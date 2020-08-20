Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures dropped early Thursday after the Federal Reserve flagged concerns about the economic rebound. Overseas, major European markets were sharply lower in morning trading as worries about the world’s biggest economy sent ripples through global indexes. On Bay Street, TSX futures also fell as oil prices dropped on demand fears and a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories.
Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were weaker, although off early morning lows. All three major U.S. indexes finished Wednesday’s session under water after the release of the minutes from the Fed’s most recent policy meeting.
“The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a stark reminder yesterday that there are still significant uncertainties surrounding the economic outlook, and more fiscal support will be needed to ensure a sustainable recovery,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said.
“The central bank will not be able to save the economy on its own.”
In the minutes for the July meeting, the Fed said that the quick rebound in employment seen in May and June had likely slowed and further significant improvement in the labour market would rely on “broad and sustained” reopening of business activity. Several committee members also suggested that further policy easing could be necessary to buoy the economy as it continues to deal with the pandemic.
“This [market response] seems a rather surprising reaction, when you consider that this observation about the U.S. economy seems a rather obvious one in light of recent events, and in particular why it needs to be spelled out by some central bank minutes that are three weeks old,” CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
Economic concerns, however, were offset somewhat by potentially positive news on U.S.-China relations. The Chinese commerce ministry said early Thursday that Washington and Beijing had agreed to hold talks to evaluate the first phase of their trade deal “in the coming days.” Earlier this week, U.S President Donald Trump had said he postponed an Aug. 15 review of the pact.
Markets will also have a close eye on weekly U.S. jobless claims to see if the number of Americans applying for initial unemployment benefits stays below the 1 million mark. Last week, the the number fell below that level for the first time since March. Markets are expecting a number around 920,000 this time around.
In this country, The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports that the Bank of Nova Scotia will pay US$127.5-million to settle criminal and civil charges after investigators in the United States found Scotiabank traders illegally manipulated the price of futures contracts for precious metals over a period of eight years and the bank subsequently misled regulators about it.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.24 per cent in morning trading as U.S. economic concerns hit world markets. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 1.34 per cent and 1.61 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.54 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell on continued demand concerns and a weaker-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent so far is US$44.90 to US$45.18. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$42.47 to US$42.79.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said weekly crude inventories fell 1.6 million barrels. That marked the fourth consecutive week of declines but the drop was less than the 2.7-million drop that markets had been expecting.
The IEA also said fuel demand was down about 14 per cent from the same period a year earlier over the last four weeks.
OPEC members and their allies also suggested that the risks of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be weighing on the market with the pace of recovery being slower than expected. Members of an OPEC+ committee met Wednesday to discuss compliance with the latest crude production cuts.
Reuters reported that the group pressed oil nations pumping above output targets to cut more in August-September due to concerns about the strength of recovery in demand.
“There was little incentive to send anything but a strong and unified message,” AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Still, it seems that Nigeria’s continued failure to deliver on its quota drew the lion’s share of the JMMC (Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee) participant’s attention.”
Mr. Innes also noted that Saudi Arabia’s king held a call with Nigeria’s president to discuss oil markets.
“So traders are assuming that discussions at this highest level will set the stage for a mea culpa from Nigeria, and perhaps a commitment to over-comply in the coming months,” Mr. Innes said.
Gold prices gained after the previous session’s sharp drop as the Fed’s cautious economic outlook pushed investors toward safer holdings.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,941.24 per ounce, after declining more than 3.5 per cent to a near one-week low on Wednesday.
“Gold is stable after it got hammered overnight. The main fundamentals behind gold have not changed,” Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar steadied in early going as its U.S. counterpart rose against a group of world currencies in the wake of the latest Fed minutes.
The day range on the loonie was 75.57 US cents to 75.71 US cents.
“The CAD has been a relative out-performer through the overnight session, with broader USD gains helping the CAD out to some extent perhaps,” Scotiabank chief FX strategist Shaun Osborne said in a note. “Out-performance today essentially means the CAD is little changed from last night’s close, however.”
There were no major economic releases on the Canadian calendar on Thursday. On Friday, investors will get a reading on retail sales for June. An early estimate released by Statscan last month suggested a sharp rebound of 24.5 per cent in sales is likely as the economy continued to reopen.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the the greenback against a basket of global currencies, rose 1 per cent above the two-year low at 92.12 hit on Tuesday, and was consolidating gains at 92.90 in early London trading, according to figures from Reuters. The increase seen after the release of the Fed minutes was the U.S. dollar’s biggest since early June.
“Markets have been able to weather much bigger problems than a set of central bank minutes, with no indication thus far that the overnight weakness is about to turn into something more substantial,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“In FX, markets too we have seen a needed rebound in the [U.S.] dollar from the lows of Monday and Tuesday, but not enough to change the overall trend of weakness in the greenback.”
Elsewhere, the euro - the biggest beneficiary of the dollar weakness - fell back below US$1.19 and stood at US$1.1856, up 0.16 per cent. Britain’s pound fell a quarter of a percent to US$1.3078 and the dollar jumped about 0.7 per cent on the yen to 106.00.
More company news
Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on, powered by strength in the company’s core market of gamers and an increase in sales to data center customers. The chipmaker said it expects third-quarter revenue of US$4.40 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, compared with analysts’ estimates of $3.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, shares were weaker in premarket trading after results from the company’s data centre business disappointed some investors. Nvidia, which has seen its stock soar 185 per cent over the past year, released its latest results after Wednesday’s close.
China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as its core e-commerce business thrived due to people preferring to shop online for essentials, even as coronavirus-related restrictions eased. Revenue rose to 153.75 billion yuan (US$22.22-billion) in the quarter ended June 30 from 114.92 billion yuan, a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of 147.77 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 32-per-cent decline in fourth-quarter sales, as travel restrictions and store closures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus dampened demand for its high-end beauty brands. The M.A.C. brand owner also said it would cut 1,500 to 2,000 jobs globally, including point-of-sale employees. It also estimated that it would close 10%-15% of its freestanding stores. The company’s net sales fell to US$2.43-billion in the quarter from US$3.59-billion a year ago. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$2.45-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP National Employment Report for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 15.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press