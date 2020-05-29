Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were down early Friday alongside flagging world markets as investors await the U.S. response to China’s approval of a national security bill for Hong Kong. On Bay Street, TSX futures also pointed to a lower start with crude prices lower.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a press conference on Friday in response to China, but offered now further details. China’s parliament this week pushed ahead with national security legislation for the city, raising fears over its position as a finance hub.
“The two largest economies in the world have seen their relationship deteriorate recently as Beijing’s stance in relation to Hong Kong, as well as it’s treatment of minorities has angered the U.S. government,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“In addition to that, Donald Trump has been critical of the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, he feels they could have done more to warn the rest of the world about the situation. It seems that Mr Trump is eager to pick a fight with China so traders are ducking for cover now.”
In Canada, markets will get confirmation of how badly this country’s economy was affected by the COVID-19 lockdown when Statistics Canada releases its GDP figures for March and the first quarter. Economists are expecting the report to show that first-quarter GDP contracted at an annual rate of 10 per cent as shutdowns brought big swaths of the economy to a standstill.
On the corporate side, investors get earnings from Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth. Laurentian Bank and CWB Financial also release results.
In reporting its latest results, CWB said provisions for credit losses for the quarter ended April 30 totalled $34.9-million, up from $15.2-million in the same quarter a year ago. CWB reported a second-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders of $51.4-million or 59 cents per diluted share, down from $62-million or 71 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Overseas, major European markets were down in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 1.22 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 1.56 per cent and France’s CAC 40 declined 1.33 per cent.
In Asia, markets posted a mixed finish. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.74 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker and looked set for the first weekly decline in five as a rise in crude inventories again raised concerns about the speed of the recovery in demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$34.16 to US$35.15. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$32.42 to US$33.77.
Even as crude looked set for a weekly decline, prices were still on track for sharp gains for the month. WTI appears headed for a rise of 76 per cent for May. Brent was tracking toward a 38-per-cent gain, according to Reuters.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Thursday that both U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories jumped last week while demand remained weak.
Crude inventories rose 7.9 million barrels in the week to May 22, largely because of imports. That brought overall U.S. stocks, excluding strategic reserves, to 534.4 million barrels, about 1 million barrels away from a record. Analysts expected inventories to decline by nearly 2 million barrels.
“This week should prove as a stark reminder of how fragile the nascent crude price recovery is,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
He said anxiety is building ahead of the June OPEC meeting, although reports that both Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to honour their compliance agreements has eased some concerns.
“The market was speculating on the potential for tensions between Russia and Saudi Arabia to re-emerge at the OPEC+ meeting scheduled to take place on June 9,” he said.
“So, the harmonious outcome from this discussion has diffused a possible escalation of tensions between the two colossal producers that in March heralded in the most devastating oil price war on record.”
In other commodities, gold prices were little changed as markets await the U.S. response to China.
Spot gold was unchanged at US$1,718.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,716.50.
“Gold remains wedged between potentially positive economic developments that have been dragging prices lower, and a rise in geopolitical tensions with China over Hong Kong,” Cameron Alexander, an analyst with Refinitiv-owned metals consultancy GFMS, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was treading water ahead of the latest reading on GDP.
The day range on the loonie so far is 72.50 US cents to 72.72 US cents.
“Since mid-April, we have had Statistics Canada’s March GDP nowcast of -9% month-over-month in hand, which it kept unchanged following the regular February GDP report late last month,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said in a note.
"Our economists see no significant reason to deviate from that number, though risks seem tilted to a slightly smaller deterioration based on the data in hand."
In global currencies, the euro added to recent gains to touch a two-month high against the U.S. dollar as investors await further news on U.S.-China relations.
The yen was also higher against major currencies ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned news conference as investors sought out safe-haven holdings.
The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.111, its highest since March 30. The U.S. dollar fell 0.4 per cent against the Japanese currency at 107.17 yen.
Offshore, China’s yuan was little changed and traded at 7.1661 per U.S. dollar, not far from the nine-month low of 7.1965 yuan per dollar seen on Wednesday.
More company news
Canopy Growth Corp reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, hit by non-cash impairment and restructuring-related charges of $743-million. Ontario-based Canopy Growth’s net loss attributable to the company widened to $1.30-billion, or $3.72 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $379.5-million, or $1.10 per share, a year ago.
Credit Suisse is seeking to overturn a court ruling rejecting the bank’s bid to block an auditor appointed by Switzerland’s financial supervisor as part of its probe into a spying scandal, it said on Friday. Switzerland’s second-biggest bank had sought to scuttle watchdog FINMA’s appointment of Thomas Werlen, of international law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, on grounds the firm and Werlen lacked sufficient independence.
Aritzia Inc. says it expects net revenue for its first quarter to be about 45 per cent lower than at the same time last year due to the impacts of COVID-19. The Vancouver-based company says it expects net revenue for the three months ending May 31, to fall to between $105-million to $110-million compared with about $197-million in the same period last year. The first quarter includes two weeks of sales before the company closed all its retail outlets on March 16, as well as a 150 per cent spike in e-commerce sales after Aritzia closed its boutiques.
French carmaker Renault said on Friday it was launching talks with unions to reorganize and cease assembling vehicles at several plants in France as it cuts some 15,000 jobs worldwide and tries to refocus to survive a slump in sales. Faced with a downturn in demand compounded by the coronavirus crisis, Renault is aiming to find 2 billion euros (US$2.22-billion) in savings over the next three years as it shrinks production and hones in on more profitable models.
Dell Technologies Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by demand for its workstations from companies moving more employees to work from home due to the coronavirus crisis. Total revenue fell marginally to US$21.90-billion, but topped estimates of US$20.81-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP for Q1.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's monthly real GDP for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product index for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for April.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May.
(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell joins a moderated teleconference discussion for the Griswold Center for Economic Policy.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press