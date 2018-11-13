Equities

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher start early Tuesday after the previous session’s tech-led selloff. Dow futures were up by triple digits at one point - helped by an earnings beat from retailer Home Depot - but pared some of the gains as the opening bell approached. Nasdaq futures were also firmly in the black. On Bay Street, futures followed the global trend to signal a firmer start even as oil prices slipped after U.S. President Donald Trump urged OPEC members not to cut supply. Overseas, markets in Europe stabilized and Chinese shares finished higher although the broader market picture across Asia was more mixed.

“U.S. index futures may be suggesting that Wall Street will see gains at the open, although as the saying goes, even a dead cat bounces if it’s dropped from high enough,” AsiTrader chief market analyst James Hughes said in an early note. "Dow futures slumped by almost 800 points in the last 36 hours, so there’s certainly scope for some bargain hunting and buying back short positions."

He said the markets may be drawing some optimism Tuesday “off the back of hopes of an improvement in trade talks between the U.S. and China” although the Fed’s signals that higher rates are coming are also factoring into sentiment.

Markets in China finished Tuesday’s session higher following a report that that country’s top trade negotiator was getting ready to visit the United States for a meeting aimed at easing tensions.

On the corporate front, Apple shares gave back early premarket gains to trade down more than 2 per cent ahead of the North American open. Apple lost 5 per cent during Monday’s session after key supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc. cut its outlook, saying it had received a request from on its biggest customers for laser diodes for 3D sensing to “materially reduce shipments.” On Tuesday, IQE, which makes semiconductor products for Apple’s latest iPhones, also forecast a 16.4 per cent decline in full-year profit.

Heading into Tuesday’s trading session, home renovation retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock was up about 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Home Depot posted earnings per share of US$2.51, topping the US$2.27 analysts had been forecasting. Revenue in the quarter rose 5.1 per cent while same-store sales advanced 4.8 per cent.

After the markets close, B.C.-based cannabis company Tilray Inc. reports its latest results. Tilray shares were up nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading after closing at US$113.44 on Monday.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. - which fell more than 4 per cent on Monday - were higher heading in the premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported the online retail giant had picked New York City and Northern Virginia as its second and third headquarters. The report says an announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday. Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the shortlist of contenders.

Ahead of its investor day, TransCanada Corp. said it expects to raise its dividend at an average annual rate of 8 per cent to 10 per cent through 2021. The company says its dividend outlook is supported by expected growth in earnings and cash flow. “Our $94-billion portfolio of energy infrastructure assets are expected to generate record financial results in 2018 underpinned by strong market fundamentals,” TransCanada CEO Russ Girling said in a statement. “Looking forward, we will continue to advance $36-billion in commercially secured projects through 2023 that will expand and extend our asset footprint across North America.”

Overseas, European markets were positive with Brexit and Italy remaining key concerns. British Prime Minister Theresa May had said Brexit talks had hit an “endgame” and reports early Tuesday suggested a deal was possible in 24 to 48 hours. “We’re not quite there yet,” Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told BBC radio. “We are almost within touching distance now.” Italy, meanwhile, faced a Tuesday deadline to resubmit a budget plan to the European Commission after a draft plan was rejected last month. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE rose 0.26 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.70 per cent.

In Asia, Chinese markets finished positive in a mixed Asian session. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.93 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.62 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei, meanwhile, ended down 2.06 per cent. The broader Topix posted loses of 2 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices sank overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump, in a tweet, urged OPEC not to cut supply to bolster the market. At last check, both Brent crude and and West Texas Intermediate were both down about 2 per cent. The day range on Brent is US$68.15 to US$69.88. The range on WTI is US$58.24 to US$59.35.

“Chatter about OPEC production cuts continues, despite the expressed disapproval of President Trump,” Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavicic said. “In the meantime, U.S. production continues to ramp up sharply, now topping 11.6 million barrels per day. This quick supply response is one reason we’ve been of the view that oil prices are more or less range bound (remember also that we saw a quick negative supply response in 2015 that helped balanced the very weak market).”

