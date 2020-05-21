Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were lower early Thursday as continued volatility and underlying tensions between the United States and China tempered recent gains. Major European markets opened in the red with a weak reading on factory activity weighing on sentiment. TSX futures tracked global markets lower even as crude prices gained.
In early going, Dow futures were down by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures were also underwater following Wednesday’s rally, which saw tech giants Amazon and Facebook both manage record highs.
“A more timid approach to trading is happening on Thursday as markets digest strong gains from Wednesday,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“Fears of heightening U.S.-China tensions and soft economic data are outweighing hopes for extra Fed stimulus and a joint-Euro area recovery fund.”
Ahead of the open, markets got a look at the euro zone manufacturing activity during the pandemic. IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, viewed as a broad gauge of economic health, recovered to 30.5 in May from April’s 13.6. While that suggested stabilization in the COVID-19 period, it was still well below the 50-mark, which separates growth from contraction.
Political tensions also continue to weigh on markets. Wednesday night, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is behind a “disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe.” Mr. Trump also said China was “desperate” for former Vice President Joe Biden to win the oval office in the November election.
On the corporate side, Canadian markets get results Thursday from Lightspeed POS and Bonterra Energy.
U.S. markets will get the weekly reading on jobless claims, which are again expected to show millions of American applied for unemployment benefits as the pandemic continues to hit the economy.
Overseas, major European markets pulled back on the latest purchasing managers numbers. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.81 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.27 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 1.03 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.49 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to rally, touching their best levels since March, as declining U.S. crude stocks bolstered hopes that demand is rising as COVID-19 lockdowns lift.
The day range on Brent so far is US$35.80 to US$36.72. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$33.35 to US$34.43. Early in the session, both benchmarks hit their best levels since March 11.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week. Analysts polled by Reuters had been looking for an increase of about 1.2 million barrels. The EIA report also said stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 5.6 million barrels.
“The drop in Cushing inventories alleviated that major WTI stress point that was little more than weeks away from being severely challenged,” AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The EIA data and the drops in Cushing [mark] the ultimate Alka Seltzer moment for oil futures.”
He also said that markets are paying attention to fuel consumption numbers out of India as an indicator of how the market could rebound as global lockdowns ease.
“India’s fuel consumption collapsed as much as 70 per cent at one point in April and is now about 40 per cent below 2019 levels with the easing of lockdown measures, according to Bloomberg, confirming how quickly demand normalizes once mobility restrictions are removed,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices were weaker.
Spot gold slid 0.7 per cent to US$1,737.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.8 per cent to US$1,738.40.
“There is still some optimism and risk-on sentiment about the possibility of a vaccine and talks of lockdown easing and growth slowly picking up,” said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart edged higher on global markets as risk sentiment slipped on weak economic reports out of Europe and rising tensions between the U.S. and China.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.70 US cents to 71.94 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports due Thursday.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of world currencies, rose 0.2 per cent to 99.40.
The euro slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.0972, giving back some gains in the wake of a French-German proposal for a pan-European Union fund.
Britain’s pound remains under pressure against the U.S. dollar, slipping 0.3 per cent to US$1.2201, as well as against the euro, with a 0.3 per cent fall at 89.90 pence per euro, according to Reuters.
More company news
Retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc said it has laid off 125 workers, about 2.5% of its global workforce, as part of steps to cope with the impact of COVID-19 on its business. The luxury parkas maker said it will continue to support the laid-off employees with compensation packages and extended benefits and allow them to keep their work computers and phones.
Lufthansa is in advanced talks over a US$9.9-billion state bailout that would see Germany take a 20% stake in its flagship airline, as countries battle to save an aviation industry hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Lufthansa said on Thursday a deal would involve the government taking two seats on its supervisory board, but it would only exercise its full voting rights in exceptional circumstances, such as to protect the firm against a takeover.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is entering the U.S. market by acquiring hemp-based cannabidiol company Reliva LLC. Edmonton-based Aurora will acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Reliva, while Reliva members will receive roughly US$40-million in Aurora’s common shares.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP National Employment Report for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 16.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for May.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for April.
(2:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers opening remarks at “Fed Listens” event
With Reuters and The Canadian Press