Equities
U.S. stock futures advanced early Monday as concerns over rising cases of coronavirus infections were offset by optimism over stimulus efforts to stoke reopening economies. Overseas, major European markets opened weaker but steadied as the session progressed. On Bay Street, futures also moved higher with crude prices little changed.
Ahead of the North American open, both Dow and S&P 500 futures were up about 1 per cent in the wake of a fourth weekly gain for Wall Street. Last week, the Nasdaq added about 3 per cent while the Dow and S&P both advanced about 1 per cent.
“The rise in the infection rate is unlikely to enhance confidence in the markets, but there might come a point where dealers become more accustomed to the situation, as a rise in new cases is the risk a government takes when it reopens their economy,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“There are clearly some concerns circulating, but they are nothing like the panic that was seen in February and March.”
On Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases by count at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The agency said Brazil led the way, followed by the U.S. and then India. Two-thirds of new deaths came from the Americas, the WHO said.
In this country, investors will get remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem later Monday morning.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole notes the remarks mark the first full speech by Mr. Macklem since taking over the central bank’s top job.
“His comments to date have been largely consistent with the BoC’s previous communication that it is protecting against deflation risks and a protracted recovery is likely,” Mr. Cole said.
“Macklem has repeated that the current 0.25-per-cent overnight rate setting is the effective lower bound, eschewing negative rates.”
In Europe, markets clawed back early losses to edge mostly higher in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.27 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.54 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.08 per cent. China’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged for the second straight month on Monday, matching market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained at 3.85 per cent from last month’s fixing, while the five-year LPR was kept at 4.65 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady early Monday as efforts to curb production helped ease concerns about the potential economic impact of rising cases of coronavirus infection.
The day range on Brent so far is US$41.58 to US$42.53. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.12 to US$40. Both gained about 9 per cent last week.
Reuters reports that, in Canada and the United States, the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs fell to a record low last week, even as crude prices continue to recover.
At a panel meeting of the OPEC+ group last week, Iraq and Kazakhstan agreed to step up compliance with current cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day. However, OPEC and its allies have yet to decide whether those production curbs should be extended again to August.
“2020 will be a challenging year for the oil industry, given the multitude of uncertainly, but one thing that’s certain demand is roaring back as consumers emerge from lockdown — suggesting that both supply and demand curves continue to move in opposite but bullish directions for prices through the next few months,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
However, he added, one critical factor for pricing remains the notion “that governments will avoid at all costs reimposing wide-sweeping lockdowns [preferring] to handle them on proximity or soft lockdown basis.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, rose to their best levels in more than a month.
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at US$1,751.63 per ounce after hitting its highest since May 18. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,764.50.
“General risk aversion is helping the market, we are seeing pressure on growth exposed currencies and on share markets. Overall, there are concerns about increasing infection rates,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher as investors await remarks from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.
The day range on the loonie is 73.37 US cents to 73.74 US cents.
Mr. Macklem is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET by video conference at an event hosted by Canadian Clubs and Cercles canadiens. The speech will be followed by a news conference.
Aside from Mr. Macklem’s remarks, there are no major Canadian economic data releases on the calendar for the rest of the week.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid overnight before stabilizing. It was at 97.452 in early trading in Europe, down 0.2 per cent on the day.
The Japanese yen was little changed, at 106.92 per U.S. dollar.
The euro was up 0.2 per cent versus the U.S. dollar, at 1.1201, edging away from recent two-and-a-half-week lows, according to Reuters.
Commodity currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars were higher in early London trading. The New Zealand dollar hit a session high of 64.39 US cents and was up about 0.5 per cent on the day. The Australian dollar was up 0.5 per cent at 68.65 US cents.
More company news
Wirecard AG said on Monday that there was a likelihood that the missing amount of 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13-billion) from its accounts simply did not exist. The German payments firm said it was also withdrawing its full-year 2019 and first quarter 2020 financial results. “The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist,” the company said in a statement.
Economic news
(11 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks on “Monetary Policy in the Context of COVID.”
With Reuters and The Canadian Press