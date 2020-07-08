Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were treading water early Wednesday as rising COVID-19 cases in some regions continue to temper hopes for the rebounding economy. Overseas, major European markets struggled to find their footing at the start of trading. On Bay Street, TSX futures also fell into the red as investors await the federal government’s latest fiscal snapshot.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures gave up early gains to edge modestly lower, suggesting a muted start to the trading day. All three indexes closed down Tuesday, with the Dow sliding 1.5 per cent and the S&P losing 1.1 per cent. The TSX also finished south of break even.
“COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply across the U.S. sunbelt for a couple of weeks now, and while this was causing some concern about delays to reopening plans, the death rate wasn’t following suit,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“This appears to no longer be the case, with the death rate starting to rise sharply amidst a concern that the authorities in some regions could run out of ICU capacity.”
He also noted that comments this week from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic didn’t help sentiment, “as he expressed concern that the U.S. economic rebound, which had been looking quite robust, was showing signs of stalling as a result of the rise in cases.”
Figures from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday indicated that the U.S. is nearing 3 million cases with deaths topping 130,000. On Tuesday, the U.S. saw a record 60,021 new cases with 35 states seeing growing numbers of new cases from last week, CNN reported.
Outside the U.S., rising coronavirus cases in the Australian state of Victoria led to lockdown measures being reimposed in Melbourne this week. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, acknowledged “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the virus.
In this country, investors will get an economic update from the federal government on Wednesday afternoon.
The Globe and Mail reports this morning that Finance Minister Bill Morneau will forecast a deficit in excess of $300-billion for the current fiscal year as Ottawa announces for the first time how shutting down big swaths of the economy and spending billions on emergency programs affected the nation’s finances. The report also said the fiscal snapshot will only include a deficit forecast for the current fiscal year and won’t include any new policy announcements.
Overseas, major European markets pulled back in early trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.26 per cent in morning trading with bank shares among the biggest decliners. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX was off 0.16 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.63 per cent.
In Asia, markets in China continued the week’s solid gains with the Shanghai Composite Index closing up 1.74 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.59 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.78 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices wavered in early going as rising U.S. oil inventories and an increase in coronavirus infections weighed on hopes that efforts to reopen economies would stimulate demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$42.75 to US$43.23. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.30 to US$40.73.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks rose by 2.048 million barrels for the week ended July 3. That rise, however, was offset by figures from the industry group showing a bigger-than-expected decline in gasoline and distillate inventories for the week.
“Asia traders appear happy to see the gasoline inventory drops while, for the most part, they continue to look through any possibility of widespread lockdowns,” AxiCorp senior strategist Stephen Innes said.
Later Wednesday morning, the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its more official figures for the week.
Prices also drew some support from an EIA forecast, released Tuesday, that said U.S. crude oil production is expected to drop by 600,000 barrels a day this year to 11.63 million barrels a day.
Markets are also now awaiting a meeting next week of key ministers of the OPEC+ group to discuss plans for the current production cuts.
Reuters, citing three sources, said Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) plans to boost oil exports in August, the first signal that OPEC+ countries are preparing to ease output cuts.
In other commodities, gold briefly topped US$1,800 an ounce on Wednesday.
Spot gold had risen 0.3 per cent to US$1,799.22 per ounce, after hitting its highest since November 2011, at $1,800.18, earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,812.90 per ounce.
“Investors are hedging their exposure to riskier assets simply because there’s a growing and widening belief that any recovery is unlikely to be v-shaped,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as crude prices wavered and investors await the federal government’s fiscal snapshot.
At last check, the loonie was near the low end of the day range of 73.40 US cents to 73.60 US cents.
The federal government’s fiscal update is due around 1:40 p.m. ET and is expected to forecast a deficit in excess of $300-billion for the fiscal year.
On global markets, the euro edged up 0.12 per cent to US$1.2870.
Sterling rose 0.14 per cent to change hands at US$1.2560 but was stable against the euro at 0.8988 as talks resumed between the Britain and the European Union on terms for their future trade relations, according to Reuters.
The onshore yuan was stable at 7.0176, halting a two-day rally, after the Chinese central bank’s daily midpoint for the currency was set at a weaker than expected level.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for June.
(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for May.
Also: Canada’s federal economic and fiscal update
With Reuters and The Canadian Press