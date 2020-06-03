Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were rallied early Wednesday as investors pinned hopes on the positive impact of reopening economies and looked past unrest sweeping the U.S. Overseas, major European markets were also in the black. TSX futures were up alongside rising crude prices ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ members.
Dow futures were up by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures were also firmly higher.
“Markets are putting the politics to one side and pinning hopes on a quick economic rebound once lockdown and travel restrictions are lifted,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“The U.S. dollar is falling across the board as riots rage despite big city curfews and haven flows dry up,” he said. “U.S. indices are getting an extra boost from the weaker U.S. dollar which will sure up foreign earnings.”
Wednesday’s gains were underpinned by positive economic news from China which showed that country’s services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January as the economy recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.0 in April from 44.4 in April, hitting the highest level since late 2010. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
In this country, investors get the latest rate decision from the Bank of Canada just after the opening bell. Economists aren’t expecting the central bank to cut its key rate, which now stands at 0.25 per cent. Markets, however, will be watching closely for further hints about the pace of the economic rebound as provinces work to reopen their economies.
“With the support of improved oil prices, the BoC could wait and see the impact of near zero rates before taking further action,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
On the corporate side, earnings are expected from retailer Canada Goose.
Overseas, major European markets were higher in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.18 per cent with most major sectors advancing. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.81 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.71 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.29 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.37 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher in early going with Brent cracking the US$40-a-barrel mark for the first time since March as markets increasingly expect OPEC and its allies to keep current production cuts in place.
The day range on Brent so far is US$39.65 to US$40.53. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$36.80 to US$38.18.
The OPEC+ group is set to meet Thursday to weigh the extension of production curbs. Starting last month, the group cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day to bolster collapsing prices. Those cuts are now set to run until the end of June.
“The most bullish outcome for oil from the meeting is no sign of squabbling between Russia and Saudi Arabia,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Headlines suggest they are on the same page on supply, and that’s bullish for oil in the context of an improving demand backdrop.”
Sentiment was also bolstered by the latest U.S. inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute. The industry group said U.S. crude inventories fell by 483,000 in the week to May 29. More official government figures are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration later on Wednesday morning.
In other commodities, gold prices declined as equities rallied, dampening demand for the safe-haven asset.
Spot gold slid 0.3 per cent to US$1,721.86 per ounce, after declining 0.7 per cent on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,726.90.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was holding around the 74-US-cent mark ahead of the Bank of Canada’s rate decision.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.89 US cents to 74.18 US cents.
The central bank isn’t expected to lower rates further. Analysts have suggested the loonie’s recent strength has more to do with a weaker greenback than domestic factors.
“The Canadian dollar rally does not have anything to do with domestic influences,” Rahim Madhavji, president of KnightsbridgeFX.com, said in a note earlier in the week.
“It is all due to broad U.S. dollar sentiment, and that sentiment is bearish. Traders are euphoric about the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions around the world, particularly in the USA. Judging by the scope of equity market gains, and U.S. dollar losses, traders, appear convinced that global economies will rebound.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar also fell early Wednesday against the euro, the British pound and the Norwegian and Swedish crowns.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, fell to near its lowest level in three months at 97.32.
The euro reached an 11-week high of US$1.1125 on expectations policymakers will support the euro zone’s weakest economies with debt purchases, according to Reuters. The euro was last up 0.5 per cent. The seven-day winning streak was the longest since December 2013, the news agency said.
More company news
Zoom Video Communications Inc nearly doubled its expectations for annual sales on Tuesday, driven by a surge in users as more people work from home and connect with friends online during coronavirus lockdowns. The San Jose, California-based company’s revenue and profit also beat estimates by a wide margin in results released after Tuesday’s close. The latest quarterly report shows the company now has about 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, a near four-fold increase from a year earlier.
Economic newsal conglomerate 3M Co appointed General Electric Co executive Monish Patolawala as the company’s chief financial officer, effective July 1. Patolawala, who currently serves as the CFO of GE’s healthcare unit, will replace Nick Gangestad, who will retire, the company said.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m.) U.S. ADP National Employment Report.
(830 a.m.) Canada releases first quarter labour productivity.
(945 a.m.) U.S. U.S. Markit Serivces/Composite PMI
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement on a day Tiff Macklem becomes governor.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press