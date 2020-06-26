Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were under pressure early Friday with rising U.S. coronavius infections rattling investors’ nerves and caution from the Federal Reserve in its latest bank stress tests also tempering sentiment. Overseas, major European markets turned positive after a weaker start to the day. On Bay Street, TSX futures were modestly lower despite advances in crude prices.
Dow futures were down by triple digits in the predawn period but recouped some of those losses as the morning went on. S&P and Nasdaq futures wavered around break even. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished Thursday’s session up by more than 1 per cent.
On Thursday, the Fed said it will cap big U.S. bank dividend payments and bar share repurchase programs until at least the fourth quarter after finding that financial institutions faced significant capital losses when tested against an economic slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Fed’s stress test found that several banks could get uncomfortably close to the minimum capital requirements in certain pandemic-connected scenarios,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“The central bank said that loan losses at the 34 banks that were tested could wind up being a total of US$700-billion, in extraordinary circumstances. The Fed will allow U.S. banks to continue paying dividends but they will be capped at their current levels, but there is chatter that dividends will be cut.”
Meanwhile, concern over spiking cases of coronavirus infections in some regions of the United States also continued to inject uncertainty into the markets.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that state would pause reopenings as a result of the jump in infections and hospitalizations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Center for Disease Control estimated that only about one in every 10 COVID-19 cases in the United States has been identified.
Figures from Johns Hopkins University showed that the United States saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day on Thursday with the number hitting 37,077. That surpassed the previous record of 36,291 reported on April 24.
On the corporate side, Canadian biotech Fusion Pharmaceuticals is set to start trading on Friday on the Nasdaq after setting its initial public offering price at US$17 a share. That was up from a range of US$14 to US$16 set by the company and its underwriter earlier in the week.
On Wall Street, shares of sportswear giant Nike Inc. were down nearly 4 per cent in premarket trading after the company posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss, its first in more than two years, as efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus shuttered retail outlets around the world.
Nike posted a net loss of US$790-million, or 51 US cents per share, compared with a profit of US$989-million, or 62 US cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 38 per cent to US$6.31 billion in the quarter ended May 31.
Overseas, major European markets recouped early losses to trade higher as the morning progressed. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.94 per cent with industrials among the biggest gainers. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.85 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.24 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.13 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.93 per cent. Markets in China were closed for a public holiday.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher in early going on optimism over rising demand as economies continue to reopen, although concern about rising cases in the U.S. continued to weigh on sentiment.
The day range on Brent is US$41.04 to US$41.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$38.63 to US$39.31. Both benchmarks were still on track for weekly losses of about 1.7 per cent after figures released earlier in the week showed record U.S. inventories.
“I sense the markets are struggling for a good reason to buy or sell this morning,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
“So barring a flare-up in headline risk, we could see tight ranges in Asia today as traders go about pre-weekend positions squaring. It feels unlikely that oil traders are going to chase the headline rabbit around the track today.”
Reuters reported Friday that analysts are citing satellite data showing a strong pick-up in traffic in China, Europe and across the United States as pointing to an improvement in fuel demand.
Congestion in Shanghai in the past few weeks was higher than in the same period last year, while in Moscow traffic was back to last year’s levels, data provided to Reuters by location technology company TomTom showed.
Elsewhere, gold prices edged higher as investors sought safer holdings amid the rise in U.S. coronavirus infections. Gold looked set for a third weekly gain.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,762.79 per ounce. Gold has already risen more than 1 per cent this week after nearing its best level in eight years on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,772.90.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar drifted slightly lower in early going as world currency markets put in a relatively tame session.
The day range on the loonie is 73.19 US cents to 73.38 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Friday’s calendar.
“Markets are exceptionally quiet, all of the majors being within a few points of yesterday’s close,” RBC chief currency Adam Cole said.
“There is very little in the way of scheduled news or events today, which will likely leave markets taking their cues from equities once again.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar steadied but was still heading for its biggest weekly decline in three weeks amid caution over rising coronavirus infections.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was little changed early Friday at 97.33.
The euro edged up 0.1 per cent higher versus the U.S. dollar and was set for its biggest rise in three weeks.
The New Zealand dollar led currency gainers as encouraging recent data prompted investors to add risk positions despite the surge in infection rates, according to Reuters.
More company news
U.S. private equity group Bain Capital said on Friday it has agreed with the administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to buy Australia’s second-biggest airline for an undisclosed sum. Bain’s bid was chosen over a rival offer from Cyrus Capital Partners and a recapitalization proposal put forward by Virgin Australia bondholders, administrator Deloitte said.
Amazon.com Inc has agreed to pay over US$1-billion to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, the Information reported. The report did not mention the exact purchase price and added Amazon is unlikely to disclose it when the deal is announced, likely to be on Friday.
H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, suffered its first loss in decades in the second quarter and said it would accelerate store closures, although trade has revived as lockdowns ease. H&M, which in April flagged it expected a second quarter loss, said on Friday it had increased price cuts that squeezed margins, and warned of further markdowns.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press