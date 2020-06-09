Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures fell into the red early Tuesday as investors paused a day after the recent rally pushed the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year. Overseas, major European markets were negative after the World Bank cautioned that it expects the global economy to contract by more than 5 per cent this year. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also down with crude prices struggling in early going.
Ahead of the North American open, U.S. stock futures saw losses accelerate with Dow futures falling by triple digits. S&P futures were down by roughly 1 per cent. On Monday, the Nasdaq posted a record close while the S&P added 1.21 per cent and ended in positive territory for the year to date.
“After the week-long bounce in equities we have seen some notable weakness in early trading this morning, as investors cut back positions on a thin morning for corporate and economic news,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst with IG, said.
“The rally looks a little tired, as might be expected after the first week of June saw such a strong move higher.”
On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting, which culminates with its rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. No move on rates is expected by the markets but investors will be paying close attention for insight into the recovery as economies reopen.
This week, the private economics research group that acts as the arbiter for determining U.S. business cycles said the U.S. economy ended its longest expansion in history in February and entered into a recession as a result of the pandemic.
The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research said in a statement its members “concluded that the unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions.”
As well, the World Bank said it now expects the global economy to contract by 5.2 per cent this year. In January, the World Bank had forecast growth of 2.5 per cent.
On the corporate side, Tiffany & Co. said its comparable sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 43% in the first quarter. Luxury company LVMH is set to acquire the jeweler in a deal valued at more than US$16-billion. Tiffany also said it had received antitrust clearances from Mexican and Russian authorities to go ahead with the deal.
Overseas, major European markets were in retreat in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.41 per cent with bank and auto shares among the weakest performers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.86 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 2.11 per cent and 2.08 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, markets had a mixed session with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.38 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.13 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices pulled back after early gains as markets now look for concrete signs of rising demand after OPEC and its allies extended production cuts.
The day range on Brent so far us US$40.06 to US$41.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$37.24 per cent to US$38.86.
“Oil prices are showings signs of topping out for now after the OPEC+ agreement to extend by one month the existing first-stage agreement for output cuts,” AxiCorp. chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The positive momentum in oil prices driven by OPEC+ output cuts and need to be followed up by an uptick in demand to see prices higher.”
He said energy markets don’t have the luxury of looking ahead to a recovery in corporate profits in 2021 the way equity markets do.
“Oil demand remains weak in the U.S., and big states that drive the U.S. economy need to open with a driving boom,” he said. “But ultimately, without the return of travel between the world’s three largest regions – the U.S., the EU, and China – demand could be slow to pick up.”
Later Tuesday, markets will get the first to two weekly readings on U.S. inventories with the release of new numbers by the American Petroleum Institute. Analysts are looking for a decline in U.S. crude stocks of about 1.5 million barrels, according to Reuters.
Gold prices edged higher but held in a narrow range ahead of the Fed policy meeting.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,695.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,701.20.
“Given the enthusiasm for risk and growth exposed assets, we could see pressure come to gold during the session, but on the other hand the weaker U.S. dollar is supportive,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker against its U.S. counterpart as crude prices pulled back and the greenback found its footing on global markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 74.15 US cents to 74.85 US cents. At last check, the loonie was closer to the low end of that spread.
“The pull from broader market risk appetite remains extremely strong for the Canadian dollar,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Bank of Nova Scotia, said.
“As the CAD gained somewhat less than its major commodity peers during the recent risk rally, it is out-performing the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar this morning but that is about as much as we can say for the CAD from a positive point of view.”
There were no major Canadian releases due Tuesday to offer direction for the loonie.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar gained, advancing against commodity currencies.
The Australian dollar fell 1.7 per cent to 68.99 US cents - a five-day low - after rising to an 11-month high of 70.43 US cents in the Asian trading session. The New Zealand dollar followed suit and fell 1.3 per cent to 64.69 US cents, off the 4-1/2-month high, according to Reuters.
Despite Tuesday’s declines the New Zealand dollar is still up more than 4 per cent against the greenback this month while the U.S. dollar is up 3.7 per cent.
More company news
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd announced on Tuesday a recapitalization plan worth US$5.03-billion led by the Hong Kong government to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic. For Cathay, government intervention followed the double blows of political unrest in Hong Kong last year and the coronavirus which was costing it about HK$3-billion a month in lost passenger revenue.
Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday it had received antitrust clearances from Mexican and Russian authorities to go ahead with its $16.2-billion purchase by French giant LVMH. The company said it amended certain of its debt agreements in order to have sufficient liquidity to handle the coronavirus hit and added that the changes were in compliance with its merger agreement with LVMH. Tiffany also said on Tuesday its comparable sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 43% in the first quarter ended April 30, as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for its luxury jewelry.
Economic news
Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for April. Estimate is an increase of 0.4 per cent from March.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press