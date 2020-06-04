Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower early Thursday after the previous session’s rally with investors taking a breather ahead of the latest reading on U.S. jobless claims. Overseas, Europe’s major markets were down slightly with the European Central Bank expected to boost its bond-buying program in its latest policy announcement. TSX futures were down alongside weaker crude prices.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all slightly lower in the predawn period. With Wednesday’s gains, the Dow is coming off a three-day winning streak while the S&P has been up for the four previous sessions. It hasn’t had four consecutive days of gains since February.
“It seems almost surreal that at a time when the U.S. is facing its highest unemployment rate in decades, that U.S. stocks are retesting, and in some cases setting new all-time highs,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“While a lot of the recent rebound in stock markets is down to optimism that the worst in terms of economic damage may be in the rear-view mirror, even if the visibility on the data is not, there have also been some data surprises which have encouraged this view.”
Ahead of the open, Wall Street will get the weekly reading on initial claims for state unemployment benefits. Economists are expecting claims to come in just below 2 million. That would mark a continued deceleration in jobless claims - the prior week saw 2.1 million new claims - although the number remains elevated as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt.
In this country, markets will get results from Saputo Inc. with an analyst conference call to follow on Thursday afternoon.
Overseas, major European markets are lower as investors await the ECB’s latest policy announcement. Analysts are expecting the central bank to boost its emergency bond-buying program to offset the impact of the pandemic. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.51 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.53 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.32 per cent. Britain’s FTSE declined 0.08 per cent.
Asia had a mixed session. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.36 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.17 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker on market uncertainty over OPEC’s expected extension of current production cuts.
The day range on Brent so far is US$39.04 to US$39.74. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$36.38 to US$37.08.
Earlier in the week, Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to support an extension of current production curbs of 9.7 million barrels a day, which now run through to the end of this month. However, they also failed to agree to a Thursday meeting to discuss the extension because of concerns over the level of compliance by some other OPEC members with the current caps.
Reuters reported Thursday that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are not planning to extend voluntary additional output cuts of 1.18 million barrels a day after June, indicating that crude supply could rise next month regardless of any OPEC+ decision.
The most recent U.S. inventory numbers also weighed on prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels last week, far more than analysts had forecast. Distillate stocks rose by 9.9 million barrels, also higher than market expectations.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank, said both inventories and OPEC uncertainty are tempering prices in the short term but improving conditions should underpin crude.
"Given the optimism on post-Covid economic normalization and joint efforts to curb the global supply glut, price retreats [for WTI] near and below the US$35 mark could be good dip-buying opportunities," she said.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher as equity markets took a breather.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,701.02 per ounce after a 1.7-per-cent drop on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,703.70.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around 74 US cents after touching its best intraday level in three months during the previous session on the Bank of Canada’s move to pare back some emergency support for financial markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.92 US cents to 74.13 US cents.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada kept its key policy rate unchanged and said the global economic impact of the novel coronavirus appeared to have peaked. The central bank also said it would reduce the frequency of its term repo operations to once a week and its program to purchase bankers’ acceptances to bi-weekly operations.
On Thursday afternoon, Deputy Bank of Canada Governor Toni Gravelle is expected to offer more detail on Canada’s economic outlook when he speaks by video conference to the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. Text of the speech will be made available on the bank’s website at 2 p.m. ET and will be followed later in the afternoon by a press conference.
Markets will also get a reading on how hard Canada’s trade was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic when Statscan releases April international trade figures.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says trade flows are likely to have contracted by about 30 per cent month-over-month for both imports and exports.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was up about 0.3 per cent after sliding last week.
The safe-haven Japanese yen fell to new two-month lows and was down around 0.1 per cent at 109.06 having weakened to as much as 109.150 overnight before steadying in early London trading, according to Reuters.
Economic news
ECB holds monetary policy meeting.
(830 a.m.) Canada merchandise trade deficit for April. BMO estimates a $3 billion deficit.
(830 a.m.) U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week. They are expected to decline 223,000 to 1.9 million.
(2 p.m.) Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle speaks in Sudbury.
