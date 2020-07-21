Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures advanced early Tuesday, buoyed by optimism over race to develop a coronavirus vaccine and hopes for further government stimulus. Europe’s major markets bounced after European leaders agreed to a US$857-billion recovery fund to repair the bloc’s battered economy. TSX futures also pointed to a higher start with crude prices rising.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow futures were up by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures also sat firmly in positive territory. On Monday, tech shares fuelled Wall Street with the Nasdaq finishing up 2.51 per cent.
“U.S. tech giants are expected to deliver solid numbers this week,” Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp, said.
“IBM already surprised Wall Street with better-than-expected results for the second quarter. Microsoft is also expected to exceed expectations tomorrow thanks to their booming cloud business.”
IBM shares rose more than 5 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped profit estimates in its most recent quarter and signalled that demand in its cloud computing business could benefit as big corporations accelerate their shift to digital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. IBM’s quarterly earnings were released after Monday’s close.
Meanwhile, sentiment was also buoyed by optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon after the release Monday of early data from trials of three possible vaccines were released Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University.
Stimulus efforts were also at the forefront. European Union leaders agreed on an US$857-billion deal to shore up their economies which had been hard hit by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron, who spearheaded a push for the agreement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, called the pact “truly historic.”
In the U.S., where coronavirus infections continue to spike in some regions, government relief efforts are also in focus after congressional Republicans announced plans to seek another US$1-trillion in economic stimulus.
In this country, Canadian National Railway reports earnings after the close of trading. Investors will also get a reading on May retail sales before the start of trading. Economists are expecting sales to jump about 20 per cent as provinces began reopening their economies.
Overseas, major European markets jumped in the wake of the EU stimulus agreement. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.09 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX gained 1.84 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.29 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.61 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.31 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.20 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices jumped on the combined impact of positive vaccine headlines and an agreement by European leaders on a recovery package.
The day range on Brent so far is US$43.16 to US$44.49. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$40.64 to US$41.85. Figures from Reuters suggest that Brent is on track for a daily rise of about 2.7 per cent, its best since mid-June, while WTI is headed for a daily gain of about 2.6 per cent.
Prices got a lift after European leaders agreed on an US$857-billion stimulus package following nearly five days of sometimes fractious talks.
Oil prices also drew support from a series of positive reports on early vaccine trials this week.
“The market tends to go on random walks, and price action turns a bit odd when the typical summertime trading slowdown hits, like today,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
In other commodities, gold prices rose to their best levels in nine years on expectation of higher inflation from increased stimulus.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,822.11 per ounce after hitting its highest since September 2011. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,823.80.
“What’s really driving the gold market is stimulus and we are going to get more of it. It’s the eye candy that’s driving sentiment right now,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was holding above 74 US cents in early going, helped by higher crude prices and improving risk sentiment.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.87 US cents to 74.15 US cents.
Ahead of the start of trading, markets will get a reading on May retail sales. Economists are expecting to see a rise of about 20 per cent. An early estimate released by Statistics Canada last month suggested a May gain of 19.1 per cent.
Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associated with RBC, says that bank’s economists are expecting to see a sharp rebound in the auto segment in May.
On global markets, the euro hit its best level since March in the wake of the EU agreement.
After the deal was announced, the euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1470, its strongest since March 9, according to Reuters.
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of world counterparts, was flat at 95.813.
“The mix of the agreement on the EU recovery fund (and the EU budget) and the news on progress on a Covid 19 vaccine in Oxford University testing should keep the risk environment supported today, with the dollar left struggling against its G10 peers,” ING analysts said.
More company news
The Globe reports that a rival investor group made an 11th-hour attempt to outbid NordStar Capital LP for the company that publishes the Toronto Star newspaper on Monday, but the target’s board spurned the unsolicited offer as unworkable. Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc. submitted a cash bid of 80 cents a share for Torstar Corp. early Monday, a day before its shareholders were due to vote on a friendly, $60-million deal with NordStar Nordstar raised its offer to 74 cents from 63 cents nine days earlier in response to an unsolicited offer from Canadian Modern Media.
U.S. firm eBay Inc has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norway’s Adevinta in a deal worth US$9.2-billion, creating the world’s largest classifieds group, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the deal, eBay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44% stake and 33.3% of the vote, they said.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m.) Canada retail sales for May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press