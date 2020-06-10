Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures wavered Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s next economic forecast, due Wednesday afternoon. World stocks held below three-month highs while major European markets were positive but off early highs. TSX futures also slid into negative territory as crude prices fell on renewed demand concerns.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all near break even, giving back modest gains seen in the predawn period. The Dow ended a six-day winning streak Tuesday, ending down more than 1 per cent.
Wednesday’s Fed decision isn’t expected to contain any policy moves, with the central bank’s benchmark rate already near zero following a series of efforts aimed at shoring up the economy as the COVID-19 lockdown hit.
Investors, however, will be watching the Fed’s forecast, particularly for dovish signals which could suggest the powerful central bank will hold rates at low levels for the near future. Last week, a report on the U.S. hiring showed the economy generated more than 2 million jobs last month, defying expectations of further declines and offering some positive economic news as economies reopen.
“The way markets finish today and potentially the course they take over the next few weeks could hinge heavily on today’s Fed meeting,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“There was a sudden flip from attack to defence on Tuesday (tech shares up, airlines down, Aussie [dollar] down, yen up). The Fed could determine if that was a blip or a trend-change.”
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get a look at retail activity in the COVID-19 period with results due from Dollarama. Earnings are also due from Transcontinental.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets were modestly higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.33 per cent with financial stocks among the gainers. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.10 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.43 per cent.
The MSCI world stock index, up nearly 45 per cent from 4-year lows struck in mid-March, also held just below recent three-month highs, according to Reuters.
In Asia, markets finished mixed. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.15 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.03 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.42 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower in early going after disappointing U.S. inventory numbers again raised concerns about rebounding demand.
The day range on Brent crude is US$40.31 to US$40.94. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$37.90 to US$38.61.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks rose by 8.4 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting to see a decline in inventories.
More official U.S. government figures will be released Wednesday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“The more official EIA data is due today and will certainly remain short of the median expectation of a 1.8-million-barrel fall,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank said in a note.
"But news being already out, the marginal impact on oil prices should remain limited. On the other hand, the technical indicators point that the recent rally in oil is overstretched, and a pause or a minor downside correction, should be healthy at these levels."
Both Brent and WTI touched three-month highs on Monday and Brent has more than doubled since falling to a two-decade low below US$16 a barrel in April.
Gold prices were higher ahead of the Fed decision.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,716.11 per ounce. Bullion saw its best day in a month on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,725.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar saw modest gains as its U.S. counterpart drifted lower against world currencies ahead of the Fed decision.
The day range on the loonie so far is 74.47 US cents to 74.79 US cents.
“The U.S. dollar is softer against most of the majors [Wednesday], though moves have generally been small ahead of today’s FOMC announcement,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
"Asset markets are not giving much of a lead, equity futures reversing most of yesterday’s fall, but no more than that. "
On world markets, the euro rose 0.15 per cent to US$1.1354, just shy of US$1.1384, its highest against the greenback since March 10, according to Reuters.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended their recent gains.
The Australian dollar rose 0.46 per cent to 69.90 US cents, just short of an 11-month high. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.5 per cent nearing its highest since late January.
The U.S. dollar fell to 107.37 yen on Wednesday following a 0.6 per cent decline on Tuesday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for May.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to follow.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press