Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday as investors hope for a late-week rally despite concerns over rising coronavirus infections in some parts of the United States. Overseas, major European markets were up as leaders meet to consider an EU recovery fund. On Bay Street, TSX futures were positive with crude prices advancing after OPEC and its allies vowed to step up compliance with production cuts.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow futures were up by triple digits. On Thursday, the S&P and TSX both managed small gains while the Dow finished just below break even.
“Despite starting the week on the back foot, due to concerns over a second wave of infections in China, Japan, India, as well as a number of U.S. states, equity markets have managed to stabilize after the losses of last week,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“The rise in infection rates over the past two weeks has increased the levels of uncertainty as to the effect this might have on any recovery and whether it will be v-shaped, as markets appear to be currently pricing, or whether it will be a much longer u-shaped type of rebound.”
In China, a key health official said Thursday that the recent outbreak in Beijing had been brought under control. In the United States, Texas, California, Arizona and Florida all reported one-day increases in coronavirus infections.
Market sentiment was also tempered by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who renewed threats to cut ties with China a day after diplomats held talks with Beijing.
In a tweet, Mr. Trump said that the U.S. “certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China.” Early Friday, China’s foreign ministry spokesman said any decision by the United States to arbitrarily decouple from China would not be realistic or wise.
On the corporate side, Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Theraeutics Inc. is set to start trading today on the Nasdaq after increasing the size of its initial public offering Thursday for the third time this week. Repare said in a release late Thursday it would sell 11 million shares at US$20 apiece. Its four U.S. underwriters - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Piper Sandler – also have the option to buy another 1.65 million shares at that price, meaning Repare could raise up to US$253-million in gross proceeds.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.64 per cent in morning trading. EU leaders were meeting by teleconference on Friday to discuss proposals for a 750-million euro coronavirus fund. The meeting is likely to be the first step toward a consensus on rescue measures.
Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.84 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.77 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.88 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished out the week on a positive note. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.55 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.96 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.73 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices added to the previous session’s gains after OPEC and its allies pledged to comply with current product cuts.
The day range on Brent so far is US$41.54 to US$42.89. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$38.76 to US$40.27. Both benchmarks rose by about 2 per cent on Thursday and look headed for weekly gains of roughly 10 per cent.
Reuters, citing sources, reported that Iraq and Kazakhstan, during a meeting of an OPEC+ panel on Thursday, vowed to comply better comply with current production curbs.
“Look for oil to punch higher on the back of OPEC supply discipline and U.S. shale curtailment,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“With demand shifting higher and inventory data most certainly to draw next week, oil could trade through WTI US$39-US$40 congestion as I’m surmising there is not enough capital in the U.S. oil patch to put a supply impacting number new wells in the play.”
In other commodities, continuing concern about rising coronavirus infections pushed gold prices higher.
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at US$1,731.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.5 per cent, to US$1,740.10.
“Gold prices seem to be in somewhat of an equilibrium at the moment, balanced between geopolitical and COVID-19 concerns on one side, and economic recovery hopes and dollar strength on the other,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar rose in early trading helped by gains in crude prices and steady equity markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.45 US cents to 73.69 US cents. The dollar was last trading near the upper end of that spread.
Ahead of the opening bell, investors will get a reading on April retail sales. Statistics Canada has already said early estimates suggest sales fell 15.6 per cent as COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered wide swaths of the retail sector.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole also noted that markets got a “generally cautious” speech from Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri on Thursday.
Mr. Cole said the BoC official said that after the sharp initial bounce back, the second stage of the Canadian recovery would be “prolonged and uneven.”
“His comments were consistent with previous BoC comments on being more concerned on the negatives from deflation than an inflation spike from their stimulus,” Mr. Cole said.
On global markets, geopolitical tensions and concerns over rising coronavirus infections have put the U.S. dollar on track for its best weekly gain in a month. Against a basket of world currencies, the greenback has already risen 0.3 per cent this week, its best showing since mid-May, according to Reuters.
As EU leaders meet to discuss a rescue package, the euro was little changed at US$1.1207, after losing about 1 per cent against the U.S. dollar since Tuesday over concerns that a plan might not come to fruition.
Elsewhere, the British pound was flat at US$1.2433 after data showed that British retail sales saw a better-than-expected rebound last month.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account for Q1.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press