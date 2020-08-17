Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Monday with the S&P 500 again taking aim at record levels. Overseas, Europe’s major markets were uneven in early trading with U.S.-China tensions weighing. On Bay Street, TSX futures edged higher with crude prices steady.
Ahead of the opening bell, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were modestly positive. Last week, the S&P gained 0.6 per cent but fell short of managing to beat the previous record highs seen in February.
Early Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of world shares continued to edge closer to February’s record of 581.02.
Reuters reported that a weekend review of the first phase of the U.S. China trade deal was delayed. The report cited scheduling issues as part of the reason for the delay. The report, citing unnamed sources, also suggested the move would give China more time for purchases of U.S. exports.
The move came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order giving China’s ByteDance 90 days to spin off or sell its U.S. TikTok business.
AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic said rising numbers of coronavirus cases in some regions are also tempering sentiment heading into the trading week.
“The number of COVID-19 cases in Europe is increasing and more countries are introducing travel restrictions,” he said. “”For Southern Europe - heavily dependent on tourism - the tourist season could end earlier than expected.
“Furthermore, investors fear that more restrictions could follow in autumn, which would slow down the economic recovery and also have a significant effect on consumer and business confidence.”
On the corporate side, U.S. investors get the last run of earnings reports later in the week with major retailers like Walmart and Home Depot reporting in the days ahead.
On this side of the border, Canadian investors will get existing home sales and prices for July from the Canadian Real Estate Association. On Wednesday, markets will get Canadian inflation numbers for July on Wednesday and retail sales figures for June on Friday.
Overseas, major European markets started lower but found their footing as the session progressed. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.14 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.16 per cent and 0.08 per cent respectively.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.34 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.65 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei, however, fell 0.83 per cent after a new report showed that country’s economy contracted at an annualized 27.8 per cent in the April-to-June quarter. That was the biggest decline since comparable data became available in 1980.
Commodities
Crude prices were mostly steady with reports that China planned to ship large quantities of U.S. crude this month and next helping offset concerns over tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The day range on Brent so far is US$44.74 to US$45.22. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$42 to US$42.47.
Reuters reports that Chinese state-owned oil firms have tentatively booked tankers to transport at least 20 million barrels of U.S. crude for August and September.
That helped offset news on the weekend that China and U.S. had delayed a meeting scheduled to review the first phase of the trade agreement between the two countries.
“The U.S.-China six-month review of the trade agreement has been delayed due to a scheduling issue with a new date not yet set,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“There is some risk this [delay] could also be to see if China follows through with its commitment to accelerate crude oil imports from the U.S. Still, affirmation rumors were circulating in the markets Friday and pushed WTI higher.”
Later in the week, markets could also get a signal on future production when an OPEC+ panel meets.
The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), monitors OPEC+ production curbs. Last month, the committee recommended that cuts by OPEC and its allies be eased from Aug. 1 to about 7.7 million barrels per day from a reduction of 9.7 million barrels a day since May.
In other commodities, gold prices gained after booking their worst weekly performance since March.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,949.09 per ounce. Last week, gold fell 4.5 per cent. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5 per cent to US$1,958.90.
“We are probably seeing a small ‘Buffet Bandwagon’ bounce on gold this morning after Warren Buffet sold Goldman Sachs shares and rotated into Canadian Gold Miner Barrick stocks,” Mr. Innes said.
“Still, this should not be confused with Buffet turning cold on the U.S. or buying bullion. Barrick stock is offering up sizable dividends with buyback’s looming, given their improved debt situation ideal for Buffet long term strategy.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher in early going as its U.S. counterpart pulled back on global markets.
The day range on the loonie is 75.40 US cents to 75.59 US cents.
“FX markets have been quiet through the Asian session,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note. “USD has a slightly weaker tone.”
Canada’s big economic reports are scheduled for later in the week with the release of July inflation numbers on Wednesday and June retail sales figures on Friday.
“We see little reason to deviate from Statscan’s 24.5 per cent month-over-month ‘flash’ estimate for June retail sales,” Mr. Cole said.
“The BoC’s three official core inflation measures have been very resilient during the pandemic, averaging 1.67 per cent in June, but we expect them to tick lower in July."
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, slipped to 93.036.
The euro traded higher by 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar at $1.1850 . The risk-sensitive Australian dollar edged up to a week high of 71.96 US cents, according to Reuters figures.
More company news
Oklahoma oil and gas producer Chaparral Energy Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the latest U.S. energy sector casualty in recent months as weak oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic result in cash crunch. The company’s assets and liabilities were in the range of US$500-million to US$1-billion, according to a court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
U.S streaming giant Netflix is ramping up its mobile-only subscription plans in Southeast Asia and expanding local content, senior executives told Reuters. The world’s biggest video streaming platform by paid customers, Netflix told Reuters more than a million of its nearly 200 million subscribers around the world are in Southeast Asia, home to around 655 million people.
Internet giant Google on Monday criticized proposed Australian antitrust laws, saying its free search service would be “at risk” and users’ personal data could be shared if it is made to pay news organizations for their content. The Alphabet-owned company said the proposed laws would also help big media companies artificially inflate their search rankings, luring more viewers to their platforms and giving them an unfair advantage over small publishers and users of Google’s YouTube streaming website.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's international securities transactions for June.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for July.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for July .
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press