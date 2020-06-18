Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures wavered early Thursday as investors remained wary about reports of rising cases of coronavirus infections in parts of the U.S., China and Germany. Overseas, major European markets also bounced between positive and negative in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices steady ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all struggled to hold modest early gains. The Dow and S&P both snapped three-day winning streaks on Wednesday, finishing lower. The TSX also closed out Wednesday’s session weaker.
“Investors are torn between hopes of a quick economic recovery and fears of a second coronavirus outbreak,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst with AxiCorp, said. “The number of cases in the US and China is rising, and this is preventing the rally from continuing.”
“Many countries are far better prepared for a second wave, which could spare them drastic measures such as a complete lockdown. However, even a partial lockdown could have a catastrophic effect on the struggling economies of many countries across the globe.”
A number of U.S. states - including Oklahoma where U.S. President Donald Trump plans a Saturday campaign rally - reported a rise in new coronavirus infections. In Germany, about 400 workers tested positive for the virus at an abattoir in the northern part of that company.
China, meanwhile, closed schools in Beijing and cancelled some flights on concerns over a recent outbreak linked to a major market in the capital city. Early Thursday, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist for China’s Center for Diseases Prevention and Control, said the Beijing outbreak has been brought under control.
In this country, investors will get the latest quarterly results from Sobeys parent Empire Co. Ltd. ahead of the start of trading.
Later in the day, Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri is scheduled to speak by video conference to the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce. The topic of the speech is household behaviour in Canada in the time of COVID-19.
South of the border, weekly jobless claims numbers are expected to show a further reduction in the number of Americans seeking state unemployment benefits, although the number remains elevated as the economy recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns. Consensus estimates are calling for 1.3 million new claims, down from 1.5 million the prior week.
Overseas, markets in Europe steadied after a lower start with the pan-European STOXX 600 little changed in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.20 per cent ahead of the Bank of England’s latest policy announcement. Germany’s DAX rose 0.25 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.13 per cent.
In Asia, stocks finished mixed. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.45 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.07 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices reversed early losses to turn higher after U.S. inventory figures painted a mixed picture of demand as economies reopen.
The day range on Brent so far is US$40.06 to US$41.35. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$37.11 to US$38.45.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that crude inventories rose to a record high for the second straight week. However, the weekly report also showed lower stocks of gasoline and distillates.
“Oil traders have been searching for [a] rudder in the broader market today, which has been elusive due to the constant stream of COVID-19 and geopolitical headlines in the region,” Stephen Innes, AxiCorp chief market strategist, said in a note.
“But I am sure the more aggressive oil traders in London will brush these headlines aside and return focus on reopening optimism.”
Meanwhile, OPEC members and their allies are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the future of current production curbs. An OPEC technical committee met on Wednesday and did not make any further recommendations on more output caps, according to reports.
“I am not sure this is much of a factor in the overall scheme of things,” Mr. Innes said. “After all, we are only one month into the latest extension, and compliance looks to be okay with Iraq aligning.”
Reports on Wednesday also said current compliance among members of the OPEC+ group with existing production cuts was 87 per cent in May.
In other commodities, gold prices were steady. Spot gold was flat at US$1,726.48 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,733.90 per ounce.
“We’re not really seeing a clear-cut catalyst for gold here. On the one hand, we’re getting a stronger U.S. dollar because the recent comments from the Federal Reserve are supportive,” DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak told Reuters.
“On the other hand, the absence of more stimulus has weighed on the sentiment and bond yields have fallen. These conflicting influences are keeping gold pretty well anchored.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading just below 74 US cents, as crude prices and equity markets steadied.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.49 US cents to 73.94 US cents.
The main item on the Canadian economic calendar is a speech by Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri on Thursday afternoon.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was little changed at 97.03. The euro was also steady at US$1.1249.
The Japanese yen edged up 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar to 106.88 after hitting its highest level in nearly a week in the Asian session.
“FX markets are mildly risk-off overnight, with only light news flow. Beyond continuing concerns of a COVID-19 second wave, AUD and NZD underperformance is being compounded by weak domestic data,” Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said in a morning note
In other currencies, the Australian dollar fell 0.2 per cent to 68.64 US cents after new figures showed that country’s economy lost twice as many jobs last month as the markets had been forecasting. Employment in May dropped 227,700 jobs after a record slump of about 600,000 in April, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on showed. The unemployment rate shot up to 7.1 per cent, the highest since October 2001.
More company news
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would now share the report on its privacy practices to a newly formed committee on its board following its settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over data privacy probe. The social media giant said an independent, third-party assessor will report on its practices to the committee as well as the FTC.
Carnival Corp reported a quarterly net loss of US$4.4-billion after the COVID-19 pandemic brought its cruise business to an effective standstill. The world’s biggest cruise operator also said it was expecting a net loss for the rest of the year. The company’s revenue fell to US$700-million for the second quarter ended May 31 from US$4.8-billion a year earlier.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for April. Estimate is a decline of 15 per cent from March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP National Employment Report for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 13.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press