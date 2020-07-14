 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

U.S. stock futures shifted higher early Tuesday as investors await earnings from some of that country’s biggest banks. Overseas, major European markets were down as sentiment suffered after spiking coronavirus infections sparked a warning form the World Health Organization. On Bay Street, TSX futures were slightly firmer as markets await news from OPEC and its allies on future production cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the opening bell, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the black after hovering around break even for much of the predawn period. On Monday, U.S. markets saw wild swings with the Dow seeing a 500-point advance evaporate to finish up just 10 points.

“Today, U.S. banks JP Morgan, Citibank and Wells Fargo will kick off the earnings season,” Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp, said. It is likely to be the most chaotic and unpredictable one in a long time.”

“However, due to the low expectations of investors, the numbers could surprise on the upside, he said. “The focus is likely to be on earnings guidance and what steps companies have taken to get through the current crisis."

Meanwhile, rising numbers of virus infections continue to temper market sentiment. On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that too many countries are “headed in the wrong direction.” In the U.S., California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered indoor businesses including restaurants, bars and movie theatres to again close as new cases continue to rise.

In this country, Quebec became the first province to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces and is asking businesses to enforce the rules or risk fines. Face masks will be required for anyone older than 12 years old in stores, restaurants and other indoor public places starting July 18, Premier François Legault told reporters in Montreal on Monday.

Overseas, major European markets were lower. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.41 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.58 per cent. New figures released Tuesday showed that Britain’s GDP grew by 1.8 per cent in May after April’s 20.4-per-cent drop. Economists had been looking for a May rebound of more than 5 per cent.

Germany’s DAX fell 1.55 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 1.76 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.87 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.14 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower as markets wait for the outcome of an OPEC meeting aimed at determining the future direction of production cuts.

The day range on Brent is US$41.80 to US$42.38. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$39.07 to US$39.69.

The Ministerial Monitoring Committee for OPEC and its allies is schedule to meet on Wednesday and is expected to recommend the next level of cuts. The current production caps of 9.7 million barrels a day are set to run through to the end of the month.

Under the existing agreement, OPEC+ is set to reduce those cuts to 7.7 million barrels a day from August through December. OPEC’s secretary general said on Monday that the world’s oil market is now getting closer to balancing as demand recovers.

Story continues below advertisement

“While Russia has already indicated it expects to increase production in line with the agreement, there is the possibility that uncertainty around demand as a result of rising coronavirus infections will lead to another extension of the deepest initial phase of cuts,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.

Mr. Innes also said oil markets were rattled by news that California was reimposing some restrictions on indoor activities as coronavirus infections continue to rise.

“The Cali lockdown is serving as a stark reminder of the growing COVID-19 laundry list that still lingers,” Mr. Innes said. “But for oil markets, the question is, will OPEC take notice?”

In other commodities, gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,801.11 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,804.

“We are seeing pressure on risk assets given the sentiment and concerns, particularly about China and U.S. relations. But the reversal of dollar weakness is knocking gold around a little at the moment, particularly given that prices are around 9-year highs,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, said.

Story continues below advertisement

Currencies

The Canadian dollar pulled back in early going as the U.S. dollar advanced and markets looked for safer holdings.

The day range for the loonie is 73.28 US cents to 73.55 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases scheduled for Tuesday. The Bank of Canada makes its next policy decision on Wednesday morning.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar edged higher amid rising tensions between the United States and China.

Markets now face an additional threat from tit-for-tat retaliation between Washington and Beijing over access to U.S. financial markets, civil liberties in Hong Kong and territorial claims in the South China Sea, Reuters reports.

Story continues below advertisement

“U.S.-China tensions about the situation in the South China Sea helped U.S. dollar and weighed on cyclical currencies overnight, with the trade weighted dollar remaining firmly in the range of recent weeks,” ING analysts said.

The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.1 per cent at 96.662. The euro was down 0.1 per cent against the dollar at US$1.1331.

The British pound fell after the economy rebounded in May at a slower pace than expected. The pound was last down 0.3 per cent at US$1.2513.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for June. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from May and up 0.6 per cent year-over-year.

With Reuters and the Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies