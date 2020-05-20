 Skip to main content
Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
Equities

U.S. stock futures were higher early Wednesday as optimism over the reopening of global economies offset uncertainty over progress on a virus vaccine. Major European markets were treading water in early trading after a weak start. TSX futures were also positive with crude prices holding steady.

Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures gained more than 200 points. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also positive.

“The overarching theme that governments are easing up on their lockdown restrictions is still relevant,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said in an early note.

He also noted that optimism surrounding Moderna’s potential COVID-19 vaccine faded somewhat after medical website STAT said trial results, which triggered a rally in world stocks earlier in the week, lacked detail.

“It seems traders should treat every trial result with caution given the volatility around both Gilead and Moderna announcements over recent weeks,” IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony said.

“Every specialist seems to indicate that a vaccine will take some time to develop, yet markets treat each trial announcement like we are on the cusp of a huge breakthrough that could see everything swiftly return to normal.”

On the corporate side, shares of Johnson & Johnson shares were down slightly in premarket after the company said it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the United States and Canada. Johnson & Johnson cited what it called “misinformation” about the product’s safety for the move. The company has been hit with a large number of lawsuits from consumers who linked talc products to cancer.

Markets will also get more U.S. retail earnings with results due from Target and Lowe’s.

Overseas, major European markets clawed back early losses to trade little changed with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.09 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.03 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.43 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.79 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.51 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.05 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were mostly steady in early going, bolstered by signs of improving demand as economies reopen.

The day range on Brent is US$34.38 to US$35.06. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$31.56 to US$32.31.

On Tuesday afternoon, the American Petroleum Industry said weekly crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels to 521.3 million.

More official figures will be released after the start of trading by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“The energy market has undergone a big turnaround in the past month," CMC Markets U.K. analyst David Madden said.

"The reopening of economies has sparked speculation that demand for oil will increase. Reports from China and India point to an increase in demand for fuel."

He said falling output has also helped boost prices with OPEC and its allies cutting production this month and reports suggesting a they want to maintain the cuts beyond June.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher as investors again seek out safer holdings.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,747.82 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,752.40.

“The so called ‘vaccine hope’ rally in equities has weakened. Gold is back in focus with bad economic releases... trade relations can take an ugly turn at any moment,” said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers in Mumbai.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer in a quiet market, helped by steady crude prices.

The day range on the loonie so far is 71.63 US cents to 71.85 US cents.

“Central bank speakers and events dominate the calendar today,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“In the US, the FOMC minutes are unlikely to reveal much new, given the multiple speeches and interviews [Jerome] Chair Powell has given subsequent to the meeting. At the time, his tone leaned on the somber side with regard to the challenges ahead faced by the economy, we would expect a similar tone to be revealed here.”

In addition to two Fed speakers, markets also get remarks from Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane, who is set to speak this afternoon on the topic of 'policies for the great global shutdown and beyond."

Ahead of the open, Canadian markets also get a reading Canadian inflation in April.

On global markets, the euro edged higher, rising 0.18 per cent to US$1.0945, near a two-week peak of $1.09755 reached on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar index was near the three-week low of 99.225 seen during the previous session.

Elsewhere, New Zealand central bank chief Adrian Orr backtracked a little from the possibility of negative rates – a prospect he had flagged just days before – lending support to the New Zealand dollar, according to Reuters.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q1.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from April 28-29 meeting released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

