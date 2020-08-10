Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures turned cautious early Monday after China announced sanctions against a number of U.S. officials and investors weigh the latest stimulus moves. Overseas, major European markets wavered after a higher start. On Bay Street, TSX futures edged higher as crude prices advanced.
In the predawn period, Dow and S&P futures managed modest gains while Nasdaq futures traded just south of break even.
Continuing tensions between the United States and China weighed on sentiment after China’s foreign ministry said early Monday that it would apply sanctions against U.S. officials including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. The move came after Washington penalized senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.
U.S. stimulus efforts were also at the forefront after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders intended to extend coronavirus relief after congressional leaders failed to make progress on a package last week. The orders would provide a payroll holiday and continue the expansion of unemployment benefits, although at a reduced rate.
“The delay and uncertainties on the U.S. next fiscal boost make some investors nervous, without however impacting the overall optimistic and patient wait for a further fiscal expansion,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in an early note.
“With the virus wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy, policymakers are expected to come to an agreement sooner rather than later.”
In this country, investors will get quarterly results from Barrick Gold and Canopy Growth.
French transport company Alstom said Monday that it would take into account Bombardier Inc.‘s weak results earlier this month as it continues with plans to by that company’s rail operations.
“Alstom remains convinced of the strong strategic rationale for the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation and is confident in its ability to restore in the medium term the profitability and commercial performance of the business,” Alstom said in a statement.
“However, the quarterly announcement points to unexpected and negative developments regarding Bombardier Transportation, which is currently facing challenges, especially when compared to the information available prior to the February 17, 2020 announcement regarding Alstom’s intended acquisition of Bombardier Transportation,” Alstom said.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX edged up 0.07 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.15 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.04 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 0.27 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.63 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.75 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.
Commodities
Crude prices gained in early going after Saudi Arabia said it expects improved demand in Asia as lockdown measures ease.
The day range on Brent is US$44.37 to US$44.97. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41.17 to US$41.96.
Saudi Arabian Aramco’s Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday he sees oil demand rebounding in Asia as economies gradually open up after the easing of pandemic lockdowns.
Both Brent and WTI gained more than 2 per cent last week.
AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes said oil markets will be focused this week on planned trade talks between Washington and Beijing. The two sides are set to review the phase one trade deal on Aug. 15.
“The big elephant in the room for oil markets this week is the August 15 trade talks as tail risk has increased in both directions," he said.
“Indeed the fat tail for oil markets is if the trade talks end up in economic fracturing, and could lead Trump to roll back the [phase one] trade deal and even to heap on more tariffs, which would be grim for the nascent economic reopening recovery.”
On the supply side, Iraq said on Friday it would cut its oil output by a further 400,000 barrels per day in August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months, according to a Reuters report. The move would help it comply with its share of cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together called OPEC+.
“Saudi Arabia and Iraq forging better relationships over the oil deal are excellent for the compliance outlook,” Mr. Innes said.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower but still trading above US$2,000 an ounce.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$2,029.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$2,039.60.
Gold hit a record high of US$2,072.50 on Friday before pulling back roughly 2 per cent as the U.S. dollar strengthened after a better-than-expected reading on U.S. hiring in July.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as global currency markets were treading water and the U.S. dollar managed modest gains.
The day range for the loonie is 74.66 US cents to 74.80 US cents.
“Currencies are little changed from Friday’s close, USD maintaining the small gains made on Friday,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in an early note.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on the calendar for Monday.
The dollar index was at 93.5, up 0.1 per cent.
The euro was down 0.2 per cent versus the U.S. dollar, at US$1.17685 , while the safe-haven Swiss franc was had also slipped 0.2 per cent versus the U.S. currency to 0.914, according to Reuters figures.
More company news
Mall operator Simon Property Group Inc has been in talks with Amazon.com Inc about turning some of its department-store sites into Amazon fulfillment centers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The two companies have explored converting retail space formerly occupied by J.C. Penney Co Inc and Sears Holdings Corp into Amazon distribution centers, while in some cases, Simon and Amazon explored buying out occupied space from the retailers, the report said, citing sources.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press