Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were slightly weaker early Thursday with investors awaiting the latest reading on U.S. jobless claims. Overseas, major European markets were also in the red. TSX futures followed suit, trading down with crude prices treading water.
Wall Street futures tied to the three major indexes were all just south of break even in early going. A day earlier, the S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent to finish just short of record levels set in February. The index is up more than 3 per cent since the end of last month.
“Overall, market sentiment remains positive, and investors are hopeful that Democrats and Republicans will soon agree on another U.S. coronavirus aid package,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said.
“U.S. stock markets could soon reach a new all-time high, which considering the numerous uncertainties, is extremely impressive.”
At this point, investors are still awaiting concrete development in talks in Washington over a coronavirus relief package. Despite the lack of movement, Mr. Cutkovic said investors continue to anticipate massive stimulus measures and are assuming that accomodative monetary policy both in the U.S. and Europe will continue for a long time.
“With markets being flooded with cheap money, stocks remain attractive,” he said. “However, despite or because of the imposing recovery rally, investors should expect occasional volatility spikes and turbulences in the near future.”
On Thursday, markets will get the weekly reading on first-time U.S. jobless claims. Economists are expecting the number to remain elevated with forecasts suggesting claims will total about 1.1 million for the week. During the prior week, the U.S. recorded 1.18 million claims, marking the 20th straight week that initial claims for state benefits topped the 1-million mark.
In this country, investors get earnings from Brookfield Asset Management and Chorus Aviation.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.35 per cent in morning trading with resource stocks among the decliners. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.16 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.
Asian markets had a mixed session with Japan’s Nikkei gaining 1.78 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index adding 0.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.05 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were treading water with a drop in U.S. inventories helping offset a weaker demand forecast from OPEC.
The day range on Brent so far is US$45.14 to US$45.58. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$42.40 to US$43.84. Brent gained about 2 per cent on Wednesday while WTI rose 2.6 per cent.
In its monthly forecast, OPEC said it now expects world demand to fall by about 9.06 million barrels a day. That’s more than the 8.95 million-barrel decline the group had predicted a month ago.
However, the negative impact of that report was blunted by the latest U.S. weekly inventory figures, which showed that oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all fell last week.
The Energy Information Administration said crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, more than the 2.9 million-barrel decline markets had been expecting.
Reuters also reports that U.S. fuel demand rose to 19.37 million barrels per day last week, the highest since March while crude output dropped to 10.7 million barrels per day from 11 million bpd.
“Oil remains a very much improved patient after getting thumped by the COVID-19 beat down this year, but OPEC+ has delivered a healthy dose of medicine through the lengthy production cut while introducing the principle of compensation, AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
“The first key question will be how long this solidity can last before some members become more eager to restore output,” he said.
Early Thursday, Russian news agencies reported that Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak does not expect any quick decisions on output cuts when an OPEC+ group monitoring committee meets next week. The group has been cutting production since May in a bid to shore up prices.
In other commodities, gold rose on Thursday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,929.13 per ounce, a day after slipping below the US$1,900 level in choppy trading. Prices hit a record high of US$2,072.50 on Friday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.5 per cent to US$1,938.90.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher and was trading in the mid-75-US-cent range as the U.S. dollar slipped against world currencies with U.S. stimulus talks remaining deadocked.
The day range on the loonie is 75.43 US cents to 75.63 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports on the calendar.
“USD is down against most of G10 and EM [emerging market],” RBC FX strategy associate Daria Parkhomenko said in a note.
Against the euro, the U.S. dollar fell to US$1.1804, continuing the 0.4-per-cent decline seen during the previous session.
The British pound rose 0.15 per cent to $1.3053. The U.S. dollar edged lower against the safe haven Swiss franc to 0.9118, according to Reuters. The U.S. dollar pulled back from a three-week high to trade at 106.78 yen.
The onshore yuan briefly rose to a five-month high before steadying at 6.9421 per dollar. U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduled to meet on Saturday to review the first phase of the trade deal between the two nations.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 8.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press