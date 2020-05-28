Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Thursday with Dow futures up by triple digits but S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures struggle to gain traction as heightened U.S.-China tensions offsets optimism over a post-lockdown economic reboot. Major markets in Europe were higher in early trading. TSX futures were modestly higher even as crude prices slid.
During the previous session, the Dow rallied back above 25,000 while the S&P 500 closed above the key 3,000 level. It was the first time the S&P ended above its 200-day moving average since March.
Early Thursday, China’s parliament overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong, a move that has brought threats of strong action from the United States and triggered renewed protests in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already said Washington will no longer treat Hong Kong as autonomous from Beijing.
The National People’s Congress voted 2,878 to 1 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the legislation, with six abstentions. The legislators gathered in the Great Hall of the People burst into sustained applause when the vote tally was projected onto screens, Reuters reports
“It looks like China has made the strategic decision that it no longer needs Hong Kong as its gateway to the world,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“Rather it will open up the mainland to levels it is comfortable with. The bill is bad for Hong Kong either way you cut it; short term there are more protests and longer term less capital flowing in from overseas. Quite how quickly that capital dries up may rest with the announcement President Trump will make this week on the US ‘response’.”
In this country, bank earnings season comes to a close with results from Toronto-Dominion and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Through the week, Canada’s other big banks have reported results with heavy loan-loss provisions as they brace for the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Royal Bank said it set aside $2.83-billion in provisions for credit losses, an increase of 558 per cent from $426-million a year ago. Bank of Montreal earmarked $1.1-billion to cover potential losses on loans.
Canadian investors also get results from Ski-Doo maker BRP.
South of the border, economics will be in focus with the release of a reading on first-quarter U.S. GDP. Economists are expecting to see a decline of about 4.8 per cent, unrevised from an earlier estimate. U.S. weekly jobless claims are also released. Markets are expecting the report to show another 2 million Americans applied for initial state unemployment benefits last week as the economic impact of the pandemic continues to be felt.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.84 per cent, with travel and tourism stocks among the gainers as countries look to ease restrictions on foreign visitors. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.47 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.45 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.57 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.72 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.32 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.33 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell after new figures showed a surprise increase in U.S. inventories, raising concerns about how quickly demand will bounce back after the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The day range on Brent so far is US$33.62 to US$34.42. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$31.14 to US$32.39.
The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude stocks rose by 8.7 million barrels for the week ended May 22. Analysts had been expecting a draw of 1.9 million barrels.
“No surprise as oil markets are struggling today as the bullish rebalancing narrative has given way to lingering supply concerns after the colossally bigger API inventory build, which is getting compounded by reports, Russia may ease up on supply cuts,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“All the while, the oil markets trade war sensitivities remain in focus as consensus is pivoting to the U.S. imposing tariffs on China.”
More official inventory figures will be released later Thursday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold prices rallied from the two-week low seen during the previous session as U.S.-China tensions simmer.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,718.67 per ounce, after falling to US$1,693.22 on Wednesday before paring losses. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,717.70.
“Increasing trade taxes as the world is trying to recover from the COVID-19 economic beat down adds another level of economic uncertainty to the nascent recovery,” Mr. Innes said.
“Indeed, increased economic uncertainly has an uncanny way of lighting up gold any day of the week, especially as it pertains to trade war risk.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was a touch weaker as crude prices fell and rising international tensions injected a degree of uncertainty into markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 72.53 US cents to 72.81 US cents.
Investors are now looking ahead to the release of Friday’s report on first-quarter GDP. An early estimate from Statistics Canada has already indicated that the economy contracted at an annual rate of 9 per cent as the country went into lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On global markets, the euro edged higher after the European Union unveiled a US$826-billion plan to support economies hit by the pandemic.
The euro was last up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1016, having risen earlier to a two-month high of US$1.1035. The euro was steady versus the Swiss franc at 1.0664, though the day prior it rose to nearly a three-month high, according to Reuters.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was steady at 98.93.
China’s yuan was neutral at 7.1725 in the offshore market but still near lows seen a day earlier.
More company news
Nissan Motor Co unveiled a plan to become a smaller, more cost-efficient automaker on Thursday as it looks to recover from four years of tumbling profits that culminated in its first annual loss in 11 years. Under a new four-year plan, the Japanese carmaker will slash its production capacity and model range by about a fifth to help cut 300 billion yen (US$2.8-billion) from fixed costs as it fights for survival in a market hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's current account deficit for Q1.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for Q1 (preliminary).
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 23.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. corporate profits for Q1.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press