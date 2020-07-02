Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures rose Thursday ahead of a key reading on the U.S. employment picture. Overseas, major European markets were also positive with investor sentiment helped by positive reports on a potential coronavirus vaccine. On Bay Street, TSX futures gained as crude prices bounced off earlier lows.
Dow futures were up by more than 200 points in early going while Nasdaq futures added to the previous session’s gains, which saw that index start the third quarter at a record level.
Key for Wall Street on Thursday will be a pair of employment-related reports. Ahead of the opening bell, markets will get the June non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show that about 3 million jobs were added during the month as businesses reopened following the COVID-19 lockdowns. The report is being released a day early because U.S. markets will be closed Friday ahead of the July 4 holiday.
“The U.S. nonfarm payrolls [report], due today, is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 3 million new jobs in June, but the market has an improved tolerance to deviations from consensus in such extraordinary circumstances,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.
“Hence, a relatively good read, ideally above 2 million, should keep the risk assets on track for more gains.”
Investors will also get the weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims.
In this country, markets get May international trade numbers. Economists are expecting to see an improvement in the trade deficit over the previous month as crude prices started to recover.
Market sentiment also drew support Thursday from reports that a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. Those reports come as about a dozen U.S. states either pause or rollback their reopenings as a result of a spike in new infections.
“Based on a vaccine trial containing 45 people, including placebos, the V-shaped recovery gnomes are, once again, reaching for the sky,” Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA, said.
Overseas, major European markets were higher in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 1.27 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.96 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 2.10 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.69 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.85 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.13 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.11 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices reversed early losses and were relatively steady in early going with a decline in U.S. crude inventories helping ease concerns about demand.
The day range on Brent is US$41.73 to US$42.66. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$39.46 to US$40.42.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said weekly U.S. crude stocks fell 7.2 million barrels from the previous week’s record levels. The weekly decline was more that analysts had been forecasting. Those figures, however, were offset somewhat by figures showing gasoline stocks rose despite expectations of a decline.
“Oil markets have been predictably range-bound in Asia trade as prices remain supported by OPEC compliance and the EIA inventory draw,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Still, markets remain temporarily top-heavy due to COVID-19 concerns, a counter-seasonal gasoline inventory build, and the prospect that OPEC+ is likely to roll back cuts in August.”
Mr. Innes said traders will also be keeping a close eye in coming days on travel figures out of the United States with the July 4 long weekend traditionally being one of the busiest U.S. driving weekends.
“Failing positive news on the vaccine front, the oil market could find some equilibrium between WTI US$38-US$40 as traders could also be sitting tight waiting to gauge U.S. onshore oil responsiveness to the higher prices,” Mr. Innes said.
In other commodities, gold prices slipped from the eight-year highs seen in the last session.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,768.56 per ounce, after hitting US$1,788.96 on Wednesday, its highest since October 2012.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,778.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed, helped by steady crude prices and improved risk sentiment on global markets.
The day range on the loonie is 73.47 US cents to 73.66 US cents.
For the dollar, the day’s main economic news will be the May trade figures.
RBC FX strategy associate Daria Parkhomenko says that bank’s economists expect the trade deficit to improve to $2.1-billion in May from $3.25-billion a month earlier. The April figures suffered from a decline in exports outstripping import declines, partly because of lower oil prices.
“The opposite should occur in May, as oil prices recovered somewhat,” she said.
“A partial bounce-back in the greatly impacted auto sector should be a main driver of both the export and import rises.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, is on track for a 0.4-per-cent decline for the week. That would be its biggest weekly drop in about a month, according to Reuters. Still, the index is up more than 2 per cent from its 2020 low seen in March.
Elsewhere, positive risk sentiment boosted other risk-oriented currencies such as the New Zealand dollar, which gained nearly 0.5 per cent against the U.S. dollar. The euro was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1264.
Britain’s pound rose above US$1.25 for the first time in a week. It last sat at US$1.2482, having gained almost 2 per cent from Monday’s one-month low.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian merchandise trade balance for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 27.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for May.
(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit manufacturing PMI for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press