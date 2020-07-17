Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were little changed early Friday suggesting a muted start as investor concerns over the economic rebound and corporate earnings continue to dominate. In Europe, indexes were mixed as EU leaders meet for key stimulus talks. On Bay Street, TSX futures were slightly weaker with crude prices declining.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures wavered around break even. S&P futures were also struggling for direction while Nasdaq futures were mostly positive. All three ended a volatile Thursday session in the red.
In premarket trading, shares of streaming giant Netflix Inc. were down more than 6 per cent after the company reported record revenue in the latest quarter but delivered a subscriber forecast far short of analysts’ forecasts.
In the April-to-June quarter, Netflix added 10.1 million subscribers, its second highest gains on record. However, for the current quarter, Netflix said it expects to add 2.5 million subscribers, well below expectations of 5.3 million, while revenue estimates were US$6.33-billion, also short of forecasts.
In this country, investors will get May wholesale trade numbers before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see sales increase by 7.9 per cent after April’s 21.6-per-cent plunge amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
Overseas, the pan European STOXX 600 was off 0.05 per cent in morning trading with bank and travel-related stocks under water. Market focus is on a meeting of European leaders Friday to discuss a US$853-billion stimulus packaged aimed at bolstering the bloc’s economy.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.20 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.46 per cent.
In Asia, markets edged mostly higher in the week’s final session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.47 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.13 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei, however, finished down 0.32 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slipped as rising coronavirus infections continue raise concerns about the global economic recovery and rebounding demand.
The day range on Brent so far is US$42.88 to US$43.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.29 to US$40.86. Both benchmarks lost about 1 per cent after OPEC and its allies said they would taper current production cuts by about 2 million barrels a day starting in August.
“The energy market has been a bit lacklustre recently and that was probably because the changes in [OPEC+} output were in the pipeline since the cuts were initially agreed upon,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
The increase in coronavirus infections in some regions also continues to temper investor sentiment.
On Thursday, the U.S. reported about 75,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily figure. Reuters reported that Spain and Australia also saw their biggest daily increases in more than two months. Cases in India and Brazil also continued to spike.
“Lingering concerns about the potential impact on demand from rising coronavirus infections and a subsequent rebound in U.S. production are the threat to the bullish view, so over the near term, the market will remain cautious,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
“Still, the variables seem to be supportive of oil in the medium and longer-term.”
In other commodities, gold prices were steady, hovering near US$1,800, after a sharp drop during the previous session.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,799.18 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,799.90.
“The threat to the near-term bullish view is that positive vaccine news, including the more recent possibility of promising news of a U.K. vaccine, could negatively impact gold,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed amid a relatively quiet session on world currency markets.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.59 US cents to 73.75 US cents.
“G10 currencies have traded in tight ranges overnight and most are ending the week within 0.5 per cent of where they started,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
He said the main focus for currency markets Friday will be the meeting of European leaders in Brussels to discuss stimulus measures.
In Canada, markets will get May wholesale trade numbers, which are expected to show a partial rebound after April’s big drop. Expectations are for an increase in May of about 7.9 per cent.
On global markets, the euro was flat against the U.S. dollar ahead of the European leaders’ meeting.
The euro, which retreated from four-month highs reached earlier this week, held steady at US$1.1389. It was higher against the British pound at 90.72 pence.
“A positive outcome should see the single currency retest the week’s highs at $1.1450,” Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
However, an unfavorable outcome could send the euro as low as US$1.13, he said.
For the week, the U.S. dollar was on course for gains against the yen, sterling, and the Swiss franc, Reuters reports. The yuan fell by the most in three weeks, undone by a steady increase in diplomatic frictions between the United States and China, the news agency said.
More company news
BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a 21% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as investors poured money into its fixed-income funds and cash management services. The New York-based company’s net income rose to $1.21-billion, or $7.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1-billion, or $6.41 per share, a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with $7.32-trillion in assets under management, up from $6.84-trillion a year earlier.
Economic news
8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press