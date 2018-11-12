Equities

U.S. stock futures turned lower early Monday as oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia said it would cut shipments by half a million barrels a day in December because of lower demand but concerns about global economic growth continue to linger. On Bay Street, TSX futures were flat to slightly lower. European markets were mixed after a higher start with worries over political risk in Europe and Italy weighing.

“It’s been a subdued start to the new week in Asia with the Nikkei and the Hang Seng finishing the day close to where they started,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “Chinese markets on the other hand posted some decent gains as the Chinese version of ‘Black Friday’ also known as ‘Singles Day’ saw another record breaking year with US$30.8-billion of sales in 24 hours.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This would suggest that for all of the pessimism about a slowdown on the Chinese economy and the ongoing trade war with the U.S. that domestically the consumer still seems in fairly good shape.”

On Wall Street, trading could be thinner than normal with bond markets closed for Veteran’s Day. In Canada government offices and banks are closed to mark Remembrance Day.

In corporate news, shares of German business software company SAP fell more than 4 per cent on news that it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based Qualtrics International Inc. for US$8-billion in cash. Qualtrics specializes in tracking online sentiment and had been planning an initial public offering. Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith told Reuters that the IPO would have valued the company at about US$6-billion.

On Bay Street, steel companies could get a bit of attention after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he discussed steel and aluminum tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend. Mr. Trudeau also said he hoped to reach a resolution on the issue by the G20 summit in Argentina. “I absolutely brought up the issue of steel and aluminium tariffs,” Trudeau told a news conference in Paris on Monday. The summit takes place at the end of the month.

Aurora Cannabis kicked off earnings for marijuana stocks early Monday reporting first-quarter net income of $104.2-million, up from $3.6-million a year earlier. Revenue rose to $29.7-million compared with $8.3-million a year earlier.

Overseas, European markets were mixed in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 slipping into the red after a higher start. Oil stocks were among the best performers although sentiment took a hit over concerns about Italian lender Banca Carige. Reuters reported Monday that Carige is set to announce a share issue worth up to €400-million to repay a convertible bond it needs to issue to quickly raise funds.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.64 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.06 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, markets were mostly mixed. Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.09 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.22 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.12 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices jumped overnight after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut supplies next month. The prospect of other OPEC countries following suit supported prices. Reuters reported that an official from Kuwait on Monday said that major oil exporters over the weekend had “discussed a proposal for some kind of cut in (crude) supply next year,” although the official did not provide any detail. OPEC’s second-biggest producer Iraq has also indicated it may join in such a move, the news agency said.

Brent crude rose as much as 2 per cent overnight before giving back some of those gains and had a day range so far of US$70.53 to US$71.88. West Texas Intermediate had been up more than 1 per cent at one point and had a range of US$60.38 to US$61.28.

“Oil ticked higher overnight after Saudi Arabia confirmed that output would be trimmed by 500,000 barrels per day in December,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. " Given the negative news in the energy market lately, speculators swooped in and snapped up oil. Over the weekend, OPEC and non-OPEC members expressed concerns about oversupply in 2019, and announced that production cuts might be needed to stabilize the market."

Oil finished last week in the red on worries over high supply levels. Mr. Madden noted The U.S., Russia and Saudi Arabia all have production at or near record levels. “WTI lost ground for 10 consecutive sessions – its worst losing streak in 34 years,” he noted. “Brent crude finished lower in nine out of the past 10 days, so the sentiment is clearly weak.” Friday’s Baker Hughes rig count figures showed the number of active U.S. rigs rose by 12 to 886.

Story continues below advertisement

In other commodities, gold fell to a one-month low as the U.S. dollar rose. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,205.86 per ounce in morning trading in Europe after hitting a one-month low of US$1,205 earlier in the session.

In other metals, silver prices edged up 0.1 per cent after hitting the lowest level since mid September during the previous session.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed early on as oil prices rose but its U.S. counterpart jumped to a 16-month high against world currencies on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would again raise interest rates in December.

The day range on the loonie so far is a fairly narrow 75.69 US cents to 75.86 US cents. There were no major Canadian economic releases due Monday.

In world currencies, the U.S. dollar rallied on expectations of a coming rate hike. The Fed held steady at its latest meeting last week but reaffirmed a tightening stance. The greenback had been weaker last week after the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections raised concerns that further stimulus measures from the Trump administration would be unlikely.

“King dollar has staged a return,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole. “After the Fed [last week] investors are pretty happy to reload on long dollar positions. The European currencies look most vulnerable.”

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies was up 0.45 per cent at 97.44 at last check.

U.S. and Canadian bond markets are closed Monday.

Stocks set to see action

SoftBank Group Corp has won approval to conduct a 2.4 trillion yen ($21.04-billion) initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic telecoms business, in a deal that will seal the group’s transformation into a top global technology investor. The IPO will be one of the biggest ever worldwide, and will provide the group with funds to pay down debt and continue placing big bets on innovations that Chief Executive Masayoshi Son predicts will drive future tech trends.

Diageo PLC is selling 19 lower-end spirits brands including Seagrams VO Canadian whisky and Goldschlager cinnamon schnapps to U.S.-based Sazerac for US$550-million, as it focuses on its premium labels such as Johnnie Walker in the United States. The divestiture is the latest move from the world’s largest spirits company to trim its portfolio and concentrate more closely on its core business. In recent years, it has sold interests in wine, Red Stripe beer and the Gleneagles hotel and golf resort.

Takeda Pharmaceutical will seek investor backing for its US$62-billion acquisition of London-listed Shire next month and aims to close the deal on Jan. 8, the Japanese drug maker said on Monday. The deal would be the biggest-ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company. It needs two-thirds support from shareholders, some of whom are worried about the enlarged company’s resulting debt burden. Takeda said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders to vote on the purchase on Dec. 5.

The health science unit of Nestle SA would pay US$98-million to increase its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, the drug developer for food allergies said on Monday. The latest investment raises Nestle’s ownership of Aimmune to about 19 per cent. The companies also extended their two-year strategic collaboration to develop therapies for food allergy by another two years, Aimmune said.

Private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management are buying Athenahealth Inc for about US$5.7-billion, the U.S. healthcare IT company said on Monday. The all-cash deal values Athenahealth at US$135 per share, representing a premium of 12.2 per cent to the stock’s closing price on Friday. Athenahealth were up more than 8 per cent in premarket trading.

Coty Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Camillo Pane has resigned and will be replaced by Pierre Laubies, the former CEO of Dutch coffee firm Jacobs Douwe Egberts. The company also said Chairman Bart Becht would be replaced by company director Peter Harf immediately, without giving details.

More reading:

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Economic news

No major Canadian or U.S. economic reports are due on Monday

With Reuters and The Canadian Press