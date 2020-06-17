Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street stock futures were higher early Wednesday as investors focus on stimulus hopes as key to helping the U.S. economy rebound from the COVID-19 rout. Overseas, major European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures also advanced even as crude prices fluctuated.
Dow had been up by triple digits early on but saw some of those gains fade as the North American open approached. Stocks on both sides of the border posted their third consecutive day of gains on Tuesday with the Dow climbing more than 2 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Index added 1.02 per cent.
“The lockdown has had a terrible impact on the U.S. economy and a huge round of infrastructure spending would help it emerge from its rut.” CMC markets analyst David Madden said.
“The Federal Reserve and the U.S. government have taken measures to alleviate the financial pain of the pandemic, but it would seem that even more money will be dedicated to turning the economy around.”
Reports this week suggested the U.S. is preparing a US$1-trillion infrastructure spending program. Fed chair Jerome Powell, meanwhile, continues his semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Mr. Powell, in the first of two-days of hearings before U.S. lawmakers, said an economic recovery is underway but cautioned that a long road is ahead. He also said a full U.S. rebound won’t occur until the American people are sure that the novel coronavirus pandemic is under control.
In this country, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank is about to pivot to bolster the economic recovery after launching early measures in the COVID-19 crisis to successfully stabilize financial markets.
On Wednesday, Canadian investors will get a reading on inflation in May as businesses began the gradual process of reopening. Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to come in flat while month-over-month consumer prices are seen rising 0.6 per cent, largely because of an increase in gasoline prices during the month.
On the corporate side, shares of Norwegian Cruise Lines were down more than 8 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it was extending suspension of its voyages through to the end of September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overseas, major European markets were in the black with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.53 per cent in morning trading. Bank stocks were among the top gainers. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.65 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.53 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.63 per cent.
In Asia, stocks finished mostly higher. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.56 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend, closing down 0.56 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices wavered in the predawn period with rising U.S. inventories offset by firmer equity markets and optimism over efforts to bolster the economic rebound.
The day range on Brent so far is US$40.03 to US$41.46. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$37.21 to US$38.75. Both benchmarks gained 3 per cent on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency raised its demand forecast.
Prices had languished through the overnight period but broke through to turn positive near dawn, although they struggled to hold those gains as the day wore on.
Crude prices came under pressure following the release of the latest inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed stocks rose by 3.9 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a decline of about 150,000 barrels. More official figures were due later Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information administration.
“The propensity for profit-taking in a market that has been very quick to price in a high level of reopening optimism appears to be a fact of life in the oil market these days,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Especially as we move to that $39-$40 level, which may continue to cap bullish market ambitions until there is definitive pivot lower in the latest covid19 hot spots headcounts and or an inventory draw that that market has been relentlessly waiting for.”
Early Wednesday, sentiment got a boost when Reuters, citing sources, reported that overall compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal stood at 87 per cent in May.
In other commodities, gold prices were steady.
Spot gold was flat at US$1,727.26 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were mostly unchanged at US$1,736.60.
“The attention remains elsewhere, mostly equity markets. However, COVID-19 nerves as Beijing shutdowns extend should offer support on any dips,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed in early going as risk sentiment drifted lower on global markets.
The day range on the loonie is 73.68 US cents to 74.01 US cents.
Canadian markets will get a reading on May inflation ahead of the opening bell. Analysts are expecting a flat reading on the annual rate of inflation.
“Markets are mildly risk-off,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said in an early note.
“In Beijing, after closing all schools and raising the COVID-19 response to the second-highest level on Tuesday, news reports cite Beijing has also imposed controls on all residential compounds.”
On Wednesday, Beijing raised its threat level from 3 to 2, leading to the cancellation of classes, suspended reopenings and stronger requirements for social distancing.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid 0.1 per cent lower to 96.89.
“Market players are looking to, with caution, how critical the impact from any second wave of infections on the economy will be,” Kazushige Kaida, head of FX sales at State Street, told Reuters. “It’s not that markets are pessimistic... But the length of time people hold their positions is getting shorter.”
The euro held below a three-month high of US$1.1422 reached last week. It was trading at US$1.1286 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 5 per cent since late May.
Brexit developments continued to weigh on the British pound . The pound was steady around US$1.2576, below a three-month high above US$1.28 hit earlier this month.
More company news
HSBC is resuming plans to cut around 35,000 jobs which it put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak, as Europe’s biggest bank grapples with the impact on its already falling profits, Reuters reports. It will also maintain a freeze on almost all external hiring, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a memo sent to HSBC’s 235,000 staff worldwide on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. “We could not pause the job losses indefinitely - it was always a question of ‘not if, but when’,” Quinn said, adding that the measures first announced in February were “even more necessary today”.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s consumer price index for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press