Equities
Wall Street futures rallied early Friday a day after indexes posted their worst day since March on investor fears over a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. Major European markets wavered at the start of trading before finding their footing. TSX futures also suggested gains at the start of trading after the previous session’s steep declines.
In the predawn period, Dow futures were up more than 500 points. S&P, Nasdaq and TSX futures were all more than 1 per cent higher. On Thursday, the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq saw losses of more than 5 per cent each while the TSX closed down 4.1 per cent as concerns over a resurgence in the virus gripped global markets.
“There is an argument to be made that equities were due a decent correction in light of the gains made in the past three months,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K,, said.
“On the other hand, economies can’t stay locked down forever so a jump in the infection rate is going to be the cost of trying to get things back to normal. Policy makers will have difficult a task ahead of them as they try to balance the health and economic risks.”
U.S. Secretary of State Stephen Mnuchin said Thursday that the U.S. can’t shut down the economy again.
“I think we’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage,” Mr. Mnuchin said during an interview on CNBC.
According to a Reuters report COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona rose by 40 per cent for the week ended Sunday. Florida and Arkansas are other hot spots, the news agency said.
On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get another look at the impact of the pandemic on the retail sector with results due from Roots Inc.
Elsewhere, Air Canada’s chief executive officer says the federal government should loosen travel restrictions because they are “stifling” the recovery of both the airline sector and the economy. Measures undertaken by Canada, as well as certain other governments in the face of the pandemic, are too broad and represent “the most challenging impediment” to getting planes flying again, Calin Rovinescu said Thursday in a webcast organized by trade publication Aviation Week.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets shook off early weakness to trade higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 1.04 per cent. The FTSE 100 rose 1.17 per cent even as new figures showed that Britain’s economy shrank by 20.4 per cent in April from March and 24.5 per cent from a year ago. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.14 per cent and 1.81 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, markets finished the week’s final session lower after a weak hand off from Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.75 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.73 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices stabilized in early going after seeing early losses with demand concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment.
The day range on Brent so far is US$37.01 to US$38.57. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$34.38 to US$36.36.
Both benchmarks were weaker through much of the predawn period but steadied alongside equities as the North American open approached.
Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate fell about 8 per cent on Thursday as worries about a resurgence in coronavirus infections would stall the early economic recovery. Brent and WTI both now look set for their first weekly declines in seven after spiking U.S. inventory numbers earlier renewed concerns over the pace of demand as economies reopen.
Some analysts expect continued volatility as markets sort through economic and health developments.
“The market inclination to take profits and or sell on any hint of bearish headlines, particularly around secondary COVID-19 outbreaks, will remain in full force,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
Gold prices turned higher Friday as ongoing uncertainty boosts bullion’s appeal as a safe-haven holding.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,732.08 per ounce after dipping as much as 0.3 per cent earlier in the session. Gold has risen more than 2 per cent so far this week.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar firmed somewhat after the previous session’s sharp decline alongside the broader market selloff.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.17 US cents to 73.85 US cents.
On Friday, Statistics Canada releases its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, which include the household-debt-to-income ratio, for the first quarter of this year.
On world markets, other oil-sensitive currencies also saw gains. The Norwegian crown was the biggest mover, rising by 0.6 per cent to 9.5665 against the U.S. dollar, according to Reuters.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 per cent to 68.81 US cents after earlier hitting a 10-day low of 67.99 US cents in the Asian session.
Elsewhere, the euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1315, not far from the three-month high recorded on Wednesday.
Lululemon Athletica Inc’s first-quarter revenue and profit fell below Wall Street expectations as the yoga apparel maker’s stores were closed due to coronavirus-led lockdowns, sending shares down 6% after the bell on Thursday. Net revenue came in at US$652-million in the first quarter ended May 3, below expectations of US$688.4-million. The company reported net income of US$28.6-million, or 22 US cents per share, compared with US$96.6-million, or 74 US cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a profit of 23 US cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The results were released after Thursday’s close. U.S.-listed shares were down about 7 per cent in premarket trading.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s capacity utilization for Q1.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's national balance sheet accounts for Q1.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for March and April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price index and raw materials price index for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press