Equities
U.S. stock futures were mixed early Thursday as world stocks slumped on a warning from the World Health Organization that the coronavirus could be around for a long time and suggestions from the Federal Reserve that the economic path ahead remains uncertain. On Bay Street, TSX futures were lower even as crude prices advanced on a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading around break even in the predawn period.
Early Thursday, Dr. Michael Ryan, a top official with the WHO, cautioned that the virus “may never go away” and said that, without a vaccine, it could take years for the world’s population to build sufficient levels of immunity.
“I think it’s important to put this on the table,” he said. “This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities,” he said.
A day earlier, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell talked down the possibility of moving to negative interest rates and warned of the possibility of long-lasting economic damage from the pandemic.
“The market seemed to have concluded that the downturn would be manageable, as seen in its placid reaction to shocking data such as US GDP and non-farm payrolls, but if the chairman of the Federal Reserve is worried then it is time to sit up and take notice,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst with IG, said.
“With earnings season now mostly finished, but worse to come, equities look vulnerable to a pullback, building on the losses of the past two sessions,” he said in an early note.
On Bay Street, investors get results from Quebecor and Brookfield Asset Management ahead of the start of trading. After the close, Aurora Cannabis releases its latest results.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Bank of Canada also releases its latest financial system review.
Adam Cole, chief currency strategist with RBC, said that report should offer some information on household finances into the early stages of the pandemic.
“What the BoC has highlighted as vulnerabilities for some time — elevated household debt and high house prices in some markets — are exactly what can make a downturn more pronounced,” he said.
“The unprecedented loss of jobs and output has been met by unprecedented measures from fiscal authorities and the BoC’s actions have also ensured that the financial system continues to function properly.”
Overseas, major European markets were negative in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.73 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.68 per cent and 1.96 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.74 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.45 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher following a surprise decline in weekly U.S. inventories and a slightly improved demand forecast from the International Energy Agency.
The day range on Brent is US$28.88 to US$29.19. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$25.18 to US$26.29.
Early Thursday, the IEA again forecast a record drop in demand this year but also cut its estimate of the fall as economies begin efforts to ease lockdowns.
Demand this year is expected to decline by 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd), the agency said, reducing its earlier estimate by 690,000 barrels a day.
Markets also drew support from the latest inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That report, released Wednesday, showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 745,000 barrels to 531.5 million for the week ended May 8. Analysts had been expecting to see an increase of about 4 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.
“Oil prices have continued to rise, after a decline in U.S. inventories yesterday prompted optimism that demand would continue to rise,” Michael Hewson, markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Traffic levels in the U.S. do appear to be returning to normal increasing optimism that U.S. driving season may not be as badly hit as first feared a few weeks ago.”
In other commodities, gold prices were steady in the wake of the latest Fed comments.
Spot gold was mostly unchanged at US$1,715.03 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,724 per ounce.
“Jerome Powell painted a dire picture of the economy in his speech yesterday. Unprecedented uncertainty, higher risks should typically provide fuel to the gold market but it didn’t,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading around 71 US cents, as crude prices advanced.
The day range on the loonie so far is 70.85 US cents to 71 US cents.
In terms of economic news, markets will get a reading on Canadian manufacturing sales for March.
The consensus expectation is for a 4.5-per-cent drop, which would be the biggest decline since early 2016, according to RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole.
On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar moved toward its best level in three weeks as risk appetite slid in the wake of the Fed comments.
Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback rose 0.15 per cent to 100.30, just short of the three-week high of 100.44 seen earlier in the week.
“The downbeat message from Powell has contributed to more risk off trading conditions overnight which is also helping to support the U.S. dollar,” MUFG strategists told Reuters.
Among major currencies, the Australian dollar led losers after data showed the country shed jobs in April at the fastest pace on record. The Australian dollar fell 0.3 per cent to 64.37 US cents in the wake of that report.
Britain’s pound also fell below US$1.22 for the first time in more than five weeks after a report on Wednesday showed Britain’s economy shrank by 5.8 per cent in March.
More company news
Cisco Systems Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as lockdown measures globally boosted demand for its remote-work tools and networking equipment. The network gear maker reported an 8% drop in third-quarter revenue to US$12-billion, but narrowly beat analysts’ average estimate of US$11.7-billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 9.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Financial Systems Review (with press conference to follow).
With Reuters and The Canadian Press