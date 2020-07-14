Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures shifted higher early Tuesday as investors await earnings from some of that country’s biggest banks. Overseas, major European markets were down as sentiment suffered after spiking coronavirus infections sparked a warning form the World Health Organization. On Bay Street, TSX futures were slightly firmer as markets await news from OPEC and its allies on future production cuts.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the black after hovering around break even for much of the predawn period. On Monday, U.S. markets saw wild swings with the Dow seeing a 500-point advance evaporate to finish up just 10 points.
“Today, U.S. banks JP Morgan, Citibank and Wells Fargo will kick off the earnings season,” Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp, said. “It is likely to be the most chaotic and unpredictable one in a long time.”
“However, due to the low expectations of investors, the numbers could surprise on the upside, he said. “The focus is likely to be on earnings guidance and what steps companies have taken to get through the current crisis."
Meanwhile, rising numbers of virus infections continue to temper market sentiment. On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that too many countries are “headed in the wrong direction.” In the U.S., California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered indoor businesses including restaurants, bars and movie theatres to again close as new cases continue to rise.
In this country, Quebec became the first province to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces and is asking businesses to enforce the rules or risk fines. Face masks will be required for anyone older than 12 years old in stores, restaurants and other indoor public places starting July 18, Premier François Legault told reporters in Montreal on Monday.
Overseas, major European markets were lower. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.41 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.58 per cent. New figures released Tuesday showed that Britain’s GDP grew by 1.8 per cent in May after April’s 20.4-per-cent drop. Economists had been looking for a May rebound of more than 5 per cent.
Germany’s DAX fell 1.55 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 1.76 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.87 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.14 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower as markets wait for the outcome of an OPEC meeting aimed at determining the future direction of production cuts.
The day range on Brent is US$41.80 to US$42.38. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.07 to US$39.69.
The Ministerial Monitoring Committee for OPEC and its allies is schedule to meet on Wednesday and is expected to recommend the next level of cuts. The current production caps of 9.7 million barrels a day are set to run through to the end of the month.
Under the existing agreement, OPEC+ is set to reduce those cuts to 7.7 million barrels a day from August through December. OPEC’s secretary general said on Monday that the world’s oil market is now getting closer to balancing as demand recovers.
“While Russia has already indicated it expects to increase production in line with the agreement, there is the possibility that uncertainty around demand as a result of rising coronavirus infections will lead to another extension of the deepest initial phase of cuts,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
Mr. Innes also said oil markets were rattled by news that California was reimposing some restrictions on indoor activities as coronavirus infections continue to rise.
“The Cali lockdown is serving as a stark reminder of the growing COVID-19 laundry list that still lingers,” Mr. Innes said. “But for oil markets, the question is, will OPEC take notice?”
In other commodities, gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar strengthened.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,801.11 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,804.
“We are seeing pressure on risk assets given the sentiment and concerns, particularly about China and U.S. relations. But the reversal of dollar weakness is knocking gold around a little at the moment, particularly given that prices are around 9-year highs,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar pulled back in early going as the U.S. dollar advanced and markets looked for safer holdings.
The day range for the loonie is 73.28 US cents to 73.55 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases scheduled for Tuesday. The Bank of Canada makes its next policy decision on Wednesday morning.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar edged higher amid rising tensions between the United States and China.
Markets now face an additional threat from tit-for-tat retaliation between Washington and Beijing over access to U.S. financial markets, civil liberties in Hong Kong and territorial claims in the South China Sea, Reuters reports.
“U.S.-China tensions about the situation in the South China Sea helped U.S. dollar and weighed on cyclical currencies overnight, with the trade weighted dollar remaining firmly in the range of recent weeks,” ING analysts said.
The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.1 per cent at 96.662. The euro was down 0.1 per cent against the dollar at US$1.1331.
The British pound fell after the economy rebounded in May at a slower pace than expected. The pound was last down 0.3 per cent at US$1.2513.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for June. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from May and up 0.6 per cent year-over-year.
With Reuters and the Canadian Press