Equities
U.S. stock futures managed modest gains early Tuesday even as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military to quell widespread protests sweeping the United States. Overseas, major European markets traded higher buoyed by continuing optimism over the reopening of global economies. TSX futures were also positive with crude prices in the black ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies later in the week.
In the predawn period, Dow futures managed triple-digit gains while S&P and Nasdaq futures were also firmer.
On Monday, Mr. Trump threatened to send in the military if states and cities failed to contain demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police last week.
”If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military quickly to solve the problem for them," Mr. Trump said.
Despite the civil unrest, markets have managed to maintain gains this week. Analysts have suggested factors such as the reopening of global economies, monetary policy actions by central banks and stimulus efforts by governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic have helped ease investor concerns.
“So far, investors remain focused on global business reopening, the fact that the number of new Covid cases remains stable as economies restart operating and, of course, the massive fiscal and monetary support from central banks and governments,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
“The positive sentiment outweighs even a faltering phase-one deal between Beijing and Washington."
On the corporate side, The Canadian Press reports that retailer Walmart will begin closing its Tire, Lube and Express businesses in stores across Canada. The retailer says the move will allow Walmart to accelerate online growth while continuing to deliver its “core business of food, consumables, health and wellness, fashion and general merchandise.” About 106 stores in this country and about 550 employees will be affected.
Overseas, major European markets were positive in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 1.59 per cent. Auto stocks were among the top performers with most sectors higher. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.95 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 2.11 per cent while Germany’s DAX, which was closed for a public holiday on Monday, jumped 3.53 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.11 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.20 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher as traders await a meeting of OPEC and its allies later in the week to consider extending current production cuts.
The day range on Brent so far is US$38.26 to US$39.42. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$35.28 to US$36.34.
OPEC members and other major producers are set to meet by video conference on June 4. Markets are widely expecting the group to extend current production cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day beyond the end of June and into the summer.
Some concern, however, has lingered over Russia’s commitment to the cuts.
“WTI crude continues its steady rise, despite a slower positive momentum, on talks that OPEC and Russia may announce further production cuts in the June 4th meeting, up to 9.7 million barrels per day, the equivalent of circa 10 per cent of global oil production,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said in a note.
“The smooth business reopening, on the other hand, boosts prospects of a faster improvement in global demand. For now, there is still a decent potential in basic demand recovery, although the rising US-China tensions may dent the appetite as prices move higher.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, were lower.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,734.66 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,746.10.
“For today, the focus will shift to President Trump mobilizing ‘heavily armed’ military to stop the protest,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Putting boots on the ground to quell civil unrest never ends well.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, trading around 74 US cents, buoyed by firmer crude prices and continued weakness in the greenback.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.61 US cents to 74.06 US cents. This week, the loonie has been trading at its best levels in about three months against the American dollar.
There were no major economic reports on the calendar for the day. Markets are now awaiting Wednesday’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision, although no move on borrowing costs is expected.
“There has been little new news through the overnight session," RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“Although the U.S.-China trade relationship continues to simmer in the background, Trump’s focus has been domestic as he threatened to use troops to end ‘riots and lawlessness’ in U.S. cities. In prediction markets, the probability of a Republican election victory fell to its lowest since late-March (48%).”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, fell to its weakest level since mid-March, at 97.73, before settling at 97.82. The index is now down about 5 per cent since a peak in March when global COVID-19 lockdowns rattled world markets.
The euro was last trading at US$1.1120, down 0.1 per cent , close to March 17 US$1.1154 high it rose to on Monday.
More company news
BlackBerry said Tuesday that Thomas Eacobacci has been named president. Mr. Eacobacci will join the company on June 15. Mr. Eacobacci comes to BlackBerry from Citrix, where he most recently served as senior vice president and general manager for the Americas.
Economic news
No major Canadian or U.S. releases are on the calendar
With Reuters and The Canadian Press