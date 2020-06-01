Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were choppy early Monday, wavering between gains and losses, as nationwide protests were offset by the positive impact of reopening global economies and easing concerns over a renewed trade feud between the U.S. and China. Overseas, major European markets opened higher. In this country, futures were modestly positive with crude prices treading water.
In the predawn period, Dow futures turned negative, giving back an early advance. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also negative.
“Political perturbation amid widespread U.S. unrest and Hong Kong protests, central bank meetings, PMIs, an OPEC+ meeting, and the U.S. employment report for May are potential flashpoints for investors this week,” Stephen Innes, chief market analyst with AxiCorp. strategist, said.
“And if nothing else, the magnitude of recent moves could force investors’ hands ahead of these potential market landmines.”
The U.S. was braced for a sixth day of mass protests against racism and police brutality as anger gripped dozens of cities across the country. A record number of curfews, at least 40 by late Sunday, had been imposed. The protests, which began in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd last Monday, come as economies around the world begin to reopen following COVID-19 shutdowns.
However, investor sentiment was underpinned by relief that tensions between the United States and China over Hong Kong hadn’t triggered trade action by the U.S. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump began the process of ending special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China but left a hard-fought trade deal intact.
In this country, market attention will focus on economic events later in the week. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada makes its next interest rate announcement.
Markets aren’t expecting the central bank to again cut rates but investors will be watching for indications how how the economy is functioning as provinces begin the process of reopening.
On Friday, Statistics Canada releases its labour force survey for May, offering another look at how badly the economy was hit by the pandemic.
“Approximately one million Canadians applied to the Federal Government’s Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in the month, a figure much lower than in April but still consistent with a steep rate of layoffs,” National Bank Financial economists said in a recent note.
“These job losses are unlikely to have been offset by hires, as the gradual re-opening of the economy in the country began after the survey’s reference week.”
National Bank economists are expecting to see a decline of 900,000 jobs for the month. That would be the second worst result on record after the economy shed roughly 2 million positions in April. The jobless rate in May is expected to rise to more than 15 per cent.
In Europe, stocks were higher in morning trading, although markets were closed in a number of countries, including Germany. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.09 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 3.36 per cent following Mr. Trump’s Friday news conference. In Japan, the Nikkei finished up 0.84 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index added 2.21 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady in early going after a report suggested that OPEC and Russia are close to an agreement to extend current production cuts.
The day range on Brent so far is US$37.33 to US$38.31. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$34.76 to US$35.90.
Early Monday, Reuters reported that OPEC and Russia are moving closer to a compromise on the duration for extending current output cuts and are discussing the possibility of rolling over supply caps for one or two months. The report cited two unnamed OPEC+ sources.
OPEC and its allies are set to meet later in the week. At the beginning of May, the group brought production cuts totalling nearly 10 million barrels a day into effect to help boost collapsing prices. Those cuts are set to run through to the end of this month.
“The oil market saw a major rebound last month as sentiment turned around greatly from April, where WTI prices turned negative,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“A mixture of steep production cuts, the reopening of economies and fewer fears about the US’s storage capabilities drove up the oil market. WTI surged by 88 per cent last month – a record monthly gain.”
However, he also noted that less-bullish sentiment remains regarding the OPEC+ meeting, with markets still concerned that Russia may not be as committed to the current cuts as other members.
In other commodities, gold prices gained as U.S. protests underscored market uncertainty.
Spot gold gained 0.8 per cent to US$1,739.59 per ounce, having jumped 1 per cent earlier. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1 per cent to US$1,752.50.
“The protests are obviously not a positive sign given the fragility of the U.S. economy at the moment, and the need to get out from under lockdown,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, trading around 73 US cents, as investors await key economic news later in the week and the U.S. dollar slides against world currencies.
The day range on the loonie so far is 72.47 US cents to 73.13 US cents.
For the loonie, the first big headline comes Wednesday, when the Bank of Canada makes its next rate announcement.
“Our economists do not expect any change to the BoC’s o/n rate (0.25%) or their other programs at Wednesday’s statement-only meeting,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate for RBC, said.
"Incoming Governor Tiff Macklem officially takes over the morning of the meeting and time will tell whether he shares the more optimistic view espoused by outgoing Governor Poloz of late," she said.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 97.954.
The euro was also a big beneficiary of the dollar’s decline, rising 0.4 per cent to US$1.1154, its strongest since March 17, according to Reuters.
Among trade-sensitive currencies, the Australian dollar jumped 1.3 per cent to 67.65 US cents, its best level in four months. Analysts had been concerned that the U.S. would pull take stronger trade action against China in response to Beijing’s move to tighten control over Hong Kong.
More company news
Yum China Holdings Inc said on Monday it will introduce Beyond Meat Inc.'s plant-based burgers at its fast-food restaurants in mainland China starting June 3. Beyond Burgers will be introduced as a limited-time offering at select KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations in mainland China, Yum China said in a statement.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd will supply EV batteries to U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co, a document on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed on Monday. Ford’s China venture with Changan Automobile is seeking government approval to build a plug-in hybrid model equipped with BYD’s batteries, according to the document.
Brazilian plane maker Embraer reported on Monday a loss of US$292-million for the first quarter, driven by lower sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and costs related to a failed deal with Boeing Co . Revenues in the quarter fell 23% to US$634-million.
Cosmetics maker Coty Inc said it has appointed Chairman Peter Harf as the chief executive officer of the company, its fourth in as many years, as it tries to turn around its business. Coty also confirmed its deal with KKR for its professional and retail hair business, including the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands, valuing the businesses at US$4.3-billion on a cash- and debt-free basis.
Economic news
(930 a.m. ET) Markit Manufacturing PMI for May in Canada.
(945 a.m.) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for May.
(10 a.m.) U.S. Manufacturing ISM (PMI) for May. Also, U.S. construction spending for April, which is forecast to decline 6.5%.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press