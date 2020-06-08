Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher early Monday after a choppy start as investors looked to continue the previous week’s rally and awaited Wednesday’s policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Overseas, major European markets were off early lows after a weaker start.
On Bay street, TSX futures managed modest gains as crude prices advanced after OPEC extended output curbs.
U.S. futures found their footing after hovering around break even in the predawn period, with Dow futures advancing in the triple digits. Last week, the Dow gained nearly 7 per cent, fuelled by a surprise increase in May hiring. The U.S. Labor Department said Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.5 million for the month. Economists had been expecting to see the loss of millions of jobs.
“It will be a challenge to maintain the sheer optimism on display from Friday,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“The blowout jobs report has got economists talking about V-shaped recoveries. All the while the market has been doing its own V. The record high in the Nasdaq index is astonishing but had looked like an growing inevitability since crossing above its 200-day moving average.”
For the week ahead, markets will have a close eye on the Fed’s policy decision Wednesday.
“Our economists do not expect much in the way of anything new or material from the Fed,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said. “The reality is that Fed Chair [Jerome] Powell has been speaking with quite a bit of regularity, so we think there is little new that he can say.”
Mr. Cole also said it’s likely that Mr. Powell will be asked again about the possibility of negative rates although “we do not anticipate that he will sound enthusiastic about their potential for implementation.”
In this country, markets will get another look at how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting the housing market with the release of May housing start figures. Economists are expecting to see a decline of nearly 10 per cent as lockdowns hit the economy hard.
Overseas, major European markets were mostly weaker but off early lows, Export figures out of China on Sunday, which showed a contraction in May, weighed on early sentiment, raising concerns about the factory sector as world economies look to reopen. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.12 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.32 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.11 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished higher, taking their cue from Friday’s U.S. employment figures. Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.03 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices rose after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend record production cuts through to the end of July.
The day range on Brent so far is US$41.81 to US$43.41. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$38.81 to US$40.44. The upper end of both spreads represents the best level for each since early March.
On Saturday, the OPEC+ group agreed to extended a deal to cut production by 9.7 million barrels a day to bolster crude prices. The agreement will now run through to the end of July. It had originally been set to expire at the end of this month.
Following the extension, Saudi Arabia hiked its monthly crude prices for July.
“Signs of improved global demand and rising expectation of a faster-than-earlier-thought economic recovery should continue supporting oil prices,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
“Oil traders will likely be chasing dip-buying opportunities to carry the oil rally toward the 200-day moving average.”
Gold rose as bargain hunters entered the market after recent declines.
Spot gold was 0.7 per cent higher at US$1,696.37 per ounce, having dropped as much as 2.4 per cent on Friday in the wake of the better-than-expected jobs numbers.
U.S. gold futures gained 1 per cent to US$1,700.30.
“The narrative around the unemployment data presents a whole smorgasbord of risks to gold going forward, and the upside is going to be quite limited,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, helped by rising crude prices.
The day range on the loonie is 74.41 US cents to 74.67 US cents.
“Markets are very quiet, most of the majors being close to where they closed on Friday and there has been little news over the weekend,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in an early note.
Aside from Monday’s May housing starts report, there was little else on the Canadian economic calendar through the week to offer direction to the loonie.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, gave up early gains to fall to 96.82.
The New Zealand dollar rose to its best level in four months against the U.S. dollar, according to Reuters. New Zealand said Monday that it has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift containment measures except border controls.
The euro edged up to US$1.1299 but was off recent highs. The euro hit a three-month high of US$1.1384 last week after the European Central Bank announced that it was expanding its stimulus program.
More company news
AstraZeneca Plc has approached rival drug maker Gilead Sciences Inc about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Any deal would bring together two of the companies leading the drug industry’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month and it did not provide the terms of any transaction, the report added.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press