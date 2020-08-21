 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Darcy Keith
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are slightly in the red this morning, suggesting equity markets will struggle to make further gains after a week that saw the benchmark S&P 500 make a return to record highs.

Investors are awaiting U.S. business surveys this morning for more clues on the economy’s health.

Surveys from the euro zone out earlier today showed an economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record has stuttered this month, setting up a downbeat tone for IHS Markit’s surveys of the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors due later today. IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone sank to 51.6 from July’s final reading of 54.9, below all forecasts in a Reuters poll that predicted no change.

Currency and bond markets are awaiting 830 a.m. (ET) data for Canada’s new housing price index for July and retail sales for the month of June.

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.18% lower at 16,606.76. Unlike U.S. equities, Canada’s main stock index remains well below - by about 7 per cent - its highest levels reached earlier this year before the economic hit of the coronavirus. The Canadian equity market has struggled to recoup all its losses given its big exposure to the out-of-favour energy sector and its only modest exposure to the high-flying technology sector.

U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday as investors bet on tech heavyweights including Apple Inc and Amazon.com to ride out the pandemic as U.S. data painted a picture of a wobbly economic recovery.

Investors are concerned about a stalemate in talks between House Democrats and the White House over the next coronavirus aid bill as about 28 million Americans continued to collect unemployment checks.

Equities

Commodities

Copper fell on Friday as concerns mounted over the recovery of some of the world’s largest economies, but rising Chinese demand and low inventories kept prices on track for a weekly gain.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 1% to $6,534 a tonne by 1032 GMT. The metal widely used in power and construction was set to rise about 2.6% on the week.

Meanwhile, gold eased on Friday as the dollar edged higher, denting bullion’s appeal and setting it on track for a second weekly decline, while lingering concerns over the path to recovery from the coronavirus limited losses.

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,933.85 per ounce at 0949 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,940.00 per ounce.

For the week, gold is down about 0.5%, having slumped more than 3% earlier this week.

“We are going to be range-bound for the next number of days or weeks until something happens either on the U.S stimulus front or if the U.S.-China tensions take a very positive or negative turn,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is a little softer against its U.S. counterpart this morning, staying below the 76 cents U.S. level it reached earlier this week, largely reflecting an uptick in the greenback in early trading.

Currency and bond markets in Canada are awaiting retail sales data at 830 a.m. (ET) for June, expected to show a 24.5% jump from May, following an 18.7% rise in May.

“Note that Statcan will also likely present a July data preview that may inform CAD price action,” commented Shaun Osborne, chief forex strategist with Scotiabank in a note. “Without much to set it apart from its peers, we think the CAD will continue to track the broader trends in risk appetite and the USD for now.”

Mr. Osborne said that short-term technicals suggest the loonie could see some further weakness next week. “The USD is picking up a little more support as our session gets underway but, as we saw earlier in the week, USD gains may well prove fleeting in nature and the USD is still poised to close net down on the week. But short term trend measures have moderated (neutral) and USD gains through the mid 1.32s might well pave the way for a modest extension higher early next week. We still expect strong resistance on USD gains to the low/mid 1.33 zone, however,” he said.

The U.S. Treasury curve is modestly flatter with front end yields little changed and 10-years down 1 basis point to 0.64%.

Also see: David Rosenberg thinks the loonie is in serious trouble

Other corporate news

Deere & Co rose 4.5% premarket after it revised up its full-year earnings forecast and reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit.

Pfizer rose 1.5% after reporting positive additional data from an early-stage study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed in collaboration with German biotech firm BioNTech.

Tesla gained another 1.8% after surging past the $2,000 mark on Thursday for the first time and extending its rally ahead of an upcoming share split.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for June. The Street is projecting an increase of 24.5 per cent from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's new housing price index for July. Estimate is a rise of 0.1 per cent from June and a 1.5-per-cent increase year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for July. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 14.4 per cent.

With files from Reuters

