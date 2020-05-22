Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Friday as rising tensions between the United States and China rattled world markets. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also lower as crude prices gave back some recent gains.
Asian markets closed down, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping more than 5 per cent, after China said it is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. The move drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. would react “very strongly” against any attempt by China to gain more control.
“Such a move would strengthen Beijing’s control over the territory, which would probably spark protests,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“Last year, pro-democracy protests were common in Hong Kong, some of which caused major disruption, so traders are now worried the situation will flare up again.”
Tensions between Washington and Beijing were already heightened over China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Separately, China also dropped its annual growth target for the first time on Friday, stoking economic concerns as economies attempt to reopen after the coronavirus lockdowns.
On the corporate side, Montreal-based flight simulator company CAE Inc. will report results on Friday. Wall Street will get results from heavy equipment giant Deere & Co.
Overseas, major European markets were weaker with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.78 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was 1.36 per cent lower in morning trading. Germany’s DAX lost 0.59 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.48 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.8 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.89 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices sank in early going as renewed U.S.-China tensions hit global sentiment and ongoing demand concerns weighed after a week of gains.
The day range on Brent so far is US$33.54 to US$36.23. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$30.72 to US$34. Early in the session, Brent was off by 5 per cent while WTI slid more than 7 per cent.
Despite Friday’s losses, crude prices were still on track for a fourth weekly gain after collapsing in April as the COVID-19 crisis brought global economic activity to a near standstill.
“Oil has moved quickly to the reopening news flows, and while this seems mostly justified, it would be wise to pay close attention to the risks in what remains uncertain,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Any sign of a rapid rebound in U.S. production as oil prices recover would derail the recovery,” he said in an early note.
Markets will also be watching the coming Memorial Day weekend in the United States, which typically marks the start of the summer driving season. In recent months, travel was dramatically reduced as people stayed home to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In other commodities, faltering risk sentiment on the latest U.S.-China headlines helped push gold higher after losses earlier in the week.
After falling 1.4 per cent during the previous session, spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,734.27. U.S. gold futures gained 0.9 per cent to US$1,737.
“Neither weak economic data nor ongoing U.S.-Sino tensions over the COVID-19 pandemic could rally gold,” Mr. Innes said of weakness seen this week in bullion prices.
“Perhaps lingering optimism about a vaccine backed by a massive investment in research, including US$1-billion in funding by the U.S. to a U.K. drug maker, raised investor hopes and might have weighed gold.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker early Friday as crude prices gave back some of the week’s earlier gains and markets moved away from riskier holdings.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.26 US cents to 71.73 US cents.
“[The U.S. dollar] is slightly firmer and markets are generally risk-negative overnight, though moves have generally been small by recent standards,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
Ahead of the open, Canadian markets will get a reading on March retail sales and expectations are for a massive 12-per-cent decline as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the economy.
“A surge in grocery store sales and some larger wholesale stores should see food and general merchandise categories provide some offset, but not nearly enough,” Mr. Cole said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a basket of world rivals, was up 0.3 per cent at 99.7. After two weeks of gains, the index looks set to end this week down about 1 per cent.
The euro was down around 0.3 per cent against the dollar, at US$1.092, having hit a three-week high of $1.1008 on Thursday, according to Reuters. The Japanese yen was up around 0.2 per cent against the dollar, at 107.36.
The offshore Chinese yuan hit a two-and-a-half-week low of 7.151 in early London trading, last down around 0.2% on the day.
Commodity-linked currencies like the New Zealand and Australian dollars were down 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.
More company news
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says, as of May 21, it has reopened more than 150 stores across North America, Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia. The B.C.-based retailer also said it expects about 200 more stores to reopen over the next two weeks.
Deere & Co reported a 41% fall in quarterly profit on Friday as coronavirus-led lockdowns sapped demand for its tractors, harvesters and other machinery. Net income attributable to the company fell to US$666-million, or US$2.11 per share, for the second quarter ended May 3, from US$1.14-billion, or US$3.52 per share, a year earlier. Total net sales fell 20% to US$8.22-billion.
Britain’s Burberry said the luxury fashion industry would take time to recover from the profound impact of the coronavirus outbreak that lowered its comparable sales by 27% in the final quarter and led it to scrap its final dividend. The company said the dividend cancellation would save about 120 million pounds to help it through the crisis and it would review the payout at the end of its 2021 year.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press