Reuters reported Monday that Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed there was a need to cut oil supply next year by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from October levels to prevent oversupply. In response, Mr. Trump tweeted: “Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and OPEC will not be cutting oil production. Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!”

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate touched four-year highs in October but have since fallen more than 20 per cent.

Gold prices, meanwhile, edged higher after a strong U.S. dollar pushed the metal to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,202.57 an ounce in early trading in Europe. On Monday, gold prices fell to US$1,199.72, the lowest level since Oct. 11. U.S. gold futures were little changed.

“It’s been some time that we have seen this level, so we are seeing some buying here,” Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, told Reuters. “However, a stronger dollar has capped the market.”

Silver prices were also higher after touching their lowest levels in more than two month earlier in the session.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher early Tuesday, holding in the mid 75-US-cent range as its U.S. counterpart continues to hold near its best levels in 16 months against a group of world currencies. The day range on the loonie sits at 75.49 US cents to 75.67 US cents and there were no major economic reports due to offer direction ahead of the North American open.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note that the day will be dominated by central bank speakers. Those, he said, include three Fed speakers - all with dovish leanings - and two European Central Bank governing council members. The Federal Reserve held rates steady last week be is widely expected to hike again next month.

Overnight, the surging greenback took a breather with the U.S. dollar index edging lower to 97.628. On Monday, the index touched 97.70, its best level since June 2017. The euro edged higher from its lowest level in 16 months against the U.S. dollar although Brexit talks and concerns about Italy’s budget capped gains. The euro has fallen about 7 per cent against the green back this year.

In bonds, U.S. debt prices were higher amid indications of thawing trade tensions between the United States and China. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.169 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.375 per cent at last check.

Stocks set to see action

Chief executive officer and co-founder of Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Group, Binny Bansal, has resigned effective immediately, Walmart Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. “His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct,” Walmart said in a statement, adding that Bansal has strongly denied the allegations. Walmart bought a roughly 77-per-cent stake in the Indian e-commerce firm in May.

North America’s largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer says it’s moving about 90 jobs from Winnipeg to Kentucky due to increasing U.S. content requirements. New Flyer spokeswoman Lindy Norris said in an e-mail to The Canadian Press that the jobs will be transferred to its facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., in the first half of 2019.

Apple supplier IQE on Tuesday said it expects full-year core earnings to be about 16.4 percent lower from a year ago after a major chipmaker in the 3D sensing technology supply chain reported a reduction in orders. IQE, which had warned on full-year results on Monday, said it now expects to earn about 31 million pounds (US$39.92-million), after one of the chip maker’s largest customers said it would “materially reduce” shipments for the current quarter. U.S.-based Lumentum Holdings Inc, the main supplier of the Face ID technology used in the latest iPhones, cut US$70-million off its revenue forecast on Monday.

Bausch Health Companies said it will expand its contact lens manufacturing facilities in Rochester, New York, and Waterford, Ireland. The expansion is expected to create more than 200 jobs over four years.

DHX Media Inc. reported a net loss of $2.4-million in the first quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier of $8.1-million. Revenue rose 5.5 per cent to $104-million.

General Electric Co said on it would sell a portion of its stake in Baker Hughes , a day after the U.S. conglomerate said it would divest assets to repay debt. As part of the deal, Baker Hughes will repurchase another part of GE’s stake. GE currently owns 62.2 per cent of the oilfield services company. The deals are expected to maintain GE’s stake in Baker Hughes above 50 per cent, the companies said in a statement.

Tyson Foods Inc shares fell more than 3 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported quarterly sales on Tuesday that missed Wall Street estimates, as the top U.S. meat processor was hit by lower demand for chicken. Sales in the company’s chicken business rose 2.6 per cent, due to new acquisitions, but operating income fell nearly 34 per cent from a year earlier. Net income attributable to the company rose to US$537-million, or $1.47 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 29 from US$394-million, or US$1.07 per share, a year earlier. Sales fell 1.4 per cent to US$10-billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$10.26-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Economic news

No major economic reports scheduled

With Reuters and The Canadian Press