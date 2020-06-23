Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures rebounded Tuesday after the White House clarified investor confusion over the fate of the China-U.S. trade deal, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying the pact remained intact. Overseas, major European markets were higher in morning trading, helped by positive economic news out of the euro zone. TSX futures also gained as crude prices steadied.
Global markets took a hit after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview that “it’s over” during a discussion of trade with China. Markets interpreted that to mean that the current agreement was in trouble. Mr. Navarro later said his comments were taken “wildly out of context” and that he was referring to a lack of trust with China in the wake of a dispute over the origin of the coronavirus.
U.S. President Donald Trump also tweeted that the China trade deal is “fully intact”. “Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the agreement,” Mr. Trump said in the tweet.
“Navarro’s fluffed interview answer served as a useful beta test for how relevant the U.S.-China trade deal still is for markets, even among all the concerns over the coronavirus,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said.
“The markets have continued to sing an optimistic tune despite souring relations between the U.S. and China. This wobble overnight demonstrates that optimism rests on the idea that souring relations won’t threaten the phase one deal.”
In this country, Bloomberg reported late Monday that the United States is planning to reimpose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada if Canada declines to impose export restrictions. The report cites unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The report says the U.S. will announce on Friday the reimposition of 10 per cent tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, effective July 1.
Last week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer told congressional hearings that rising metals imports are “a problem with Canada that we’re working on.”
Later Tuesday, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release its latest housing outlook. The report is due at noon ET.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.26 per cent in morning trading. A survey of business activity showed the sharp downturn seen in April and May improved significantly this month.
IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), viewed as a gauge of broad economic health, recovered to 47.5 from May’s 31.9, moving closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. In April, the index hit a record low of 13.6.
Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.82 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 2 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.41 per cent.
In Asia, indexes finished higher after a choppy session. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.50 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.62 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied after comments out of the White House eased fears over renewed China-U.S. trade tensions.
The day range on Brent is US$42.21 to US$43.59. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.76 to US$41.24.
Prices took a hit after investors interpreted comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro during an interview to mean that the pact was in trouble. He later said the comments were misinterpreted and President Donald Trump said the agreement remained in tact, helping underpin sentiment.
“These comments from Navarro came out of nowhere,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. “Energy traders will likely remain skeptical of the relationship between the U.S. and China if the Chinese fail to quickly make up for the shortfall with their promises of agricultural goods (purchases).”
For the day ahead, investors will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports when the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest figures on Tuesday afternoon. More official figures will be released Wednesday by the U.S. energy information administration.
In other commodities, gold prices slipped but still remained near their best level in a month.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,749.80 per ounce. On Monday, gold hit US$1,762.84, its highest since May 18. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,762.30.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading below 74 US cents in early going with crude prices steadying and market sentiment stabilizing.
The day range on the loonie is 73.69 US cents to 74.07 US cents.
Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associated with RBC, said markets saw “a turnaround in risk sentiment” after the White House clarified the state of the current trade agreement between the U.S. and China.
She also noted that Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday that a share recovery after the reopening of the economy will be followed by a more gradual recuperation phase.
“With supply recovering faster than demand, downward pressure on inflation is expected to remain in place,” she said.
On global exchange markets, the euro and other currencies got a boost after the state of the trade deal was clarified.
“We expect limited further fallout, with President Trump expected to remain committed to the phase one trade deal in the run up to the election,” Lee Harman, currency analyst at MUFG, told Reuters.
“However, last night’s price action does highlight that the FX market remains sensitive to trade policy uncertainty. It remains a potential trigger for higher volatility,” he said.
The Australian dollar traded up 0.3 per cent at 69.28 US cents, after rising to 69.35 US cents, highest since June 16.
The offshore Chinese yuan pared much of its earlier losses to trade at 7.0669 per dollar in the offshore market, up 0.2 per cent for the day. The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 107.10 against the U.S. dollar.
The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1306, its highest level in a week.
More company news
The former CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard has been arrested in an accounting scandal that centres on a missing sum of US$2.1-billion, prosecutors in Munich said. Markus Braun resigned on Friday after the company disclosed that auditors couldn’t find accounts containing the money. On Monday, Wirecard said it has concluded that the money probably doesn’t exist.
Economic news
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for May.
With Reuters, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press