying it would cut another 1 million barrels a day in June, reducing total production to 7.5 million barrels a day.
The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also committed to cut an extra 180,000 barrels a day in total. OPEC and it’s allies had already agreed to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels a day. Those cuts went into effect this month.
However, gains from those announcements were capped by lingering concerns about weak demand in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
“Oil saw a lot of volatility yesterday as Saudi Arabia announced that it would cut production by an extra million barrels per day from June,” David Madden, CMC markets analyst, said,
“The move initially drove the energy market higher as traders focused on the supply side of the move, but the bullish sentiment ran out of steam as traders became worried that a possible resurgence of the coronavirus could hammer the already weakened demand for oil.”
Later Tuesday, the markets get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute posts its latest tally. Those numbers will be followed by more official numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting weekly crude stocks to have risen by 4.3 million barrels.
In other commodities, gold prices were higher on concerns over the potential for a second wave of infections.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,702.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1,705.90 per ounce.
“In recent weeks, gold has seen low volatility and it hasn’t moved too far away from the US$1,700 mark, so the wider bullish trend is still in place,” Mr.Madden said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was treading water in early going.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.11 US cents to 71.41 US cents.
There were no major economic reports to offer direction for the dollar.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar held onto gains amid fears of a second wave of virus infections and after the U.S. Federal Reserve played down the possibility of negative interest rates.
U.S. Fed policymakers say they will do what it takes to cushion an economy crushed by widespread lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus but likely stop short of cutting interest rates to below zero, according to a Reuters report.
The euro was last up slightly against the U.S. currency at US$1.0820, though still not too far from the US$1.0636 low touched at the end of March.
Other majors posted losses, except the yen which advanced by 0.2 per cent to 107.47 versus the U.S. dollar.
More company news
Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects profit to drop by 80% to its lowest in nine years, as Japan’s biggest automaker grapples with the impact of the novel coronavirus which has sapped global demand for vehicles. Toyota, one of the world’s most profitable automakers, expects to take a 1.5 trillion yen (US$13.95-billion) hit from a fall in global vehicle sales this year due largely to the virus, yet it still expects to eke out an operating profit of 500 billion yen in the year to March.
Alstom plans to stick to the terms of its previously-agreed rail deal with Bombardier, Chairman and Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge told a conference call on Tuesday. In February, the French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom agreed to buy the rail division of Bombardier for up to 6.2 billion euros (US$6.7-billion) in a cash-and-shares deal.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday said production was resuming at the company’s primary vehicle factory in California and asked to be the only one arrested as he defied local officials who said the plant should remain closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Musk over the weekend threatened to leave California for Texas or Nevada over the fight. His move has highlighted the competition for jobs and ignited a rush to woo the billionaire executive by states that have reopened their economies more quickly in response to encouragement from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press