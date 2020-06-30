Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures sought direction Tuesday ahead of testimony later in the day from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on the central bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oversea, major European markets also wavered in morning trading after a softer start. Bay Street futures were lower with crude prices in the red.
Dow futures were down ahead of the North American opening bell but off early morning lows. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were little changed. Tuesday marks the last trading day of a volatile month as well as the last day of the second quarter.
“It will be one of the best quarterly performances for global stock markets for years,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “The S&P 500 has risen around 17 per cent in the second quarter, its best 3-month performance since 1998.”
MSCI’s all-country index, meanwhile, has gained 18 per cent in the quarter, the best showing in 11 years, he said.
“After such a strong quarter, sellers may have lost some of their conviction but we could start to run out of new buyers in Q3,” Mr. Lawler said.
One of the day’s key events will be testimony from Mr. Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on response of the Fed and the Treasury to the coronavirus crisis. They are scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee just after noon.
In prepared remarks ahead of the tesitmony, Mr. Powell described the path to recover as “extraordinarily uncertain”
In this country, investors will get a reading on April GDP, which is expected to show a deep route in economic activity as huge swaths of the economy were shuttered to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Early estimates from Statistics Canada have suggested the economy contracted by 11 per cent during the month.
On the corporate side, Cineplex Inc. said it is seeking additional financing and possibly the sale of some assets to meet debt obligations. The cinema company also said, if unsuccessful, its status as a going concern could be at risk. The comments came as Cineplex reported its latest results after the close of trading.
In the U.S., markets will get earnings from FedEx after the close of trading.
Overseas, major European markets were mixed as the session progressed. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.21 per cent after starting the day in the red. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.37 per cent while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.42 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, markets finished higher after a stronger-than-expected reading on China’s factory sector. China’s official manufacturing PMI for June came in at 50.9. Markets had been expecting a number closer to 50.4. A reading over 50 indicates expansion.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.78 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.52 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei ended 1.33 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower in early going as investors kept a wary eye on rising numbers of coronavirus infections and slowing reopenings in parts of the U.S.
The day range on Brent is US$41.15 to US$41.62. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.09 to US$39.80.
Markets were also watch a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been slowed since the start of the year.
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) hopes oil production will resume after international talks to end a blockade by eastern-based forces in the civil war, which has stopped almost all energy exports for six months, Reuters reported on Monday.
AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said positive economic news out of Asia should help underpin prices as trading continues.
“The better-than-expected China PMI lends further weight to the argument that a global cyclical recovery is well underway that should boost global stock market sentiment,” he said.
Later in the session, investors will get the first of two weekly inventory reports out of the United States. The American Petroleum Institute releases its tally Tuesday afternoon. Analysts are expected to see a decline in crude stocks from the previous week’s record levels.
More official numbers are due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, gold held near its best level in eight years and looked set for its best quarterly showing in more than four years.
Spot gold was steady at US$1,772.14 per ounce, just below a near eight-year high of US$1,779.06 hit last week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,787.30.
Gold looks set to record a gain for the second quarter of about 12 per cent. That would be its best quarter since 2016.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower as crude prices slid and broader concerns about the rise of coronavirus infections in some regions tempered optimism over the global economic recovery.
The day range on the loonie is 73 US cents to 73.25 US cents.
“The CAD is slightly softer against the USD but has picked up ground against many of its G10 peers on the session as swings in risk sentiment still seem to affect the CAD somewhat less — for better and worse — than its commodity cousins,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Bank of Nova Scotia, said.
Key for the loonie will be the April reading on GDP, due ahead of the North American open. Statistics Canada has already forecast a decline of about 11 per cent for the month.
“An unprecedented contraction in the first month of Q2 is inevitable, but the magnitude is less clear,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said in an early note.
She said, given the weaker-than-expected showings the factory, wholesale and retail sectors, RBC economists are expecting a contraction of 13.5 per cent for the month. The market consensus is for a decline of 12.2 per cent.
“Considerable uncertainty remains because there is little advanced data for some other services categories (e.g., food/accommodation) and some April reports held in reasonably well (e.g., housing starts excl. Quebec at 166.5K),” she said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar held modest gains against a basket of world currencies. The U.S. dollar index was up 0.27 per cent at 97.686.
Markets continue to keep a close watch on rising coronavirus infections. On Monday, both California and Texas saw record increases. Britain, meanwhile, a reinforced lockdown was imposed in Leicester.
“Markets are jumpy. Tension remains between economic and virus pickup,” Moh Siong Sim, an FX analyst at the Bank of Singapore, told Reuters.
The safe-haven Swiss franc slipped marginally. The U.S. dollar rose 0.1 per cent against the franc to 0.9521 while it also climbed against the Japanese yen and was last up 0.1 per cent at 107.715 yen,
More company news
Quebec-based convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. beat expectations as it capped its fiscal year with profits nearly doubling in the fourth quarter. The company said it earned US$576.3-million or 52 US cents per share in the latest quarter. That compared with US$293.1 million or 26 US cents per share a year earlier. Couche-Tard results were affected by a pre-tax gain of US$41-million on the sale of its U.S. wholesale fuel business, a US$22.8-million foreign exchange gain and US$4.6-million adjustment on deferred taxes, The Canadian Press reported. Revenues decreased 26.1 per cent to US$9.69 billion.
Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it would write off assets worth up to US$22-billion after the coronavirus crisis knocked oil and gas demand and weakened the energy price outlook. Shell, the world’s largest fuel retailer, said it expected a 40 per cent drop in sales in the second quarter from a year earlier to about 4 million barrels per day (bpd), although that is more than its earlier prediction of a drop to 3.5 million bpd.
McDonald’s Canada says Jacques Mignault has been appointed as its next president and chief executive, effective Aug. 1. Mr. Mignault has been serving as the managing director of McDonald’s Switzerland. He succeeds John Betts, who is retiring.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire in-home fitness company Mirror. The deal is valued at $500-million and will see the Vancouver-based athleticwear brand take over New York-based Mirror, which runs an interactive workout platform that features live and on-demand fitness classes.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for April.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for June.
(12:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testify before House Financial Services Committee on CARES Act.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press