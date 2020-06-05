Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Stock futures in the United States and Canada were higher Friday with the latest employment figures on both sides of the border due ahead of the start of trading. Overseas, global markets rallied with major European indexes jumping after the introduction of more stimulus by the European Central Bank fueled recovery hopes.
In the predawn period, Dow futures were up by triple digits, while S&P and Nasdaq futures were also firmly in the black.
Key for markets Friday will be May employment numbers.
In the U.S., estimates vary widely on job losses for May as the stark impact of COVID-19 lockdowns continue to be felt. The market consensus is for losses of about 8 million positions after a decline of 20.54 million in April. The U.S. jobless rate is seen spiking to 19.8 per cent, the highest since the Second World War.
“With weekly jobless claims continuing to slow and continuing claims starting to fall back, there is a growing hope that some of the more pessimistic assessments may not come to pass when it comes to the U.S. labour market.,” Michael Hewson, market analyst with CMC Markets, said.
In this country, the market consensus is for a decline of about 500,000 jobs in May. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank is expecting a drop of about 300,000 positions after roughly 2 million and 1 million in April and March, respectively.
“While reopening has started, this has occurred more in the second half of May, with the survey week of May 11-15th not expected to catch much of it,” he said.
“Similar to March and April, a large amount of the job losses should be exiters from the labour force and therefore the unemployment rate is likely to increase less than it otherwise would.”
On the corporate side, Bombardier Inc. said it would cut its aviation unit workforce by about 2,500 employees, as the COVID-19 pandemic hits sales.
“Now with business jet deliveries, industry-wide, forecasted to be down approximately 30% year-over-year due to the pandemic, Bombardier must adjust its operations and workforce to ensure that it emerges from the current crisis on solid footing,” the company said in a statement.
Overseas, major European markets rose in the wake the ECB’s announcement that it would expand its bond-buying program as it looks to bolster the bloc’s economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.28 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1.94 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 2 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.74 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.66 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced after reports suggested OPEC and its allies would meet on the weekend to weigh extending current production cuts.
The day range on Brent is US$39.72 to US$41.02. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$37.05 to US$38.11.
Reuters reported early Friday that the OPEC+ group would meet Saturday by video conference to discuss extending current cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day and approve a new approach to force other countries comply with the existing caps.
The Reuters report, citing two OPEC+ sources, said both Russia and Saudi Arabia had agreed to back extending current cuts to the end of July, although Riyadh was also pushing to extend them to the end of August.
“Happy oil markets make for buoyant currency markets as, indeed, the impact of higher oil prices is leaving a profound effect on commodity-producing currencies,” Stephen Innes, chief market strategist with AxiCorp, said.
“The market lean suggests that OPEC+ will extend the existing first-stage agreement for output cuts, which should be bullish for commodity currencies,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower and looked set for a third weekly decline.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,708.07 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures slid 0.9 per cent to US$1,711.80. Gold is down about 1 per cent so far this week.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading above 74 US cents, buoyed by rising crude prices and improved risk sentiment.
The day range on the loonie is 74 US cents to 74.29 US cents.
For the dollar, employment data due at 8:30 a.m. ET will be key. Markets are expecting another outsized decline in hiring in May brought on by lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Thursday, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivered the central bank’s latest economic update. TD senior economist Brian DePratto said Mr. Gravelle painted a “relatively optimistic figure" and suggested that the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis had peaked.
“The Bank also sees room for hope in labour market, noting that 43 per cent of those laid off between February and April expect to return to that job, a much higher share than the 15 per cent who said the same during the global financial crisis,” Mr. DePratto said.
On world currency markets, the euro reached a three-month high against the U.S. dollar and looked set for a third week of gains after the ECB expanded its stimulus program.
The euro rose to US$1.1380 against a weakening U.S. dollar, its highest level since March 10, and was on course for a weekly jump of 2.5 per cent and a ninth straight day of gains, according to Reuters.
Risk sensitive currencies also saw gains.
The Australian dollar, often seen as a risk proxy in the currency market, rose 0.8 per cent to 69.99 US cents, briefly moving above $0.70 for the first time since early January.
“You’ve got the creeping optimism of the global economy being past the worst and thinking that things are going to be up from here,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Joe Capurso told Reuters.
More company news
Broadcom Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue with a midpoint slightly below analysts’ estimates, in part caused by a delay at a “large North American mobile phone” customer that analysts believe is Apple Inc. The company forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue of about US$5.75-billion, plus or minus US$150-million. Analysts on average were expecting US$5.79-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk called for Amazon.com Inc to be broken up. “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Musk tweeted two days after saying he was taking a break from the social networking service. Musk does not have legal authority to break up Amazon. Musk’s tweets were prompted by an author who said on Twitter his book on the novel coronavirus pandemic was pulled from Amazon.
Slack Technologies Inc posted slowing quarterly sales growth, disappointing investors who had expected a surge in demand for its workplace messaging app as companies rapidly adopt remote working tools and technology. Slack also withdrew its 2021 billing outlook citing uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it had seen sales from some large customers slow down in the worst-affected industries, such as travel, hospitality and ride-sharing.
Gap Inc reported a first-quarter loss of US$932-million as the apparel retailer wrote down the value of some assets due to coronavirus-driven store closures. San Francisco-based Gap, which operates nearly 2,800 stores in North America, said 55% company-operated stores in North American were now open. Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said sales continued to reflect “material declines in May as a result of closures” but added that online sales were improving. The results were released after the close on Thursday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m.) Canada employment report for May.
(8:30 a.m.) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press