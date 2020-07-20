Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures turned mixed early Monday as concerns over spiking coronavirus infections dampen sentiment and investors await another round of earnings. Overseas, major European markets were mixed amid optimism that EU leaders could be nearing an agreement on a stimulus package. TSX futures were down with crude prices in the red.
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all modestly lower ahead of the North American open. The Dow and the S&P are coming off their third week of gains, having added more than 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, last week.
Markets continue to be weighed down by spiking infection numbers, although analysts suggest that investor hopes for a vaccine breakthrough are offsetting those worries to a degree.
Over the weekend, the number of U.S. deaths related to COVID-19 topped 140,000. On Sunday, Florida reported 12,000 new cases, the fifth day in a row that the state saw more than 10,000 new infections. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, meanwhile, said that city could be “on the brink” of new restrictions as it battles the virus. Speaking on CNN, he said another stay-at-home order was an option although he also said the city has been aggressively testing and continues to have hospital space.
“COVID-19 continues to take its human toll with a record daily increase in new cases globally and the US, amid fresh outbreaks and containment measures,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said. "
“However, the market no longer seems so ball and chained to the grip of COVID-19, but instead, investors’ interest is keenly focused on news around vaccine development.”
Earnings also continue to be a key focus. Wall Street will get results from IBM after the close of trading Monday. Later in the week, tech results continue with earnings from Microsoft and Intel.
Canadian earnings season kicks on Tuesday with the release of results from Canadian National Railway. Later in the week, investors get results from CP Rail, Suncor, Loblaw and Rogers Communications.
Overseas, signs of a possible compromise emerged in talks among EU leaders over a massive coronavirus stimlus plan as negotiations move into a fourth day. Talks were scheduled to resume Monday. Although leaders were divided over the weekend, early signals suggest hope for an eventual agreement. “We are not there yet, things can still fall apart, but it looks a bit more hopeful,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
Major European markets were mixed in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.23 per cent after a weak start. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.60 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.11 per cent after China kept its one-year and five-year loan prime rate unchanged. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.09 per cent after trading in the red earlier in the session.
Commodities
Crude prices started the week under pressure as concerns about demand continue as coronavirus cases rise in some regions.
The day range on Brent so far is US$42.53 to US$43.16. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.04 to US$40.59.
“While OPEC provides an enduring backstop, the pace of oil price improvement in the face of real virus demand risks will likely remain sluggish, suggesting unless the epi curve flattens and lockdowns are rolled back, there remains more considerable downside than upside price risk through the near term contract,” AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes said.
More than 14.5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally with the death toll topping 600,000.
Recovering demand continues to be a key factor in prices.
On Monday, Japan reported that oil imports fell 14.7 per cent in June compared with the same month a year earlier.
While fuel demand has recovered from a 30-per-cent drop in April after countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns, usage is still below pre-pandemic levels. U.S. retail gasoline demand is falling again as infections rise, according to Reuters.
Figures released Friday showed that the number of operating oil and gas rigs fell to a record level for the 11th week in a row.
In other commodities, gold prices were steady and held above US$1,800 an ounce.
Spot gold was steady at US$1,808.92 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,809.50.
“There are technical indications that the U.S. dollar could strengthen and that might be why we are seeing traders in the gold market taking the lid off the price at the moment,” Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher as its U.S. counterpart held relatively steady against global currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 73.53 US cents to 73.72 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on the calendar on Monday. On Tuesday, investors get a reading on May retail sales.
RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole says that bank’s economists “see more upside than downside risks” to Statscan’s early estimate of a 19.1-per-cent gain for the month.
“Our card data points to a similar-sized headline increase in June that would leave retail sales approaching year-ago levels," he said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index was little changed at 95.95.
The British pound was steady at US$1.2572 and 0.1 per cent lower against the euro at 91.05 pence.
The euro pulled back after hitting a 19-week high of US$1.1467 on Monday after EU summit chairman Charles Michel said a coronavirus recovery fund could contain 390 billion euros in grants.
More company news
EBay Inc is in advanced talks to sell its classified-ads unit to Norwegian group Adevinta as the online auction pioneer seeks to refocus on its core marketplace business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The price of the cash-and-stock deal was not disclosed, but the eBay unit is expected to sell for roughly US$8 billion or more and the agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Economic news
There were no major releases scheduled.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press