Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday helped by rising crude prices and positive economic signals out of China but offset by further signs of deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing. Global stocks were positive on the day but still looked set for a weekly decline. TSX futures were also positive, helped by strengthening energy prices.
In the predawn period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all modestly positive, building on the previous session’s late-day rally.
MSCI’s all-country index was slightly higher but still looked likely to see a weekly decline of more than 2 per cent.
“The stabilization of oil prices has proved to be a tailwind for stocks,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said.
“However, many investors remain hesitant and prefer to stay on the sidelines for now. Re-opening the economy will be a large experiment for many countries all over the world. The fear that an early lifting of corona-related restrictions could trigger a second wave of infections persists.”
Markets got an early lift Friday after China reported that factory output rose for the first time this year. Industrial production advanced 3.9 per cent in April from year-earlier levels. Economists had been expecting an increase of 1.5 per cent after a 1.1-per-cent gain.
However, positive sentiment was also capped by renewed friction between Washington and Beijing.
In an interview broadcast on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he has no interest in speaking with China’s President Xi Jinping right now because of China’s response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The heightened tensions come just months after the two sides agreed to the first phase of a new trade deal.
In Canadian corporate news, Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s U.S. listed shares spiked more than 16 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported a smaller loss compared with the prior quarter as customers stockpiled cannabis ahead of the lockdown.
Aurora sold 12,729 kilograms of cannabis in the third quarter, 39 per cent more than a year earlier. The company also said it was on track to be profitable in the next fiscal year. Aurora released its latest results after the close of trading on Thursday.
Overseas, major European markets were higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.13 per cent with most major sectors in the black. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.71 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.02 per cent.
In Asia, Wall Street’s Thursday rally failed to carry over to Asian markets, with most finishing the session mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.14 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.62 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose on signs of increased crude use in China.
The day range on Brent is US$30.94 to US$32.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$27.24 to US$28.75. At the moment, Brent looks set for a weekly gain of about 3 per cent while WTI could see a weekly increase of about 15 per cent, according to Reuters.
Figures released Friday by China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed the country processed a total of 53.85 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 13.1 million barrels per day (bpd). That was up about 11 per cent from March and 0.8 per cent above the level for April 2019.
“The oil market rallied yesterday as there was a change in perception about its demand,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said, noting reports earlier in the week showed a decline in U.S. crude stocks and a slightly improved outlook for global demand.
“It would appear that traders are less fearful about oversupply and storage issues.”
Gold prices rose in early going.
Spot gold gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,735.67 per ounce, after touch its highest since April 23 at US$1,737.50. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,746.20.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was relatively steady helped by stabilizing crude prices.
The day range on the Canadian dollar is 71.13 US cents to 71.33 US cents.
“Major currencies have barely moved overnight as equities hold the gains made into yesterday’s U.S. close.,” Adam Cole, RBC’s chief currency strategist, said.
“Stocks are down marginally for the week as a whole. [Thursday’s] Fed speakers all steered clear of the debate on negative rates, but all suggested a v-shaped recovery was unlikely as stressed the need for fiscal support.”
On Friday morning, Canadian investors will get a reading on existing home sales in April. The numbers, released by the Canadian Real Estate Association, are expected to show a sharp drop as the COVID-19 pandemic brought economic activity to a near standstill.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was little changed at 100.23, although set for a 0.4 per cent gain for the week.
Japan’s yen was up 0.1 per cent at 107.09 per U.S. dollar but lower on the week.
Britain’s pound remained under pressure, falling 0.2 per cent to US$1.2207, following the British government again said it won’t extend the Brexit transition deadline beyond December.
More company news
German flagship carrier Lufthansa said it would be offering 1,800 round trips a week to more than 130 destinations around the world by the end of June. The group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, had already announced last week that it would start flying more aircraft in June after the company grounded much of its vast fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for May.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales for April.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press