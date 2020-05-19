The TSX is set for a strong rally at the start of today’s trading, as it plays catch up to Monday’s powerful gains on Wall Street fuelled by a potential COVID-19 vaccine and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s pledge to support the economy as needed until the current crisis has passed.
TSX 60 futures are about 2 per cent higher in the premarket, although that indeed mostly reflects Monday’s trading action in the U.S. Today, Dow and S&P 500 futures are close to unchanged. They were down modestly earlier this morning, but they have now lifted into positive territory after retail giant Wal-Mart reported earnings and revenue that were better than expected thanks to strong digital sales.
Wal-Mart shares are up 4 per cent in the premarket. The retailing giant said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.10 per share. Revenue of $134.62 billion slightly beat analysts forecasts of $133.96 billion.
It was the S&P 500′s best day in six weeks on Monday, rising by more than 3 per cent. This morning the focus has turned to retailers and the dramatic impact the coronavirus-related shutdowns have had on their sales. Shares in the home improvement chain Home Depot dropped 2.2 per cent in premarket trade, the most among the 30 Dow Industrials components as it missed profit estimates in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smaller rival Lowe’s Companies Inc also slipped 1.5 per cent in response.
Over the weekend in an interview with 60 Minutes, Powell expressed optimism that the U.S. economy could begin to recover in the second half of the year.
Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be grilled later today by the Senate Banking Committee on action still needed to keep the world’s largest economy afloat and missteps in rolling out some US$3 trillion in aid so far.
The Street’s attention on Monday was focused on data from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, which showed it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers. News of Moderna’s success with a potential coronavirus vaccine trial lifted investors’ risk appetite globally overnight as well. The vaccine must now be tested in a larger trial and, even if ultimately deemed viable, would still be months away from being available to the general public.
Commodities
Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised just as demand picks up, stoked by more countries easing out of curbs imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday, but there was little sign of a repeat of the historic plunge below zero seen last month ago on the eve of the May contract’s expiry amid signs of rising demand for crude and fuels.
The July WTI contract was up 12 cents per barrel at $31.77.
The market was boosted earlier by signs that output cuts agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are being implemented.
OPEC+ cut its oil exports sharply in the first half of May, companies that track shipments said, suggesting a strong start in complying with their latest pact to curb output.
U.S. production is also falling, with crude output from seven major shale formations expected to fall to 7.822 million barrels per day in June, the lowest since August 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is little changed so far today but is well above Friday’s levels, as the U.S. dollar saw considerable weakness on Monday amid the overall risk-on tone in global markets. Crude’s firm tone this morning is helping the loonie retain those gains.
“But the real support for the CAD at the moment comes from firm stocks and lower market volatility (the VIX index is trading sub 30). Longer-run sentiment (reflected in softer, but still elevated, risk reversal pricing) remains somewhat more bullish on the USD. We think a more sustainable rebound in the CAD may have to wait for clearer signs of a recovery in the global economy but there is perhaps room for the CAD to rally a little more in the short/medium term if US equity markets continue to push higher,” said a note from Scotiabank this morning.
Other corporate news
Shares of Canadian retailer Reitmans are halted for news pending
Imperial Brands Plc, maker of Winston and Gauloises cigarettes, said on Tuesday it will cut its annual dividend by a third as it expects the coronavirus to hit travel and spending in coming months. Imperial is the fifth-highest yielding dividend stock on Britain’s FTSE 100 and news that it was slashing its payout sent its shares tumbling 8% in morning trade, the FTSE’s top loser. It’s the first tobacco maker to cut its dividend.
Earnings include: Element Fleet Management Corp.; Essential Energy Services Ltd.; Home Depot Inc.; Semafo Inc.; Walmart Inc.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for April. The Street expects an annualized rate drop of 21.9 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for April. The consensus projection is an annualized rat decline of 25.9 per cent.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify on the quarterly CARES Act report to the Senate Banking Committee
With files from Reuters