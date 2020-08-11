Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures signalled gains at the start of trading Tuesday as investors remain optimistic talks in Washington will ultimately lead to a new COVID-19 relief package. Global markets, measured by MSCI’s all-country index, were higher and traded near February highs. On Bay Street, TSX futures gained with crude prices rising on U.S. stimulus hopes and signs of a rebound in demand.
Dow futures were up more than 200 points in the predawn period after adding 350 points on Monday’s session. S&P futures were also firmly higher with that index finishing the previous day up 0.2 per cent to sit less than 1 per cent below the record high seen in February. The TSX also finished Monday higher, adding 0.37 per cent.
“With earnings season now mostly done and dusted the focus shifts back to the prospect of more U.S. stimulus and the geopolitical picture, which sees the U.S. and China at loggerheads once more,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on said the Trump administration and Congress could reach a coronavirus aid deal as soon as this week. However, Democrats said the two sides haven’t spoken since talks broke down on Friday. Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to circumvent Congress with executive orders that he said would extend some COVID-19 relief.
On the corporate side, Saskatchewan-based fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast as weaker industrial demand hit prices for ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate.
The company cut the top end of its 2020 adjusted earnings per share forecast to $1.90 from $2.10 earlier, while retaining the lower end at $1.50. The move came as Nurtien released its latest quarterly results after Monday’s close. Nutrien’s net income fell to $765-million, or $1.34 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $858-million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.45 per share, beating expectations of $1.33, helped by lower costs.
On Tuesday, luxury coat maker Canada Goose Inc. reports its latest earnings ahead of the market open.
Overseas, recovery hopes lifted major European markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.96 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 2.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 2.43 per cent and 2.59 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.11 per cent.
MSCI’s global equity index rose 0.4 per cent and sat just below highs last seen in February.
Commodities
Crude prices gained in early going, helped by optimism over U.S. stimulus talks and signs of improving demand in Asia.
The day range on Brent is US$44.94 to US$45.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41.94 to US$42.56.
“Oil prices are taking their cues from the firmer tone for stock markets, as well hopes that U.S. policymakers will eventually do the right thing and agree on some form of fiscal package,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Brent prices also appear to be closing in on the 200 day MA (moving average) which could well act as some form of resistance on a short term basis.”
In addition to relief efforts in Washington, prices were also underpinned by signs of an improving demand picture. On Sunday, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said he sees oil demand rebounding in Asia as economies reopen.
Reuters also reports that China’s factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.
Later in the session, markets get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with figures from the American Petroleum Institute. U.S. government figures follow on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In other commodities, spot gold was down 1.1 per cent at US$2,004.61 per ounce after falling as much as 1.9 per cent earlier. U.S. gold futures fell 1.3 per cent to US$2,013.10 per ounce.
“A stronger [U.S.] dollar and favorable risk sentiment are weighing on gold. Prices are undergoing a period of consolidation after rising more than 14 per cent in three weeks,” said DailyFx strategist Margaret Yang.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, buoyed by improved risk sentiment and gains in crude prices.
The day range on the loonie is 74.84 US cents to 75.18 US cents. The dollar was last near the upper end of that spread.
“Asia’s trading session has started off with a risk-on tone, with U.S. equity futures and Asian equities trading higher and USD down against most of G10 (except Japan’s yen),” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC Capital Markets, said.
The only economic item on the Canadian calendar for Tuesday is the release of July housing starts. Economists are forecasting an annual increase of about 1.6 per cent.
On world markets, euro/U.S. dollar was last neutral at US$1.1736, having fallen to US$1.1722 earlier, its weakest since Aug. 4, according to figures from Reuters.
“The market remains in the expectation that everything will turn out for the best in the dispute,” Commerzbank currency analyst Antje Praefcke said. But “an agreement has probably already been priced in accordingly, which means that the [U.S.] dollar has hardly any more upside potential.”
More company news
Martinrea International Inc. swung to a loss in its latest quarter as automotive plant closures during the COVID-19 pandemic took a big bite out of its revenues. The autoparts manufacturer says it lost $146.9-million or $1.84 per share in the second quarter, compared with net income of $28.1-million or 34 cents per share a year earlier. The adjusted loss was $73.1-million or 91 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of $54.6-million or 66 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp.‘s said that its profit rose 12% in April-June from a year earlier as its investments added to its coffers, including sales of its shares in U.S. carrier T-Mobile. Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Tuesday a fiscal first quarter profit of 1.2 trillion yen (US$11.5-billion), up from 1.1 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year. Quarterly sales inched down 2% to 1.45 trillion yen (US$13.7-billion).
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada’s housing starts for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. producer price index for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press