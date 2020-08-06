Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were treading water Thursday as investors await the latest reading on weekly jobless claims and look for signs of progress in stimulus talks. Major European markets were lower after the Bank of England left rates unchanged and forecast a slower post-pandemic economic rebound. TSX futures were also little changed with a raft of Canadian companies scheduled to report results.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow and S&P futures were modestly positive while Nasdaq futures wavered around break even. On Wednesday, the Dow added 1.39 per cent while the TSX finished up 0.82 per cent.
On Thursday, U.S. investors will get weekly jobless claims numbers. The market is expecting another elevated reading, with forecasts calling for about 1.4 million initial claims for state unemployment benefits. If the forecasts hold, it would be the 20th straight week that claims have come in above 1 million.
U.S. investors are also looking for signs of movement in talks between White House officials and top congressional Democrats over a new COVID-19 relief package. Political wrangling appears to be stalling progress with few clear indications that a deal is near, despite suggestions from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier in the week that an agreement could be reached by Friday.
“Investors have become increasingly concerned that, having struggled to develop a coherent response to the virus itself, the U.S. will now fumble its plan to save the economy<” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“Having enacted an effective support program for workers earlier in the year, the U.S. now risks worsening the recession as millions more find themselves unemployed and without income. In such an environment, equities in all geographies look vulnerable to a correction, having rallied in no small part on the assumption that government largesse would continue.”
In this country, earnings will be at the forefront. Results are due before the start of trading from Bombardier, BCE, Quebecor, Onex and Canadian Tire among others.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.45 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.42 per cent. Early Thursday, the Bank of England held its key rate unchanged at 1 per cent and said it doesn’t expect the economy to recover to its pre-pandemic levels until the end of next year.
Germany’s DAX lost 0.03 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.62 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.69 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.43 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were lower but still near recent highs with a weaker U.S. dollar and declining U.S. inventories helping offset persistent demand concerns.
The day range on Brent is US$44.84 to US$45.55. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41.61 to US$42.45.
“Oil hit its highest level since early March [on Wednesday], when it tumbled on the back of the failed OPEC+ meeting where Saudi Arabia and Russia sparked a brief price war,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.
“The push higher in the energy market was driven by inventory reports.”
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said weekly U.S. crude stocks fell by 7.3 million barrels, more than forecasts. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute also reported a bigger-than-expected draw down in inventories.
“Broadly the move in crude inventories is in line with seasonal [trends], as inventories tend to decline through the end of September,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Steven Innes said. “Additionally, total stock in crude is elevated, so it has some room to catch up.”
Crude also drew some support from recent weakness in the U.S. dollar, which makes the commodity cheaper for holders of other currencies. Reuters reports that the U.S. dollar index logged its biggest monthly percentage fall in a decade in July and a Reuters poll found analysts expected it to continue falling into next year. The dollar index wavered early Thursday after weakness in the two previous sessions.
In other commodities, gold prices again flirted with record highs.
Spot gold was just short of the record high touched in the previous session, up 0.6 per cent at US$2,051.44 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to US$2,064.60.
“Gold is still receiving two essentials for the rally to extend: debt and liquidity,” Mr. Innes said. “But the further drop in real US yields is critical.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly lower in early going as crude prices dipped after recent gains and risk appetite slips on global markets.
The day range on the loonie is 75.25 US cents to 75.50 US cents
The next big economic release for the loonie will be Friday’s July jobs report from Statistics Canada. Economists are expecting to see a gain of about 350,000 new jobs in the report.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was weaker overnight, touching a two-year low of 92.495, before edging up 0.1 per cent to 92.713 early Thursday.
“Although we are off the worse-for-wear levels, the USD remains on the defensive, although it is unclear whether this reflects the ‘risk-on’ mood or general USD disdain, the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle,” Mr. Innes said in an early note.
The euro, meanwhile, reached a two-year high of US$1.1916 towards the end of the Asian session, then slipped back to US$1.1876, according to figures from Reuters. The euro got a lift Wednesday from new PMI figures showing a return to expansion in the euro zone.
The Australian dollar slid 0.1 per cent against the greenback to 71.905 US cents and the New Zealand dollar fell 0.2 per cent to 66.39 US cents.
More company news
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as the oil and gas producer suffered from a slump in crude prices and demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported a net loss of $310-million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a profit of $2.83-billion, or $2.36 per share, a year earlier.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 1.