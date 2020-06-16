Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday, adding to the previous session’s late-day gains after the Federal Reserve said it would buy individual corporate bonds. Overseas, major European markets were up sharply in morning trading on news of the additional Fed support. On Bay Street, TSX futures also gained as crude prices advanced.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were up by more than 400 points. S&P and Nasdaq futures were up by more than 1 per cent. On Monday, indexes in both Canada and the United States reversed early losses to close higher in the wake of the Fed’s corporate bond announcement.
“Fed buying corporate debt means that companies will have lighter liabilities against their debt holders and a clearly reduced risk of bankruptcy for their shareholders,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
“Of course, the Fed’s plans to buy individual corporate debt has been mouth-watering for equity investors, who rapidly put aside the mounting worries of a second wave COVID-19 contagion. The Fed proved once again that it has [unlimited] resources to prevent a market sell-off and to keep asset prices artificially bloated for the sake of the economy.”
Later Tuesday, markets will hear directly from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell when he delivers the first of two days of semi-annual economic testimony on Capitol Hill.
Sentiment was also underpinned by a Bloomberg report that the Trump administration is readying a nearly US$1-trillion infrastructure plan as part of a bid to bolster the U.S. economy as it reopens in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
On this side of the border, central bank news will also be in focus. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem makes his first appearance as head of the central bank with an appearance along with Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins at a Commons committee hearing later in the afternoon.
On the earnings front, software maker Oracle Inc. releases its latest results after the close.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 2.3 per cent in morning trading with most major sectors in positive territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 2.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 2.71 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 2.3 per cent.
In Asia, the strong hand off from Wall Street led to solid gains, with Japan’s Nikkei jumping 4.88 per cent. On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and held to its view that the economy will gradually recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.39 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.44 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices recouped early losses to turn higher as easing demand concerns offset worries that rising cases of coronavirus infections in some regions could slow the economic recovery.
The day range on Brent so far is US$38.95 to US$40.77. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$36.38 to US$37.95.
Later in the week, OPEC and its allies have technical meetings scheduled with compliance issues likely to be discussed after the group agreed to extend production cuts.
On Monday, prices advanced after the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister expressed confidence that OPEC+ producers that have not been in full compliance with previously agreed cuts would move to bring production in line with current caps.
The International Energy Agency also said Tuesday that oil demand is recovering after collapsing earlier in the year but a week airline sector means it won’t return to pre-pandemic levels before 2022.
“Our first forecast for 2021 as a whole shows demand growing by 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd), which, at 97.4 million bpd, will be 2.4 million bpd below the 2019 level,” the IEA said in its monthly report.
In other commodities, gold rose in the wake of the Fed’s announcement on buying corporate debt.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,726.20 per ounce, after falling more than 1 per cent on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,733.
“After tumbling hard [on Monday], gold got a last-minute to a reprieve from the Fed, increasing their balance sheet, which effectively weakened the U.S. dollar as risk assets soared,” AxiCorp chief market analyst Stephen Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady in early going as risk sentiment improved on global markets and crude prices moved higher.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.56 US cents to 74.01 US cents.
“Risk appetite remains the key driver for the CAD at present but with lockdowns ending, markets will soon start to pay more attention to high frequency data to assess how quickly economies are coming back on stream,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Bank of Nova Scotia, said.
The only economic release on the Canadian calendar - April international securities transactions - is unlikely to move the currency. Later in the day, markets will hear from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem when he speaks before a Commons committee hearing.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar slid on news of that the Fed was ready to start its corporate bond-buying plan.
The euro was up 0.2 per cent at US$1.1347, recovering from declines after traders feared a second wave of coronavirus and decided to cash in on any gains, according to Reuters
The U.S. dollar/yen was neutral at 107.35 after the Bank of Japan held monetary policy steady. Britain’s pound was up 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.2630.
More company news
EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday two investigations into Apple Inc. regarding its App Store and Apple Pay, saying restrictions imposed by the iPhone maker may have breached EU competition rules. The European Commission said one probe will look into the mandatory use of Apple’s own proprietary in-app purchase system and restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of other cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps. The second case focuses on Apple’s terms, conditions and other measures for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads, among others.
DavidsTea Inc. says it may pursue a formal restructuring that partly depends on landlord negotiations as the company looks to close some of its unprofitable locations, The Canadian Press reports. “Our challenge is to execute on our strategy to restructure our North American retail footprint in order to decrease the ongoing losses caused by unprofitable stores,” said Herschel Segal, interim chief executive, during a conference call Monday after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The company has not paid rent at any of its stores for April, May or June. All its stores have been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it cannot yet predict when, if and how many of its retail locations will open.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. said co-founder Steve Dobler will retire as president and director at the end of the month. Mr. Dobler has been the president of Aurora and a member of Aurora’s board since December 2014.
The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. founder Prem Watsa has committed US$149-million of his own money to buying additional shares in the insurance company. Mr. Watsa, a veteran value investor and billionaire, more than doubled his holding of Fairfax subordinated voting stock by acquiring 482,600 shares in a series of purchases since last Wednesday. He now holds approximately 3 per cent of the company’s subordinated voting shares and continues to control Fairfax through his ownership of multiple voting stock.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for May.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press